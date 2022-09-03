TrustedHousesitters Reviewed

If you are a pet owner, you know the feeling of leaving your pet in a kennel while you are going away for important work or events. Even if you are miles away, your mind and heart still remain where your pets are. This makes going away too difficult, and your focus also dilutes. So, what are your options for being careless about your pets?

You can drop them at a relative’s or friend’s place, but you can’t keep doing this. You can leave them at pet care, but you will always be tense whether they are taken care of. Well, we have come up with the perfect solution for you. You can get a pet sitter who is experienced and skilled enough to look after your furry friends.

One place where you can find the best pet sitting services is TrustedHousesitters. You can enroll yourself at their website and fill out the membership requirements. Just fill in the dates when you would be going away and needing a pet sitting from their platform. They take care of the rest!

Another aspect, rather a bigger one, of the platform of TrustedHousesitters, is that they also invite applications from people who want to become a house sitter. Let us explain what you can do in this field.

If you are a traveler who wants to save money by taking care of pets, this is the right thing for you. You can pet sit for someone else in their beautiful home, make new animal friends, and enjoy the comforts of a home. House sitting has emerged as one of the popular traveling trends for people around the world.

Pet sitting is ideal for people who are 21 + and love spending time with pets but cannot afford to have them because they are always traveling. It makes traveling less expensive since you get free accommodation. It is important to mention the valuable connections you will be making throughout your journey.

TrustedHousesitters is an excellent platform for home and pet owners who want reliable services for long periods of time. It also makes sense for travelers who want a sustainable way of living and start house sitting in different countries that they are traveling to.

If you want to house sit, you just need to love animals and pay for your own transportation. In return, you become the house sitter in someone else’s home. As for the homeowners, they can also choose any previous sitters if they are in the region.

Let’s learn more about house sitting in the following article.

What Is a Pet Sitting?

Pet sitting is a service that allows you to leave your pet in the care of someone else while you’re away on vacation or for any other reason. The person who takes care of your pet will make sure they are fed and watered and take them outside if it’s cold out. They may even play with them if you ask them to!

If you have pets at home, then you know how important it is to be able to trust their caregivers.

The sitter will take good care of your pet for you, feed them, take them for a walk, play with them, and even give them their medication when needed. If you choose to use this service, it’s important to find a reputable company such as TrustedHousesitters that has been vetted by other pet owners.

What Are TrustedHousesitters?

TrustedHousesitters is an online platform that allows you to find pets and house sitters when you are going away and need someone to take care of your pets. The platform was made to bridge the gap between pet lovers who are always traveling and homeowners who sometimes get away to distant places.

We understand that it is difficult to trust a stranger with your pet. But, TrustedHousesitters has a community of reviewed and verified people who provide unlimited attention and companionship to your pets when you are away from them. The community members are pet lovers who do not have their own pets but love to spend time with them.

With the services of this platform, you don’t have to put your pets into a kennel or care home. They get to stay in familiar surroundings with people who are interested in giving them their full attention and care. Pet owners can heave a sigh of relief as they can get many house sitters on the platform.

The platform also lets people stay for free in unique and beautiful homes with adorable furry pets. You can sign up for unlimited house sits on the company’s website and choose the house sit based on your preferences. You can create a profile on the website, assess the pet sitting possibilities, and connect and confirm with the homeowners.

There is no monetary arrangement here. The house sitter gets a place to stay whereas the home owner becomes carefree about the health of their pets. House sitting is an excellent option for people who want to save money and stay in dreamy locations in beautiful countries.

Both parties get to live their life happily in exchange for membership only. House sitters can exchange their time, love, and expertise for fun homestays whereas home owners can be rest assured about the safety of their pets.

TrustedHousesitters is the ideal platform for owners, sitters, and pets. Owners are at peace of mind knowing that their furry friends are being looked after when they are away. Sitters get to experience different locations. Pets are happy in their homes with someone who offers them love and attention.

Take a look at the summary of the website below:

Name TrustedHousesitters Founder Andy Peck Year of Establishment 2010 Description Pet owners can find house sitters here who would be willing to look after their little friends when they are away from home. Benefits Unlimited pet care Vivid background verification checks 24-7 vet line Customer support team Mobile application Connecting with pet lovers Creating memories Visiting new and unique places Safety All the sitters are verified and trusted Presence 100 + countries. Mobile Application Yes Price Starts at €111 /year Official Website Click Here!

About TrustedHousesitters

TrustedHousesitters is a pet-loving community that operates in over 130 countries. It was founded in 2010 with a mission to form a world where pet owners and pets both enjoy a vacation equally. The services of this company allow the owners to travel freely without worrying about the health and safety of their pets.

Throughout its existence, the house-sitting website has connected thousands of owners and sitters worldwide. The two parties are able to bond because of their mutual interests and affection for animals. The platform has got you covered for pet sitting services.

Unlike other sites that provide limited sitting options, TrustedHousesitters is known for its vast coverage of geographical regions. You can find listings in countries like the United Kingdom, USA, Canada, South America, South East Asia, and Australia, among many others. By choosing their services, you can travel around the world freely.

The global community of pet lovers assists and supports each other by offering pet and home care in return for a free place to live in. Pet owners can travel with ease and confidence knowing that they have accomplished the best care for their furry little friends. It’s a win-win situation for everyone!

The platform does not necessitate you to exchange money with the sitters. You just have to fill out the form and provide an annual membership fee to the company in exchange for wonderful services. The company provides an option to travelers who want to save some money by doing something they love.

The platform does not just connect you with any pet lover. It performs rigorous background checks and verification to provide you only with trusted individuals who are actually fond of animals and would want to spend their valuable time taking care of them.

The platform was founded by Andy Peck who became very close to a dog whilst he was recovering from an accident in the Spanish countryside. That’s when he was struck with the realization that pet sitting is a wholesome way for pet lovers to travel without guilt whilst keeping them happy and safe at home.

After Andy took care of the dog, he thought of creating a solution for animal owners that would genuinely help people. The community now boasts of presence in many countries connecting people with mutual interests.

How Do TrustedHousesitters Work?

The website is designed in a very user-friendly manner so that both sitters and owners can meet their needs easily. There are two aspects to TrustedHousesitters. First is that owners can find a pet sitter and second is that sitters can find a place to house sit. It works both ways. Let’s discuss how interested individuals can enjoy the benefits of the website.

How Can You Find a House Sit?

Individuals can select an annual plan that can help them unlock an entire year of beautiful and unique places to live. The platform allows you to follow a simple process that can help you to find the perfect homestay. There are three steps that you can follow.

Purchase the sitter plan – Fill out all your details and create a profile that sets you apart from the crowd. Upload plenty of pictures, personality traits, interests, and sitter verification that can help the owner to understand you. Pictures will help the owners to understand your personality better.

Apply for unlimited sits – Explore the page and apply for unlimited sits so that you can have exciting moments with adorable animals in locations that you have always wanted to visit. With no restrictions on house sits, you can enjoy new places all year long.

Experience life elsewhere – If you love to travel but want to save extra cash, you can choose to be a sitter. You get to experience different cultures and stay in a home away from your home with a pet companion.

If you are an animal lover, pet sitting can help you feel wholesome and complete while you are traveling across distant lands. You get to make wonderful memories with new pet friends that you will never forget. Pets will offer you a warm welcome with open arms and wagging tails.

How Can You Find A Sitter?

Owners can find an ideal sitter for their dogs who will give them the same love and affection. The platform has a vast and global community of pet lovers who love to spend time with little furry animals. You can select an annual owner plan by giving a membership fee for an entire year and schedule pet sitting services as per your requirements.

With the help of an annual owner plan, people can connect with caring and kind sitters who won’t charge any extra money to take care of their pets whilst they are away. This way, you can leave your beloved pets in safe hands. Just follow these steps and you are good to go.

Purchase the owner plan – Create a list or profile with pictures of your pets and home. These images will help the sitters to understand the place where they would be staying for the next few days. Add the dates when you would be going away from home.

Browse through the sitter’s profiles – The platform of TrustedHousesitters contains many profiles from which you can select the perfect sitter for your pet. You can receive applications, shortlist them and ask for verified and reviewed sitters who offer extreme care and affection to your pets.

Travel with peace of mind – Leaving your piece of heart in an unknown place can take away your peace of mind. It also makes them cranky and lonely. When your pets are at your home with a sitter, they remain healthy and happy. As a result, when you come back from your trip, you are welcomed by happy faces.

Choosing the services of this platform is perfect for home and pet owners who can entrust the safety of their furry little friends to people who are known pet lovers. This forms a close-knit community of like-minded individuals.

Reasons To Choose Their House Sitting

There are many house-sitting websites on the internet right now. However, not all of them provide as excellent services as TrustedHousesitters. The company has been around for more than a decade now and has gained the top spot for house and pet sitting.

Unlike other sites that do not provide any guarantee or background verification checks on sitters, this platform follows an extensive background check process to prioritize your safety and security. Sitters also save extra money and meet new pet companions on their journey.

Both homeowners and pet owners benefit a lot from the usage of this platform. Here are some reasons to choose their house-sitting services.

Verified House Sitter

At TrustedHousesitters, you get only verified sitters who have years of sitting experience. They have to undergo rigorous checking by the company in order to be listed here. The company also conducts extensive background checks on sitters so that you get the best of people looking after your pets.

These sitters are not like other sitters who are not experienced enough to take care of your beloved animals. They are known for their amiable personality and affectionate traits. When you are away from your dearest pet and lovely home, these people take care of them as you would do.

You can trust the services of the vast community of this platform since they are extremely particular about the safety of your pet animals.

Saves money

TrustedHousesitters is ideal for people who travel a lot and look for sustainable means of living in a foreign land. When homeowners browse for a house sitter, they look for people who are friendly and affectionate.

If you are in another country, you can save a lot by house-sitting for someone who has gone away for a while. Housesits can allow you to make new friends and create amazing memories in unique places that you have always wanted to visit.

Pet sitters can save money and use it on something else by engaging in a house sit. You can also learn about different cultures and locations. All you have to pay for is your own transportation.

There is so much to experience with a single-time membership fee.

Enjoy Amazing Pet Care

At TrustedHousesitters, you get quality services. We came across many customer reviews online where people went gaga over the services provided by the pet sitters associated with the platform. They are passionate people who want to look after your beloved pet in exchange of memories and happy times.

Engaging a sitter from this platform makes the pet owners carefree about the health and happiness of their pets. They offer excellent pet care and have years of sitting experience in the field.

The platform has provided an avenue to the homeowner in the form of pet sitting services to travel freely and with peace of mind.

Access To A Vet Advice Line

Apart from getting a chance to explore new places and make new furry little friends, a house sitter also gets access to a free 24/7 Vet Advice Line. It helps relax the minds of homeowners and adds an extra layer of safety to the situation.

If you need to talk to a vet when you are house-sitting because the health of the pet may have deteriorated, you can use this feature. You don’t have to run around as there is no need to panic. Simply call the 24/7 vet line and shoot your questions and receive satisfactory responses from health professionals.

TrustedHousesitters is one of the few online platforms that allows sitters to interact with a vet in case things go south.

Keep Your Pets Safe

You no longer have to worry about the safety of your pets. TrustedHousesitters only associate with those pet sitters who have rich sitting experience. This keeps the pet owners in comfort and ease of mind as their pets are in safe hands.

These people are animal lovers who are passionate about the health and happiness of your furry little friends. They offer a top-notch pet sitting experience that keeps your mind off the safety of your pets.

If you get someone else to pet sit, you are always wary of their character. But, with the members of this platform, you can expect high-quality pet care services.

What Are The Benefits Of Hiring A Professional Pet Sitter?

You can always argue that having a friend or family member care for your pets is the best option, but what if you need to be away from home for an extended period of time and don’t want to leave your furry friends in the hands of someone who doesn’t know them as well as you do? If this sounds like you, then hiring a professional pet sitter may be the answer to all of your problems.

Professional pet sitting services are often more expensive than those provided by friends and family members, but they offer many benefits. Here are some reasons why you should consider hiring a professional pet sitter:

Professional Pet Sitters Have More Experience

A professional pet sitter has had experience caring for animals. They understand how to interact with different breeds, sizes, ages, and personalities. They also know how to handle emergencies such as illness, injury, or death.

They Know How To Care For Different Animals

Most professional pet sitters specialize in one type of animal. For example, some people only care for dogs, while others only care for cats. However, a professional pet sitter can care for any kind of animal.

They Can Provide 24/7 Service

Some pets require constant attention. If you have an elderly dog that needs to be walked every day, then a professional pet sitter is the best choice. These professionals are available at all times and will make sure your furry friend gets plenty of exercise.

They Will Be Available When You Need Them

If you need someone to watch your pet during the night, then a professional pet sitting service is the way to go. Most companies offer overnight services where they will come into your home and take care of your pet until you get back from work.

They Will Keep Your Home Safe

Many pet owners don’t realize that their house is not safe for their pets. There are many hazards around your home that could harm your pet. Some common dangers include:

Electrical cords

Stairs

Broken glass

Furniture

Pools

Fireplaces

Other areas of your home

Pets, etc.

When it comes to keeping your home safe for your pets, hiring a professional pet sitter makes sense. They will keep your home clean and free of dangerous items.

How Can You Find The Perfect House Sit?

It is very easy to find the perfect sit location for individuals. You can browse through the images and descriptions posted by homeowners and find sits that are suitable for you. You need to put in a job application and wait for the homeowner to pick you up.

You can look at external references to find out more about the ideal house sitting. You need not pay any extra cost to look at locations, just the membership fee. The owner will then make a list of potential sitters and confirm one based on his/her preferences.

TrustedHousesitters have bridged the gap between sitters and owners in an organized way.

Is House Sitting Safe?

TrustedHousesitters verifies the identity of your future sitters on its platform. These people are included in the community only after they have passed all the background verification checks successfully. They are also chosen based on their experience in the field and reviews they have received from homeowners.

Pet owners need not be scared about their beautiful pets once they engage the services of this house-sitting website. A pet sitter is only selected if he/she is up to the job. Usually, they are people who travel a lot and cannot have their own pets but want to spend time with them.

They engage in pet care in the same manner as the owner.

Who Can Benefit From TrustedHousesitters?

TrustedHousesitters are best suited for people who love animals and care for them. It is ideal for those homeowners who are extremely scared of leaving their furry little friends in kennels where they don’t know how they will adjust to an unknown environment.

Another party that benefits from the house sitting services of this platform is house sitters who travel a lot and are looking for free accommodation in unknown lands. These people share a mutual love for the animals and don’t mind making new pet companions on their journey.

House and pet owners can travel to other places without worrying about the safety of their pets. Any lovely couple who is fond of animals can visit unique places and take care of them.

Trustedhousesitters Reviews

TrustedHousesitters has received plenty of user reviews online where people have shared their amazing experiences with pets and sitters. The honest reviews of previous sitters helped us establish a transparent review system to evaluate the reputation and standing of the company.

There were hardly any negative reviews about the platform online. Almost everyone seemed to have liked the house sits. The website has been considered a great online platform to house and pet sit by hundreds of individuals who are always looking for sustainable traveling options.

A person who has had a successful sit says, “The bond we form with each and every one of the pets is quite amazing. They become your own for that time they are in your care, and we have left pieces of our hearts scattered in so many locations.”

Another person shares an honest opinion about the platform, “TrustedHousesitters answered all of our concerns. Not only was our home being looked after, but Hero was being loved and cared for by a genuine pet lover in her own environment.”

Even vets recommend, “When owners ask for advice on pet care while they are away, the perfect option is to have a house sitter come to their home. It’s best that animals can stay in their own surroundings and be looked after by a new carer, which is exactly what TrustedHousesitters provides.”

House Sitters Membership Costs

There are two memberships available on the TrustedHousesitters house sitting website for people who love pets. These are for:

Owners

Sitters

There is no major cost difference between the two. Both cost €111 /year and allow unlimited travel during this period. You can save a lot of money by taking these memberships. If you compare other bills with this annual membership fee, it is relatively very low.

Any house and pet owner who wants the best for his/her pet would not call it a bad deal. As for the sitters, they get free accommodation and a beautiful place to stay in. There is also a third option which is the most expensive membership fee on the platform – €163 /year. You can enjoy both owner and sitter membership in this one.

Why Is It Not Ideal To Travel With Your Pet?

Traveling with your pet can be stressful for both you and your furry friend. You may not know what to expect from your local vet, and there may not be one nearby if you get sick or injured during your trip. Also, most airlines do not allow pets in the cabin, so you won’t be able to bring your pet along. This means that you’ll have to make arrangements for your pet before leaving home.

Here are a few reasons why you should not travel with your pet:

Traveling With Your Pet Is Expensive

If you plan to travel with your dog or cat, there are many expenses involved. First, you must purchase airline tickets. Then you must buy boarding passes, which can range from $30-$60 each way. Next, you will need to spend money on kennel fees, food, and water. Finally, you will need to factor in any vet bills. All these costs add up quickly!

You Can Save Money By Leaving Your Pet At Home

There are other ways to save money without leaving your pet behind. For example, you could hire a professional pet sitter from TrustedHousesitters instead of using a friend or family member. This option may be less expensive than hiring a stranger off Craigslist and more reliable.

A Lot Of Tourist Destinations Don’t Allow Certain Pets

Some cities don’t allow certain pets inside city limits. Some states also restrict the number of animals allowed within state lines. If you’re planning a trip to one of these places, you’ll need to check ahead to make sure your pet is welcome.

Many Airlines Don’t Allow Pets

Most airlines do not allow pets onboard. However, they do allow small dogs to fly as carry-on luggage. Many airlines offer special deals for frequent fliers who bring their own pet along.

For example, Delta Air Lines offers free airfare for passengers traveling with their pet. In addition, United Airlines gives its customers 10% off their first checked bag if they are flying with their pet.

Many Hotels Do Not Allow Pets

Some hotels do not allow pets inside the building. Others only allow dogs, cats, birds, fish, rabbits, hamsters, guinea pigs, or reptiles. If you are traveling with a larger animal like a horse or cow, you may need to look into staying outside the hotel.

Your Dog Will Be Lonely

When you go out of town, your dog will miss you. They will feel lonely and bored, especially during the first few days. When you return home, they will probably greet you excitedly, jump all over you, and show you all the places they explored while you were gone. They may bark excessively, pace around the house, or sleep too much. These behaviors are normal, but they can become stressful over time. If you notice your dog acting like this, try talking to them about it. Make sure they know that you love them no matter where you are and reassure them that you will return home soon.

It May Take Longer Than You Expect

It takes time for your dog to adjust to being left alone. Some dogs get anxious or depressed, so it may take longer than expected. In addition, it may take several weeks before your dog stops barking or chewing things.

Your Pet Might Fall Sick

While you are gone, your pet might fall sick. If this happens, you will need to call a veterinarian immediately. If your pet gets sick while you are away, you should contact your local veterinary clinic as soon as possible.

TrustedHousesitters FAQ

People usually have many questions whilst selecting the perfect sit for their pet. They want to know the number of house sits the sitter has done before, their identity, and many other things. We have tried to answer some of the most common questions below.

Can I bring my pets on a sit?

It is a subjective question because not all owners allow you to bring your lovely pets when you are house sitting. However, when you make an application to house sit, you can request the owner. Trusted Housesitters have the provision for everything.

Do you offer daycare services?

At TrustedHousesitters, you can get house sits for an entire day. Homeowners can leave their little friends with house-sitting members from the platform.

Can I trust House Sitters?

Trusted Housesitters follows an extensive process to perform background checks to find the perfect sitter for you. This ensures the peace of mind of the pet owner. You can also check the performance of the house sitter in his/her previous house. This makes house sitting easy for everyone.

How can TrustedHousesitters be relied upon?

TrustedHousesitters is ideal for a homeowner who has to leave behind his/her beloved pet a lot while traveling. You can look at the external references of other house sitters to find out their experience in house sitting.

Do you verify the identity of a sitter?

If you are a pet owner and looking at potential house sitters, you can find the most credible house sitter at Trusted Housesitters. They check the identity of the sitter so that the experience of house sitting is easy for you.

How much pet sitting experience do the members have?

The members of TrustedHousesitters usually have years of experience in pet care. They have house sat for a long period of time. If you want more house sitters to house sit in all of your friend’s places, you can find the service at Trusted Housesitters.

Do you have a membership services team?

Yes. TrustedHousesitters ensure maximum comfort for pet owners who allow the whole house sitting.

Is Trusted House Sitting too expensive?

The annual membership fee for a good house sitter is €111 /year on the house sitting website. You can have many house sits in this amount. Apart from this, you don’t have to bear any extra costs.

To Sum Up – Are House Sitters Worth It?

Any homeowner looking for multiple house sits can get the services of this platform. A house sitter will house sit even if you have two dogs or two cats. You can video call them to look at your little friends and make sure that there is no property damage.

In our honest opinion, there is no harm in spending some quiet time and moving around the world by leaving them in trusted hands.

As for people who want to start house sitting, it is an excellent way to have more money in hand by doing something you love.

