Best THC Detox Products, Methods and Test Kits on the Market

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is a molecule found in marijuana and is the main psychoactive component. Marijuana (cannabis) contains more than one hundred different molecules.

Over the past few decades, marijuana use has significantly increased. It is difficult for cannabis users to remove THC traces from their bodies after using cannabis regularly. This is why they fail drug tests.

There are several reasons why a drug test is required. It is often mandated for employment purposes. Most companies value drug testing so highly because they realize its effectiveness in maintaining a safe, productive work environment. This practice is essential for jobs that put many people in danger, such as driving a truck or controlling traffic.

Want to get rid of all remains of THC in your body? Are you interested in detoxifying your body and cleansing yourself? Are you going through a drug test?

You can pass a drug test with a good THC detox supplement. The detox products meant to remove THC from your body are usually explicitly designed. You can also use supplements to avoid THC withdrawal symptoms, supporting your body mentally and physically to remove the drug safely.

The number of THC detox products has increased enormously over the past few years. A review of the top THC detox products was conducted following thorough testing, contact with manufacturers, and a review of lab reports.

The Best THC Detox Products of 2022

Pass Your Test Homepage: A complete THC detox program with a Detailed Detox Guide & Meal Plan Pass Your Test Same Day Cleansers: This THC detox kit just takes 90 minutes to work Pass Your Test Perm Cleansers: An extreme detoxification method that has helped over 250,000 people TestClear 5-Day Detox: This THC detox supplement rids your blood, urine, and saliva from unwanted drug toxins TestClear Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo: A shampoo product that eliminates THC from hair follicles TestClear Mega Clean Detox Drink: One of the best THC detox drinks TestClear Toxin Rid Detox Mouthwash: This THC detox mouthwash can help you pass a saliva test TestClear XXtra Clean Cleansing Drink: A perfect THC detox liquid drink for moderate toxin levels TestClear Toxin Rid 7-Day Pills: These pills can detox THC from your system without side effects TestClear Urine Simulation Powdered Urine Kit: A powdered kit for urine tests Rescue Cleanse 32oz Detox Drink: This THC detox formula is a drink that comes in Cranberry and apple flavor Macujo: The best approach to pass a saliva, urine, or hair test Quick Fix Synthetic Urine: One of the best liquid urine kits for THC urine test

Pass Your Test

Basic Details Type: Program + THC detox products Key Features: Complete Cleansing Guide and Meal Plan 4 Pre-Cleanse Formula Capsules 30 Morning Time Formula Capsules 2 Home Testing Kits and many more Guarantee: 100% Satisfaction guarantee Starting Price: $30 to $150

Pass Your Test’s best-selling product is its 5-Day Extreme Detoxification Program, which includes several formulas, pills, and even a menu plan to help you pass a drug test within 5 to 7 days. In addition, Pass Your Test powder and capsules are available separately if anybody wants to buy them only instead of purchasing the entire program.

Their detoxes are formulated with herbal extracts, vitamins, and other natural metabolic compounds known to break down THC-COOH metabolites into smaller fragments that can be metabolized undetected.

This company belongs to Veritas Sales, LLC. The company has been in the industry for more than a decade, and the products sold on the official website are all made right here in the United States in FDA-certified GMP labs.

Pass Your Test Same Day Cleansers

Basic Details Type: Capsules and shot Key Features: Flush your system in just 90 minutes The results last for up to 6 hours One of the Best THC detox methods with a potent solution Guarantee: 100% satisfaction guarantee Starting Price: $89.95

Are you taking a drug test today? Pass Your Test Same Day Cleansers will increase your chances of passing the drug test. Typically, these products contain minerals, vitamins, and herbs that help your body rid itself of toxins faster, causing you to pee and act as a diuretic.

Same Day Cleansers from Pass Your Test include the Fail-Safe Kit ($90), which uses a powerful flushing agent in just 90 minutes.

If you have just one day to prepare for a drug test and need to pass it as quickly as possible, then Pass Your Test’s Same Day Cleansers may suit you. Alternatively, you can purchase Pass Your Test’s Clean Shots, Clean Caps, and other THC-based body cleanser products.

Pass Your Test Permanent Cleansers

Basic Details Type: Supplements and guides Key Features: Removes all toxins permanently 2 FREE Home Testing Kits Detailed Detox Guide & Meal Plan Cleansing Coach to make sure you pass a drug test Guarantee: 100% satisfaction guarantee Starting Price: $109.95

Pass Your Test Permanent Cleansers help you rid your body of toxins quickly. Upon following the protocol, you will receive two home test kits for determining whether any THC remains in your body.

You can choose from the 5 Day Extreme Detoxification Program or the 10 Day Ultra Detoxification Program as the most popular Pass Your Test Permanent Cleaners products. By removing all toxins from your body permanently, these programs help you pass drug tests.

You should use Pass Your Test’s Permanent Cleansers before getting a drug test, especially if you have less than ten days before it.

TestClear 5-Day Detox

Basic Details Type: Detox program Key Features: It is all-natural and only uses herbs, minerals, and vitamins Best for heavy toxin exposure Contain no artificial flavors or animal contents Guarantee: 100% satisfaction guarantee Starting Price: $110

A company’s most popular THC detox formula, TestClear 5-Day Detox, is designed to cleanse your system for five consecutive days. It competes with Pass Your Test for the top THC detox package title.

There are three parts to this 5-Day Detox, including pre-rid tablets, dietary fiber, and a liquid detox. It is especially beneficial for those who are heavily exposed to toxins. After a few days of use, TestClear 5-Day Detox detoxifies the body effectively using minerals, herbs, and vitamins.

Today, one of the best options for anyone looking to pass a urine, blood, or saliva drug test and eliminate all traces of THC from their bodies is the TestClear 5-Day Detox. Furthermore, it begins to work immediately after taking it.

TestClear Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo

Basic Details Type: Shampoo Key Features: A secret formula to pass a hair follicle drug test Works without harming the hair Made with natural components Easy to apply Guarantee: 100% satisfaction guarantee Starting Price: $236

You may have your hair checked as part of a drug test. In contrast to your blood, urine, and saliva, THC remains in your hair for a more extended period. Your hair follicles can retain traces of THC for up to 90 days after you consume it. However, you can detox your scalp of THC traces by using THC detox shampoos such as TestClear Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo.

With a $236 price tag, TestClear Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo purifies hair before a hair drug test using aloe vera and other ingredients. This product is recommended every day before your test, usually 3 to 10 days beforehand.

If you want to increase your chances of passing a hair drug test, just wash your hair every day in the days before the test. THC detox shampoo from TestClear is one of the most popular THC detox products, with proven effects and thousands of positive online reviews.

TestClear Mega Clean Detox Drink

Basic Details Type: Supplement (Drink) Key Features: Work well for people with heavy toxin exposure Available in two delicious flavors- tropical fruit and wild berry Effective for up to five hours Use high-quality ingredients Guarantee: 100% satisfaction guarantee Starting Price: $69.95

TestClear Mega Clean Detox Drink consistently ranks among the top products in its category. With hundreds of positive reviews, Mega Clean Detox Drink delivers powerful detoxification results for a reasonable price and uses ingredients that have been proven to work.

With Mega Clean detox drinks, you can eliminate unwanted toxins from your body. This detox drink replenishes lost vitamins and minerals to ensure optimal health and is designed to eradicate maximum toxins. As you detoxify the urinary, circulatory, and digestive systems naturally in one day, you will enjoy the tropical fruit flavor or wild berry taste. Detoxify PreCleanse Herbal Supplement should be taken 12 to 24 hours before using Mega Clean for best results.

TestClear Toxin Rid Detox Mouthwash

Basic Details Type: Mouthwash liquid Key Features: Best for mouth drug tests Remove detectable drug toxins Works for 4 hours Highly affordable THC detox method Guarantee: Complete money-back guarantee Starting Price: $29.95

You can create a toxin-free zone in your mouth for up to four hours using TestClear Toxin Rid Detox Mouthwash. With Test Clear’s Toxin Rid Detox Mouthwash, you can sanitize your mouth and remove toxins for a brief period, which will increase your odds of passing a saliva test.

You have a much better chance of passing your next drug test by swishing the mouthwash around your mouth moments before it occurs. Additionally, the small, 1 oz bottles are easy to hide or throw away moments before a test.

You simply need to rinse your mouth with the mouthwash to remove any traces of toxins that are left in your saliva. Many online reviews describe how they were amazed that it worked. The easiest way to beat saliva drug tests is with a mouthwash like this.

TestClear XXtra Clean Cleansing Drink

Basic Details Type: Liquid Drink Key Features: Works well for moderate toxin levels Tropical flavored formula fortified with natural vitamins and minerals Remain effective for one to five hours Guarantee: 100% satisfaction guarantee Starting Price: $39.95

TestClear XXtra Clean Cleansing Drink helps you detox in the days leading up to a drug test by removing waste.

With a 20oz liquid formula, XXtra Clean Cleansing Drink provides optimal cleansing for medium toxicity levels, enhancing your system’s natural detoxification processes.

With tropical flavors, vitamins, and minerals, each XXtra Clean Cleansing liquid detox Drink provides a refreshing taste. The formula contains substantial amounts of calcium, magnesium, selenium, zinc, manganese, potassium, and numerous other vitamins and nutrients.

TestClear Toxin Rid 7-Day Pills

Basic Details Type: THC Detox Pills Key Features: Specially designed for people with heavy toxin exposure work for blood, urine, and saliva drug tests It’s all-natural and contains no artificial ingredients Guarantee: 100% money-back guarantee Starting Price: $153.95

In the days leading up to your test, the TestClear Toxin Rid 7-Day Pills help you eliminate all traces of THC from your body as part of a 7-day detox plan.

We recommend the 7-day detoxification program for those exposed to heavy amounts of toxins. THC isn’t the only contaminant that Toxin Rid detoxification pills eliminate.

When you consume concentrated toxins, such as vape pens, edibles, and waxes, you may need to detoxify twice as long due to the higher concentration of THC. In addition to being completely natural, Toxin Rid also contains no fillers, animal products, or synthetic ingredients. The herbal blend in this product will safely and comfortably remove toxins from your body. Its natural and safe formula helps you pass your drug test in less than an hour by eliminating drug toxins from your blood, urine, and saliva.

Rescue Cleanse 32oz Detox Drink

Basic Details Type: Liquid Drink Key Features: An advanced THC detox method that works for 5 hour It comes in a Tasty Cran-Apple Flavor Avoid toxins and all traces of THC Made with 100% safe elements Guarantee: Unavailable Starting Price: $55

Rescue Cleanse 32oz Detox Drink is a convenient cleansing product designed for immediate results within one hour of consumption.

Drink Rescue Cleanse 32oz Detox Drink an hour before going through a drug test if you know you’ll have one. You will be in the clear for up to 5 hours while drinking this cranberry-and-apple-flavored beverage.

Our team appreciates how this beverage contains a formulation designed to pass drug tests for people over 200 pounds. If you are over or under 200 pounds, you should be able to pass a drug test with this formula.

Macujo

Basic Details Type: Complete THC detox kits and products Key Features: Offer all saliva, urine, and hair products to pass a drug test 20+ years of experience in drug testing Free shipping available Guarantee: Unavailable Starting Price: $30 to $205

According to online reviews, Macujo is a reliable method for passing saliva, urine, or hair tests. A premium line of detox formulas is available from the company, which has been industrially researching and testing its products for 20 years.

In addition to THC detox shampoos and pills, powders, and other formulas, Macujo offers a variety of THC detox formulas developed for passing drug tests.

The Macujo technique for passing a drug test involves using certain household items. The products include facial cleansers, baking soda, vinegar, and laundry detergent. This is a very well-known and popular method for passing a drug test. If you follow the procedures of Macujo, you should pass your next drug test easily.

Quick Fix Synthetic Urine

Basic Details Type: Liquid Synthetic Urine Key Features: Pre Tested Unisex Synthetic Urine Shelf life of two years Official And Legitimate Distributors Best for passing the urine drug test Guarantee: Unavailable Starting Price: $35 to $200

Quick Fix Synthetic Urine distributes synthetic urine officially and legitimately. The company provides synthetic urine containing urea, which makes it less detectable.

A disposable heat pad is included with Quick Fix Synthetic Urine to ensure your urine drug test is as practical as possible. You must prepare a fake pee and take out your Kit for a urine sample to take the test. Currently, laboratories are required to accept urine between 90°F and 100°F.

Taking the cap off the synthetic urine bottle and heating it in the microwave for 10 seconds is one way to heat it. Secondly, the synthetic urine needs to be heated with a heating pad for 45 minutes.

The number of legitimate synthetic urine companies online is relatively small. The company Quick Fix stands out. With Quick Fix Synthetic Urine, you can pass a drug test with fake urine that looks realistic.

TestClear Urine Simulation with Powdered Urine Kit

Basic Details Type: Powdered Urine Kit Key Features: Delivers with one temperature strip and two air-activated heaters Easy to transport and carry for urine test It comes with a clear instruction manual Guarantee: 100% satisfaction guarantee Starting Price: $49.95

For an actual urine simulation product, people choose this powdered urine kit. No matter how sophisticated your study may be, we recommend this product only. TestClear Urine Simulation with Powdered Urine Kit contains all the essential chemicals, including uric acid. Like normal human urine, this powdered urine kit appears, smells, and behaves chemically just like it because the powder can meet all the requirements, unlike liquid synthetic urine, no matter how complicated the urine drug test.

The transport of synthetic urine in powder form is more accessible than in liquid form. You can easily make powdered urine into a drug test-passing urine sample by simply adding water. Due to these factors, the TestClear Urine Simulation Kit with Powdered Urine is among the most popular products today.

How We Ranked The Best THC Detox Products

Many THC detox supplements on the market claim to get rid of THC. However, not every THC detox supplement is effective.

To determine the best and worst THC detox supplements, we used the following criteria:

Honesty in Advertising

A few THC detox products often overstate their benefits and engage in misleading marketing. They claim that even if you smoke weed this morning, there is a 100% chance you’ll pass a drug test with their product. The efficacy of THC detox products is unclear, and they’re unlikely to be effective in the short run. Our preference was for companies that advertised openly and honestly about the benefits of THC detoxification via their products.

Transparency And Reputation Of Manufacturers

Industry experts consider THC detox kits to be a little shady by nature. That’s why our editors preferred upfront, honest, and trustworthy manufacturers. Several THC detox product manufacturers were chosen for their reputation for delivering quality products that have helped customers pass drug tests.

Drug Test Passing Score

We tested and analyzed each THC detox product using drug tests whenever possible. Consequently, we rated each THC detox product based on passing drug tests. If a THC detox product passed more tests, it got higher.

Science Behind The Ingredients

Despite claims that herbal remedies can reduce THC levels, some products provide little evidence that they are effective. In contrast, we preferred THC detox products that included scientifically backed ingredients like vitamins B2, B3, and zinc and antioxidant-rich fruit juices. These ingredients are supported with scientific proof.

Shipping Options That are Fast, Easy, and Affordable

To get the best results from THC detox products, you generally need to buy them. It is better to go with THC detox products that offer fast, simple, and affordable delivery options. Some companies on our list offered free overnight shipping and free shipping with all products. That is why we selected them.

User-Friendliness

To pass your drug test, you should exercise for six consecutive days before your test and drink four gallons of water daily. Most people, however, cannot do this. As we evaluated THC detox methods, we preferred those that were both effective and easy to use.

Money-back or Drug Test Pass-guarantee

Some THC detox supplements come with a money-back guarantee. If you fail your drug test after taking those supplements or for any other reason you’re dissatisfied, you can get a full refund. We mention those THC detox formulas that provide you with a money-back guarantee.

How Long Does Cannabis Stay in Your Body?

THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, can be found in the body in hair, blood, saliva, urine, and sweat. The brain is the primary site of THC concentration, and it’s where effects such as pleasure, memory, and coordination are mainly felt. THC levels in the brain are highest during periods of physical activity and when people are engaged in creative tasks.

The bloodstream is where THC is mainly broken down and eliminated from the body. However, a small amount of THC can still be found in the blood weeks after an individual has last used marijuana. If you have used it recently, it can last in your body for about 36 hours to 90 days.

Sweat: 7 to 14 days

Hair: 90 days

Saliva: 48 hours

Blood: 36 hours

Urine: 3 to 30 days

It can vary depending on the usage time. THC is usually detected in a drug test by testing your blood or saliva. A drug test could reveal the presence of THC if you have consumed the content within 36 to 48 hours.

The amount of time cannabis remains in your system depends on how you use it. People who consume large amounts of cannabis for long periods are likely to stay intoxicated for more extended periods.

How Does the Body Ingest THC?

As a result of consuming marijuana, your body absorbs cannabinoids. Your blood carries them around your body.

Cannabinoids have been found in abundance in cannabis plants. Whenever you consume cannabis, you take in all these cannabinoids. One of the best-known psychoactive cannabinoids is THC. Another prevalent cannabinoid is CBD.

The short-term effect of THC is temporary, but it remains in your system long after ingestion, along with other cannabinoids.

That is because THC and other cannabinoids are soluble in fat. The body absorbs these cannabinoids through its fat tissues. THC is known to remain in your fat tissues for several weeks after consumption.

THC Detox Products: Science Backs Them Up

THC detox methods and products have been studied thoroughly by researchers. Let’s examine some of these studies below.

How can you pass a drug test using fake pee? Scientists have found out. Researchers studied how synthetic urine affected drug test strips in this 2019 study. The researchers gave military drug testers either artificial or genuine urine samples. They recognized five of the eight synthetic samples based on their physical appearance. In the test, however, all the synthetic urine samples tested negative. Therefore, synthetic urine may work for your drug test, but a physical examination by the testers might work against you.

You can also pass a drug test by drinking water. Some critics argue that THC detox products are only effective if excess water is consumed. You may be able to pass a drug test with a large amount of water every day. In this 1998 study, researchers concluded that Marijuana and cocaine urine tests might be falsely negative due to excessive fluid intake.

Naturally, avoiding THC is your best strategy to pass a drug test. However, it isn’t 100% effective. This 2015 study reveals that indirect marijuana smoke can lead to positive tests for THC. For 60 minutes, participants in this study sat in a room with marijuana smokers without any ventilation. Several non-smokers tested positive for THC despite not smoking. Additionally, consuming a poppy seed bagel can result in a positive opioid test.

Exercising has been shown to help your system produce THC. THC is found in fat cells, and exercise burns fat and improves the detoxification process. By exercising and burning fat, you release THC and force your body to eliminate it.

However, exercising within 24 hours of the test could cause THC to escape from fat cells and be absorbed into your bloodstream, increasing your chances of testing positive. According to this study published in 2013, exercise increased THC levels by 15% in the blood.

Alternative Ways You Can Pass a Drug Test

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is widely reported to boost the chances of passing a drug test anecdotally. It contains antimicrobial properties natural to vinegar. Apple Cider Vinegar can also speed up your body’s metabolism, which can help it process THC more quickly. However, you shouldn’t start drinking apple cider vinegar to pass a drug test. It tastes awful and is acidic enough to damage your teeth.

Lemon Juice

People consume lemon juice and water daily to promote detoxification and overall wellness. While there is no direct evidence that lemons help you pass a drug test, they may be able to help your body eliminate toxins and run the detoxification process.

Coffee

People sometimes use coffee to pass drug tests due to its diuretic properties (coffee increases urination). Accordingly, coffee should improve your body’s ability to eliminate toxins. It also contains antioxidants, which can aid in detoxification. According to some evidence, combining caffeine and electrolytes with water may help you pass a drug test by cleansing the body from multiple directions.

Cranberry Juice

Cranberry juice can be enjoyed for its health benefits, tart flavor, and ability to fight off urinary tract infections. In recent years, cranberry juice has also gained popularity as a natural supplement for improving brain function and memory.

Overall, Cranberry is viewed as a detox beverage. Moreover, cranberry juice is tasty, unlike apple cider vinegar. In approximately seven days, cranberry juice mixed with water can help remove toxins from your kidneys, intestines, lymphatics, and other systems. It is also a natural diuretic, which causes an increase in urination. Because of these things, cranberry juice can be used as a THC detox drink.

Other remedies

Some people recommend cleaning THC foods: garlic, broccoli, grapefruit, mung beans, other vegetables, fruit, whole grains, beans, nuts, and seeds. These ingredients may help support your body’s natural detoxification process and improve your overall health, even though little evidence shows they release THC from your body.

Side Effects of Cannabis Detox and THC Withdrawal Symptoms

When you stop using cannabis, you may experience THC withdrawal symptoms. Sleepiness and headaches are common side effects. Some people have also reported experiencing stress and anxiety and feeling angry.

THC detox is commonly associated with side effects such as:

Mood disorders and anxiety

Awakenings in the middle of the night or nightmares

Feelings of anger and irritability

High-stress levels

Difficulty concentrating

Mood swings and emotional instability, ranging from anger to excitement

A reduction in appetite

A feeling of trembling

Depending on the amount of cannabis you consume, you may experience these symptoms for a few days to a few weeks. THC withdrawal symptoms for heavy cannabis users may be more prolonged and severe than for light users.

How Are Drug Tests Conducted?

Understanding how THC detox products work is essential to understanding drug tests better.

Most people are unaware of how innovative drug tests can be. Testing for THC-COOH is the most common type of drug test. It’s a metabolite, meaning your body produces THC-COOH when it processes THC. Having stored THC in your fat cells means that a drug test could detect its COOH form up to a week after consumption.

Testing for cannabinoids in the body is part of the drug testing process. You can test for cannabinoids in your urine, for example, with a urine drug test.

Because urine tests are easy, cheap, and practical, they are the most common blood tests. The presence of cannabinoids can also be detected in the urine up to three months following ingestion.

Standard drug tests are hair tests, blood tests, urine tests, and saliva tests.

Frequently Asked Questions About THC Detox Methods

Q: How do I speed up THC detox?

A: Drink plenty of fluids, avoid heavy exercise, eat a healthy diet, avoid alcohol, and take any of the best THC detox methods mentioned above.

Q: Which is the best THC detox method for passing a drug test?

A: To pass a drug test at home, you should exercise, drink a lot of water, and consume electrolytes before you take the test. You can take herbal supplements also. Some people find that taking herbal supplements such as ginger or chamomile helps speed up the detox process.

Q: Do THC detox pills work?

A: There is no doubt that THC detox pills work to eliminate toxins and flush THC from your body. However, the effects of THC detox pills will vary depending on the individual’s weight, tolerance to THC, and past cannabis use history. Most detox pills typically contain herbal ingredients designed to help flush THC from the body and reduce associated symptoms. However, it’s always best to speak with a healthcare professional before starting any cannabis detox program if you have any doubts.

Q: What is a saliva drug test?

A: A saliva drug test is a process used to detect the presence of drugs in a person’s saliva. Employers and law enforcement agencies commonly use it to determine whether an employee has been using drugs. Saliva drug tests are not as reliable as urine drug tests, but they are often preferred because they are less expensive and less time-consuming.

Q: How does a THC detox mouthwash work?

A: A THC detox mouthwash functions by removing the THC metabolites from the mouth. These metabolites can cause several unpleasant side effects, such as dry mouth, headache, and dizziness. They can also result in a positive drug test. By removing these metabolites, a THC detox mouthwash can help to improve symptoms and lead to a cleaner mouth.

Q: Can I test positive in the upcoming drug test even after using the above supplements?

A: The above-listed best THC detox kits, THC detox drinks, and other formulas are proven to remove THC from your body. However, there can be a chance you test positive due to not having removed THC metabolites and traces of THC completely. That’s why we suggest you follow the instructions provided by detox kits manufacturers.

Q: Will it be legal if I fake a drug test?

A: THC drug tests aim to find traces of THC in the user’s body with the help of a urine sample or several blood tests. The legality of faking a drug test will depend on the specific situation. However, it is illegal to lie about your drug use to avoid being caught by a drug test. This could lead to criminal charges and potential penalties.

Q: Is THC detox dangerous?

A: The risks associated with THC detox will vary depending on the individual’s situation and health history. However, some general tips to keep in mind when detoxing with THC include drinking plenty of fluids, eating a balanced diet, and staying as hydrated as possible. Additionally, it is essential to speak with a qualified health professional about your specific situation to ensure that you take the most appropriate steps for your individual needs.

The Best THC Detox Products in 2022 Final Word

If you are taking a THC drug test soon, you will do anything to pass the test.

There’s no need for extreme measures, thankfully. Choosing the right THC detox supplements will allow you to eliminate all the traces of THC from your body.

By following the instructions above and purchasing a THC detox product, you could completely get rid of THC and marijuana from your body. Hence, all THC drug tests will be passed.

Make your choice today and buy any of the above THC detox formulations!