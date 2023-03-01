7 Best SportsBetting.ag Alternatives: Crypto Edition

Sportsbetting.ag is a popular sports betting platform with a long history and wide audience. It has all the features of a decent modern sports betting platform: security, promotions, and fair odds.

However, even a common observer would immediately notice SportsBetting.ag’s focus on the US leagues and a bit poor choice of markets for the other sports. Besides, Sportsbetting.ag had some issues in the past: in 2012, it nearly went bankrupt. Even though these days are far gone, many gamblers wonder if Sportsbetting.ag is safe and fun enough today.

Want to experience something new?

Want to stay with Sportsbetting.ag?

Cloudbet Sportsbook & Casino. Source: AYO News

CloudBet is a great Sportsbetting.ag alternative for those seeking a trustworthy crypto-based service. The site is not just about betting: it features a sportsbook and a crypto casino with the highest-RTP gambling games .

Both Cloudbet casino and Cloudbet sportsbook are places for real crypto enthusiasts. The platform was initially designed as a crypto sportsbook in 2013 and accepted its first wager of 0.12 BTC on soccer. Now, it works with 28 cryptocurrencies — from Bitcoin to Ripple — and offers the fastest and the most reliable cryptocurrency deposit/withdrawal procedure.

Features

Crypto casino and sportsbook

Accepts crypto

Great cryptocurrency support

Fast Withdrawals

Mobile-friendly website

ESports

Loyalty program

Gambling blog

Enhanced odds

Sports Selection: 24+

Full list of sports on Cloudbet. Source: Cloudbet

Cloudbet has an intuitive interface, with quick search options and popular live events instantly available on the Sports page.

ESports Selection: 8+

Arena of Valor

Call of Duty

Dota 2

FIFA

League of Legends

NBA2K

Rainbow Six

Valorant

Warcraft

Deposits/withdrawals

Speed

Deposits and withdrawals depend on the Blockchain, which usually takes up to 24 hours.

Methods

Crypto wallet

Moonpay

P2P etc.

Cloudbet accepts many cryptos!

Cloudbet is a crypto-oriented service, so crypto wallet transfers are straightforward here. If you do not have crypto, you can buy it using the Moonpay service. Don’t know how to do it? Cloudbet has a comprehensive manual on getting crypto to your account with Moonpay.

Support

FAQ

Live chat

Email

Cloudbet has a very detailed FAQ to learn about crypto sports betting. For more questions or personal support, contact a 24/7 live chat. There’s also email support, but it takes more time to get a reply by email.

Bonuses

First deposit bonus match of up to 5 BTC . That is a welcome bonus for everyone who joins Cloudbet.

Loyalty program. Every wager you make on Cloudbet brings you Loyalty Tier points. Overall, six loyalty tiers, from Bronze to Ruby, offer various sports betting and casino bonuses.

Zero-Margin Sports Bets. Such regular odds promotions make Cloudbet one of the best crypto sportsbooks with enhanced odds in Canada . Just find events highlighted in yellow and bet at the fairest odds without any bookmaker margin.

Stake crypto betting and gambling site

Stake.com is a user-friendly sports betting and casino platform with a minimalistic but catchy design. Launched in 2017, it has always been known as one of the most trusted BTC gambling sites with top bonuses according to WTKR . Stake.com offers an enormous list of sports, and eSports tournaments are also available.

Stake.com mainly targets the EU, but it is now available in the US too. It wins against American sites like Sportsbetting.ag. Lightning-fast withdrawals with crypto, user-friendly menus, filters, and constant updates are the top benefits of the service.

Features

Crypto casino and sportsbook

Mobile-friendly website

Accepts crypto

Fast withdrawals

ESports

Loyalty program

User-friendly website

Gambling & betting blog

Sports Selection: 30+

Full list of sports on Stake.com. Source: Sports Betting | Stake

Stake.com offers an extended sports list, including the most popular NBL, UEFA, and Premier League events.

ESports Selection: 4

Counter-Strike

Dota 2

League of Legends

Rainbow Six

Deposits & Withdrawals

Speed

As most Stake.com transactions are crypto, they all depend on blockchain speed. Most of the time, a transaction will be pending for no longer than 24 hours.

Methods

Crypto wallet

Moonpay

Bank transfer

P2P etc.

Stake.com is a mostly crypto-oriented service. You can send funds to your account from your crypto wallet or via MoonPay. A bank transfer option is available if you want to bet with fiat.

Support

Email

Live chat

Stake.com can help you to solve your issues via mail, phone, email, and support chat. The support chat is available 24/7. You can also contact Stake using email support@sta ke.com .

Bonuses

Guaranteed Rakeback of up to 10% . Code: GET10BACKBONUS

Stake VIP Program

Giveaways

Weekly Telegram bonus

Events (for instance, Stake VS Eddie)

Daily Races

Event-centered promotions (for example, NBA ones)

Stake.com loyalty program includes 15 loyalty levels, starting from a certain amount of money wagered. The first Bronze level starts with $10.000 wagered and opens weekly and monthly bonuses for all types of activity.

A weekly bonus is posted once a week in a VIP Telegram channel.

The monthly bonus is sent to you by email. The bonus depends on your VIP status and recent wager.

N1Bet Sportsbook & Casino

N1Bet is one of the betting websites like Sportsbetting.ag, with a much bigger list of sports to choose from. Compared to 6 options at sportsbetting.ag , N1Bet has more than 35 sports to bet on. Try skiing or cross-country if you are tired of soccer or MMA betting. ESports betting is also available, including some options the other sites miss.

The Risks of Esports Betting

Features

Crypto casino and sportsbook available

Mobile app for IOS

Mobile app for Android

Accepts fiat

Accepts crypto

ESports available

Lots of bonuses

Free bets!

Sports Selection: 35+

Full list of sports on N1Bet. Source: Bet with N1Bet

ESports Selection: 9

Arena of Valor

Call of Duty

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

Kings of Glory

League of Legends

Rainbow Six

Starcraft 2

Valorant

Deposits & Withdrawals

Speed

Most of the N1Bet deposit and withdrawal operations are fiat. Fiat transactions are slower than crypto ones and can have processing troubles. An average transaction takes up to 3 business days.

Methods

Crypto wallet transfer

Visa/Mastercard/Maestro

Bank Transfer

Paypal

Skrill

Neteller

Trustly and more.

N1Bet does not focus on fiat or cryptocurrencies exclusively. N1Bet accepts almost all possible fiat payment methods while also supporting crypto transfers.

Support

Email

Message form

Live chat

N1Bet is easy to find all its contacts in one place. If you go to the “Contact Us” page, you will see a message form to send your question and email address askN1@n1bet1.com .

Live chat is available at the bottom right corner of the page.

Bonuses

Free bets for new players: 100 Euro for free (no wagering!)

New players can get free bets as a welcome bonus. All you need to get this bonus is to place more than 10 EUR/USD and to bet odds of 1.3 or more. Then you will get a free bet after the 4th, 7th, 10th, 15th, 20th, and 35th bets. The bonus can be withdrawn immediately after the won bet; there is no need to wager the bonus.

There are two types of free bets:

Free bet for the first deposit.

Free bet for verification.

Another promo is the combo boosters. You can use combo boosters to boost your bet and get enhanced odds.

Gamblers can also claim eSports cashback: a 10% cashback bonus every week. Clients who bet all 7 days straight get an additional 3% bonus.

BetOnline Sportsbook & Casino

BetOnline and Wild Casino are Sportsbetting.ag sister sites. BetOnline acquired Sportsbetting.ag in 2012, so the platforms share several things.

This platform perfectly suits those searching for betting sites like Sportsbetting.ag. If you want to use a familiar user interface, help section, or odds system but with more sports and markets – Betonline is the site you need.

Features

Sportsbook and casino

Mobile-friendly website

Fiat accepted

Crypto accepted

ESports available

Sports Selection: 20+

Full list of sports on BetOnline. Source: Online Sportsbook & Live Betting Odds at BetOnline Sportsbook

BetOnline has an overall website interface similar to Sportsbetting.ag. It has the same special focus on racing, NBA, NHL, and NSAA events. However, it also has lots of other sporting activities present.

ESports Selection: 6

Counter-Strike

Dota 2

League of Legends

NBA2K

Rainbow Six

Valorant

Deposits & Withdrawals

Speed

The processing time is different for fiat and crypto. Crypto transactions can take up to 24 hours. P2P transactions are processed for up to 5 business days. A wire transfer is ready within 15 business days.

Methods

Crypto wallet transfer

Visa/ Mastercard/ American Express

P2P

Money order

Bank Wire

BetOnline supports both traditional and Blockchain payment methods. You can pay with your card instantly, as the Betonline Cashier allows you to add a card and pay with it without any intermediaries.

Support

Live chat

Phone: 1-888-426-3661

Email

BetOnline is one of the few Sportsbetting.ag alternatives where you can talk with the BetOnline assistants by phone. If you want to reach BetOnline by email, use this email address: cssupport@betonline.ag

Bonuses

100% crypto bonus with the code “CRYPTO100”

50% sports welcome bonus up to $1000 with the code “BOL1000”

25% sports reload bonus up to $250 with the code “LIFEBONUS”

100% casino welcome bonus

BCGame Sportsbook & Casino

BCGame is one of the fair altcoin casinos for aussie players and sportsbooks where you can find options similar to Sportsbetting.ag. BCGame accepts only cryptocurrencies, with an outstanding selection of altcoins: Aave, Banano, Dash, Parachute, and more. The reason is that BC.Game supports popular blockchain networks like Bitcoin and Ethereum and works with Arbitrum, Optimism, and others.

Unfortunately, the opportunity to use dozens of altcoins is balanced with no opportunity to pay with any fiat currencies.

Features

Sportsbook and casino

Mobile app ( IOS, Android)

Gambling blog

Crypto accepted

ESports available

Loyalty program

Sports Selection: 35+

Full list of sports on BC.Game. Source: BC.GAME’s Club

BC.Game offers an extensive list of sports and a quick links menu to choose your favorite league: NBA, UEFA, Premier League, and others.

ESports Selection: 6

Counter-Strike

Dota 2

King of Glory

League of Legends

Rainbow Six

Starcraft

Valorant

Deposits & Withdrawals

Speed

As BC.Game accepts only crypto. The payment timing depends on the Blockchain and can take 1 to 24 hours.

Methods

Crypto wallet transfer

Support

Live chat

Email

Bonuses

180% with a promo code “bonusordb”

1st deposit bonus up to 180%

2nd deposit bonus up to 200%

3rd deposit bonus up to 220%

Task Hub perks

Reload bonuses etc.

Bovada Sportsbook & Casino

Bovada is one of the most popular sites like Sportsbetting.ag in the US. It offers over 30 sports, including international and home leagues. Here you can find college leagues, special US tournaments , and many European sports. The website works smoothly, so you do not need to search for a mirror site or bypass IP blocking.

Features

Sportsbook and casino

Mobile app (IOS, Android))

Crypto accepted

Fiat accepted

ESports available

Loyalty program

Sports Selection: 30+

Full list of sports on Bovada. Source: Bet online with Bovada Sportsbook

Bovada offers over 30 sports, including NBA matches, NHL, UFC, and home leagues.

ESports Selection: 8

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Call of Duty

Dota 2

King of Glory

League of Legends

Rainbow Six

Starcraft

Valorant

Deposits & Withdrawals

Speed

Bovada claims to have a no more than 24-48h deposit and withdrawal processing timeframe. Bank wire transfer and check by courier option can take up to 15 business days.

Methods

VISA/Mastercard/American Express

Bank wire

Crypto wallet transfer

MatchPay

Voucher

Support

Email: service@bovada.lv

Phone: +1 888-263-0000

Live chat

Bovada has live chat support available 24/7 and other traditional help options that take a bit more time to reach.

Bonuses

$750 Bitcoin welcome bonus for the 1st sportsbook deposit with the code BTCSWB750

Refer a friend bonus: $275 for every referral

$250 sports welcome bonus for the first deposit

SportsBet.io Sportsbook & Casino

Sportsbet.io is a modern and trendy website, well known for sponsoring many famous teams: Arsenal FC, Southampton FC, and São Paulo football club. Brett Lee, King Kaka, and other celebs also made their input in making Sportsbet.io so popular — and trusted, of course.

With low prices and tons of cyber tournaments, this one is probably the best choice for younger bettors. The website keeps up with the times and offers a native app for iOS and Android. It also has competitive odds for most events — including ESports.

Features

Sportsbook and casino available

Mobile app (IOS, Android)

Crypto accepted

Fiat accepted

ESports available

Loyalty program

Sports Selection: 30+

Full list of sports on SportsBet.io. Source: Sportsbet.io

The list of sports on Sportsbet.io is huge. Almost anything you can imagine, from top popular soccer games to some exotic sports, is on the list. And it’s not only about traditional sports — ESports bettors will find a vast choice of cyber disciplines. For example, Sportsbet.io has Overwatch and Wild Rift betting, which is unavailable on other sites like Sportsbetting.ag.

ESports Selection: 9

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

King of Glory

League of Legends

Overwatch

Rainbow Six

Starcraft

Valorant

Wild Rift

Deposits & Withdrawals

Speed

Usually, the processing time depends on the payment method. The card and bank transfers can stay pending for up to 5 business days. Crypto payments are accepted in minutes and take up to 24 hours.

Methods

VISA/Mastercard

Bank transfer

Pay4Fun

Crypto wallet transfer

Sportsbet.io accepts fiat and crypto. Some payment methods can be restricted in your country, so if you need more time, contact the support team to know what you can opt for.

Support

Live Chat

Email: cs@sportsbet.io

Message form

Bonuses

Win your share of 2 MILLION USDT

Cashback for betting on J-League

Win 5000 USDT for joining Sportsbet.io Fantasy League with the code knk6v7

Event-centered promotions

��⚽Guide to Finding the Best Sportsbetting.ag Alternative��⚽

What to look for in a New Sportsbook?

Legal Status

The first thing to know about a new sportsbook is its gambling license. Every trustworthy company mentions its current license number on its main page. You can find this information in the bookie’s Privacy Policy.

Important: always check if this license gives this sportsbook a legal opportunity to provide services in exactly your country.

Security & Privacy

Gambling is related to the constant circulation of money. Make sure that your betting provider offers the best security measures:

Uses secure SSL protocol.

Uses services like CloudFlare to avoid DDOS attacks.

Updates the website and the app regularly.

Has an up-to-date cybersecurity certificate like eCOGRA.

Odds

Betting Odds Explained: Understanding How Odds Work at FanDuel Sportsbook

Betting odds explained

Odds are probably the most important thing in sports betting, especially if you love going hard. Some sportsbooks allow you to win more than others, while some will reward you generously only if a very unlikely event (like an outsider wins) happens.

Don’t know how to read odds ? Many bookies have detailed guides on how to do it — including explanations of different odds formats. So, make sure you know why 2.0 is better than 1.3 before you choose a bookmaker!

Bonuses & Promotions

If you want to get the 200% out of your experience, take your time to look for sports betting bonuses and promotions.

Sometimes, bonuses are not as lucrative as they seem: you can find them out after you read their terms and conditions.

However, many promotions might be a real boost to your gambling experience! Sportsbooks fight for new customers, especially before major events, making real cashback offers, discounts, deposit bonuses, and more.

Another tip: check if a sportsbook has a loyalty program. It can significantly save you money, especially if you are a high-roller and spend much on your wagers.

Comparison of Sportsbetting.ag Alternatives

License Security Mobile app Promotions Loyalty Program Sportsbetting.ag Gambling authority of Antigua & Barbuda SSL No ★★ Yes Cloudbet Curacao eGaming Montenegro Gambling SSL No ★★★★ Yes Stake.com Curacao Gaming SSL No ★★★ Yes N1Bet Curacao Gaming SSL Yes ★★★★★ No BetOnline Panama Ministerio de Economia SSL No ★★★★ No BCGame Curacao Interactive Licencing SSH tunnels CloudFlare, servers VPN protection Yes ★★★★ Yes Bovada – SSL Yes ★★★ Yes Sportsbet.io Curacao Gaming SSL Yes ★★ Yes Crypto Fiat User Interface Fast Withdrawals ESports support Sportsbetting.ag Yes Yes ★★★★ ★★★ ★★★ Cloudbet Yes No ★★★★ ★★★★ ★★★★★ Stake.com Yes Yes ★★★★★ ★★★★ ★★★ N1Bet Yes Yes ★★★★ ★★★ ★★★★ BetOnline Yes Yes ★★★★ ★★★ ★★★ BCGame Yes No ★★★ ★★★★ ★★★ Bovada Yes Yes ★★★★ ★★★ ★★★★ Sportsbet.io Yes Yes ★★★★★ ★★★★ ★★★★★

Conclusion

With many good Sportsbetting.ag alternatives on the Internet, it’s not hard to find your next best place for placing wagers. Check real user reviews, compare odds, and search for the most profitable bonuses — and you are ready to go.

Disclaimer

Sports betting can be addictive. If you or your relatives notice any signs of compulsive gambling , contact a National Problem Gambling specialist immediately. Compulsive gambling is a progressive illness that must be stopped before it causes serious problems.

Free gambling help resources worldwide:

Note that sports betting is forbidden for persons under the age of 18.

Some countries do not allow sports betting. Make sure that sports betting is legal in your country before joining online sportsbooks.