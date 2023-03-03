File No. 124.1437-City of Tacoma – Public Hearing

City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

March 2, 2023

On Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., the Hearing Examiner will conduct a hearing on the request to vacate a portion of undeveloped South 35th Street, lying west of South “G” Street, to expand Lincoln High School’s sports field and parking. (Tacoma Public School District No. 10; File No. 124.1437)

The hearing will be conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meeting will be held in Council Chambers, on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street. Information on how to participate virtually can be found at www.cityoftacoma.org/government/city_departments/hearing_examiner/hearing_schedule or by calling the Hearing Examiner’s Office at 253-591-5195 or Kandi Bremer, Senior Real Estate Specialist, at 253-591-5276.

Resolution No. 41143, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/councilmeetings by clicking on the link for February 28, 2023, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505.

March 3, 2023