The SafeAlarm Reviews – Does This Personal Safe Alarm Siren Work for Self-Defense or Scam?

The SafeAlarm is a keychain that releases a loud alert to anyone nearby when activated. This device serves as a form of defense against attacks or a call for help. This device doesn’t require a subscription to function properly, instantly sounding as the user presses the button.

What is SafeAlarm?

Everyone wants to feel safe in their surroundings, but too many situations turn ugly in a moment. Finding the best way to get help is crucial in these small moments, which is why it sometimes helps to get loud. Getting loud tells anyone around that help is needed, bringing more attention to a situation that requires someone else around. That’s where The SafeAlarm comes in.

The SafeAlarm is incredibly loud, so any attacker will grow concerned over the continued noise. With the ability to attach to a set of keys or a backpack, this device helps consumers stay safe whenever they are in a public space. Keeping the alarm close by will help them to access the alarm when they need it the most. This device has already helped millions of people protect themselves in an emergency, ensuring that anyone can get the help they need.

The user-friendly design makes it possible for anyone to use it properly, even without a tutorial video online. The sleek and compact design is perfect for bringing it anywhere by attacking it with keys, a purse, a backpack, or even a belt loop. Plus, all of these orders come as a set to ensure that this protection can be shared with a loved one. The user must pull the pin for the alert to start blaring, commanding attention from the people around. Once the danger has passed, users can turn off the signal by placing the pin back in it.

With this device, consumers don’t have to worry about not being heard because the volume is on the same level as a concert, car race, or hammer pounding. The alarm can help anyone to be safer while emergency services are notified, and the attacker runs off. Anyone can use this help, even though most people only think of this type of alert as something for women who walk alone at night.

Though women are part of the target audience, this alert can also help seniors if they fall or children/teens when they are alone and potentially targeted. It is impossible to determine how many unfortunate situations have been stopped by using the SafeAlarm at the right time. While there’s no guarantee that the noise will deter any attacker, this call for help threatens their ability to go through with their original plan.

Any emergency requires quick action and response, so the creators make this device as easy to use as possible. With no prior training or guidance, this device easily serves its purpose of protecting the masses from harm.

How Does It Work?

The idea behind The SafeAlarm is that the user needs to pull the pin and let the alarm blare for as long as they need. It is incredibly loud, which means that anyone nearby will hear it as they seek out who needs assistance. At 120 decibels, the only comparison is of a concert or a car race. While noises below this level are perfectly safe, anything over 120 dB has the potential to cause lasting and fast harm to the user’s ears. If this device is activated in the middle of an attacker, it could even cause harm to the criminal.

Though some devices are quite complicated, everything about the SafeAlarm is completely straightforward. The pin activation, the noise, and the ability to shut it back off put the user in complete control of where they should be. Even though this device won’t guarantee that the user is protected from an attack, the noise is enough for anyone to hear nearby and hopefully come to help.

Purchasing The SafeAlarm

The only way for consumers to purchase The SafeAlarm is if they go through the official website, which has quite a few deals. Consumers will get the best price when they purchase more SafeAlarms at once, but they can still get an incredible deal.

The packages include:

1 SafeAlarm for $25.99

3 SafeAlarms for $51.98

5 SafeAlarms for $77.97

7 SafeAlarms for $103.96

Consumers who want to protect their purchase further can get a Lifetime Protection and Replacement Warranty, which only costs $9.97 at checkout. This price remains the same, regardless of the number of SafeAlarms that the user purchases.

If the user finds that this is different from the product they expected, the checkout page features a 30-day guarantee to provide a refund.

Frequently Asked Questions About the SafeAlarm

How loud is The SafeAlarm?

When the pin is released, The SafeAlarm is 120 dB.

How do users activate SafeAlarm?

The only thing the user has to do is to pull the metal chain from The SafeAlarm. The alarm will sound instantly.

How do users turn off the alarm?

To stop the SafeAlarm, consumers need to put the pin back in. The sound will stop just as quickly as it started.

Is The SafeAlarm helpful to children?

Absolutely. As long as the child can be shown the proper way to operate the alarm, it is safe to add it to their backpack or gym bag in case they need emergency assistance as well.

What is the cost to ship The SafeAlarm?

For most of the packages, consumers will qualify for free shipping. However, if the user chooses to order one SafeAlarm, they will have to pay $6.99 for shipping.

How long does The SafeAlarm take to arrive?

This device can take 3-7 days, and all orders are delivered via USPS.

How do customers know where their order is?

All purchases can be checked on the “follow-up order tab. Users will need to enter their order number and the email address they used when they placed their order. With this information, consumers should be able to see their package status.

What if the user isn’t happy with The SafeAlarm?

Customers can get a refund within seven days of delivery if they return The SafeAlarm without having used it.

How long does the refund process take?

Once the creators receive the merchandise back, the credit is applied to the customer’s original payment method.

The customer service team can be reached by calling 1-800-221-1902 or emailing support@thesafealarm.com. Consumers who want a fast response are more likely to get it via email.

Summary

SafeAlarm provides consumers with the ability to protect themselves in the middle of an attack with a loud noise that matches the roar of the crowd at a concern. The noise itself serves two purposes – to get the attention of someone nearby, to get assistance, and to stop/stun the attacker. Most attackers will run off when they know that help could be nearby, giving the user complete power over their situation. This device is made for all ages, and it only requires the pull of a pin to activate. Users can turn off the alarm whenever they feel safe enough to do so, and their order will come with a money-back guarantee.

