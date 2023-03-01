7 Best SportsBetting.ag Alternatives: Crypto Edition

Sportsbetting.ag is a popular sports betting platform with a long history and wide audience. It has all the features of a decent modern sports betting platform: security, promotions, and fair odds.
However, even a common observer would immediately notice SportsBetting.ag’s focus on the US leagues and a bit poor choice of markets for the other sports. Besides, Sportsbetting.ag had some issues in the past: in 2012, it nearly went bankrupt. Even though these days are far gone, many gamblers wonder if Sportsbetting.ag is safe and fun enough today.
Want to experience something new? For you, ORDB has researched the best Sportsbetting.ag alternatives.
- Cloudbet — The Best Alternative Crypto Sportsbook ��
- Stake — Better for DOGE Betting ��
- N1Bet — Better Choice of Sports ��
- BetOnline — Better Crypto Bonuses
- BC.Game — Better for Altcoin Betting
- Bovada— Better for US Home Matches
- SportsBet.io — Better for eSports
Want to stay with Sportsbetting.ag? Enjoy its latest sports betting promotion with the ORDB, then! At the ORDB club, you will find multiple secret and exclusive sports betting bonuses, tips, and life hacks.
���� 10 Best Sportsbetting.ag Alternatives ���� Discover the Best Sportsbooks like Sportsbetting.ag!
1. Cloudbet — The #1 Alternative to Choose ��
Cloudbet Sportsbook & Casino. Source: AYO News
CloudBet is a great Sportsbetting.ag alternative for those seeking a trustworthy crypto-based service. The site is not just about betting: it features a sportsbook and a crypto casino with the highest-RTP gambling games .
Both Cloudbet casino and Cloudbet sportsbook are places for real crypto enthusiasts. The platform was initially designed as a crypto sportsbook in 2013 and accepted its first wager of 0.12 BTC on soccer. Now, it works with 28 cryptocurrencies — from Bitcoin to Ripple — and offers the fastest and the most reliable cryptocurrency deposit/withdrawal procedure.
Features
- Crypto casino and sportsbook
- Accepts crypto
- Great cryptocurrency support
- Fast Withdrawals
- Mobile-friendly website
- ESports
- Loyalty program
- Gambling blog
- Enhanced odds
Sports Selection: 24+
Full list of sports on Cloudbet. Source: Cloudbet
Cloudbet has an intuitive interface, with quick search options and popular live events instantly available on the Sports page.
ESports Selection: 8+
- Arena of Valor
- Call of Duty
- Dota 2
- FIFA
- League of Legends
- NBA2K
- Rainbow Six
- Valorant
- Warcraft
Deposits/withdrawals
Speed
Deposits and withdrawals depend on the Blockchain, which usually takes up to 24 hours.
Methods
- Crypto wallet
- Moonpay
- P2P etc.
Cloudbet accepts many cryptos!
Cloudbet is a crypto-oriented service, so crypto wallet transfers are straightforward here. If you do not have crypto, you can buy it using the Moonpay service. Don’t know how to do it? Cloudbet has a comprehensive manual on getting crypto to your account with Moonpay.
Support
- FAQ
- Live chat
Cloudbet has a very detailed FAQ to learn about crypto sports betting. For more questions or personal support, contact a 24/7 live chat. There’s also email support, but it takes more time to get a reply by email.
Bonuses
- First deposit bonus match of up to 5 BTC . That is a welcome bonus for everyone who joins Cloudbet.
- Loyalty program. Every wager you make on Cloudbet brings you Loyalty Tier points. Overall, six loyalty tiers, from Bronze to Ruby, offer various sports betting and casino bonuses.
- Zero-Margin Sports Bets. Such regular odds promotions make Cloudbet one of the best crypto sportsbooks with enhanced odds in Canada . Just find events highlighted in yellow and bet at the fairest odds without any bookmaker margin.
2. Stake — Better for DOGE Betting ��
Stake crypto betting and gambling site
Stake.com is a user-friendly sports betting and casino platform with a minimalistic but catchy design. Launched in 2017, it has always been known as one of the most trusted BTC gambling sites with top bonuses according to WTKR . Stake.com offers an enormous list of sports, and eSports tournaments are also available.
Stake.com mainly targets the EU, but it is now available in the US too. It wins against American sites like Sportsbetting.ag. Lightning-fast withdrawals with crypto, user-friendly menus, filters, and constant updates are the top benefits of the service.
Features
- Crypto casino and sportsbook
- Mobile-friendly website
- Accepts crypto
- Fast withdrawals
- ESports
- Loyalty program
- User-friendly website
- Gambling & betting blog
Sports Selection: 30+
Full list of sports on Stake.com. Source: Sports Betting | Stake
Stake.com offers an extended sports list, including the most popular NBL, UEFA, and Premier League events.
ESports Selection: 4
- Counter-Strike
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Rainbow Six
Deposits & Withdrawals
Speed
As most Stake.com transactions are crypto, they all depend on blockchain speed. Most of the time, a transaction will be pending for no longer than 24 hours.
Methods
- Crypto wallet
- Moonpay
- Bank transfer
- P2P etc.
Stake.com is a mostly crypto-oriented service. You can send funds to your account from your crypto wallet or via MoonPay. A bank transfer option is available if you want to bet with fiat.
Support
- Live chat
Stake.com can help you to solve your issues via mail, phone, email, and support chat. The support chat is available 24/7. You can also contact Stake using email support@sta ke.com .
Bonuses
- Guaranteed Rakeback of up to 10% . Code: GET10BACKBONUS
- Stake VIP Program
- Giveaways
- Weekly Telegram bonus
- Events (for instance, Stake VS Eddie)
- Daily Races
- Event-centered promotions (for example, NBA ones)
Stake.com loyalty program includes 15 loyalty levels, starting from a certain amount of money wagered. The first Bronze level starts with $10.000 wagered and opens weekly and monthly bonuses for all types of activity.
A weekly bonus is posted once a week in a VIP Telegram channel.
The monthly bonus is sent to you by email. The bonus depends on your VIP status and recent wager.
3. N1Bet — Better Choice of Sports ��
N1Bet Sportsbook & Casino
N1Bet is one of the betting websites like Sportsbetting.ag, with a much bigger list of sports to choose from. Compared to 6 options at sportsbetting.ag , N1Bet has more than 35 sports to bet on. Try skiing or cross-country if you are tired of soccer or MMA betting. ESports betting is also available, including some options the other sites miss.
Features
- Crypto casino and sportsbook available
- Mobile app for IOS
- Mobile app for Android
- Accepts fiat
- Accepts crypto
- ESports available
- Lots of bonuses
- Free bets!
Sports Selection: 35+
Full list of sports on N1Bet. Source: Bet with N1Bet
ESports Selection: 9
- Arena of Valor
- Call of Duty
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- Kings of Glory
- League of Legends
- Rainbow Six
- Starcraft 2
- Valorant
Deposits & Withdrawals
Speed
Most of the N1Bet deposit and withdrawal operations are fiat. Fiat transactions are slower than crypto ones and can have processing troubles. An average transaction takes up to 3 business days.
Methods
- Crypto wallet transfer
- Visa/Mastercard/Maestro
- Bank Transfer
- Paypal
- Skrill
- Neteller
- Trustly and more.
N1Bet does not focus on fiat or cryptocurrencies exclusively. N1Bet accepts almost all possible fiat payment methods while also supporting crypto transfers.
Support
- Message form
- Live chat
N1Bet is easy to find all its contacts in one place. If you go to the “Contact Us” page, you will see a message form to send your question and email address askN1@n1bet1.com .
Live chat is available at the bottom right corner of the page.
Bonuses
Free bets for new players: 100 Euro for free (no wagering!)
New players can get free bets as a welcome bonus. All you need to get this bonus is to place more than 10 EUR/USD and to bet odds of 1.3 or more. Then you will get a free bet after the 4th, 7th, 10th, 15th, 20th, and 35th bets. The bonus can be withdrawn immediately after the won bet; there is no need to wager the bonus.
There are two types of free bets:
- Free bet for the first deposit.
- Free bet for verification.
Another promo is the combo boosters. You can use combo boosters to boost your bet and get enhanced odds.
Gamblers can also claim eSports cashback: a 10% cashback bonus every week. Clients who bet all 7 days straight get an additional 3% bonus.
4. BetOnline — Better Crypto Bonuses
BetOnline Sportsbook & Casino
BetOnline and Wild Casino are Sportsbetting.ag sister sites. BetOnline acquired Sportsbetting.ag in 2012, so the platforms share several things.
This platform perfectly suits those searching for betting sites like Sportsbetting.ag. If you want to use a familiar user interface, help section, or odds system but with more sports and markets – Betonline is the site you need.
Features
- Sportsbook and casino
- Mobile-friendly website
- Fiat accepted
- Crypto accepted
- ESports available
Sports Selection: 20+
Full list of sports on BetOnline. Source: Online Sportsbook & Live Betting Odds at BetOnline Sportsbook
BetOnline has an overall website interface similar to Sportsbetting.ag. It has the same special focus on racing, NBA, NHL, and NSAA events. However, it also has lots of other sporting activities present.
ESports Selection: 6
- Counter-Strike
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- NBA2K
- Rainbow Six
- Valorant
Deposits & Withdrawals
Speed
The processing time is different for fiat and crypto. Crypto transactions can take up to 24 hours. P2P transactions are processed for up to 5 business days. A wire transfer is ready within 15 business days.
Methods
- Crypto wallet transfer
- Visa/ Mastercard/ American Express
- P2P
- Money order
- Bank Wire
BetOnline supports both traditional and Blockchain payment methods. You can pay with your card instantly, as the Betonline Cashier allows you to add a card and pay with it without any intermediaries.
Support
- Live chat
- Phone: 1-888-426-3661
BetOnline is one of the few Sportsbetting.ag alternatives where you can talk with the BetOnline assistants by phone. If you want to reach BetOnline by email, use this email address: cssupport@betonline.ag
Bonuses
- 100% crypto bonus with the code “CRYPTO100”
- 50% sports welcome bonus up to $1000 with the code “BOL1000”
- 25% sports reload bonus up to $250 with the code “LIFEBONUS”
- 100% casino welcome bonus
5. BCGame — Better for Altcoin Betting
BCGame Sportsbook & Casino
BCGame is one of the fair altcoin casinos for aussie players and sportsbooks where you can find options similar to Sportsbetting.ag. BCGame accepts only cryptocurrencies, with an outstanding selection of altcoins: Aave, Banano, Dash, Parachute, and more. The reason is that BC.Game supports popular blockchain networks like Bitcoin and Ethereum and works with Arbitrum, Optimism, and others.
Unfortunately, the opportunity to use dozens of altcoins is balanced with no opportunity to pay with any fiat currencies.
Features
- Sportsbook and casino
- Mobile app ( IOS, Android)
- Gambling blog
- Crypto accepted
- ESports available
- Loyalty program
Sports Selection: 35+
Full list of sports on BC.Game. Source: BC.GAME’s Club
BC.Game offers an extensive list of sports and a quick links menu to choose your favorite league: NBA, UEFA, Premier League, and others.
ESports Selection: 6
- Counter-Strike
- Dota 2
- King of Glory
- League of Legends
- Rainbow Six
- Starcraft
- Valorant
Deposits & Withdrawals
Speed
As BC.Game accepts only crypto. The payment timing depends on the Blockchain and can take 1 to 24 hours.
Methods
Crypto wallet transfer
Support
- Live chat
Bonuses
- 180% with a promo code “bonusordb”
- 1st deposit bonus up to 180%
- 2nd deposit bonus up to 200%
- 3rd deposit bonus up to 220%
- Task Hub perks
- Reload bonuses etc.
6. Bovada — Better for US Home Matches
Bovada Sportsbook & Casino
Bovada is one of the most popular sites like Sportsbetting.ag in the US. It offers over 30 sports, including international and home leagues. Here you can find college leagues, special US tournaments , and many European sports. The website works smoothly, so you do not need to search for a mirror site or bypass IP blocking.
Features
- Sportsbook and casino
- Mobile app (IOS, Android))
- Crypto accepted
- Fiat accepted
- ESports available
- Loyalty program
Sports Selection: 30+
Full list of sports on Bovada. Source: Bet online with Bovada Sportsbook
Bovada offers over 30 sports, including NBA matches, NHL, UFC, and home leagues.
ESports Selection: 8
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Call of Duty
- Dota 2
- King of Glory
- League of Legends
- Rainbow Six
- Starcraft
- Valorant
Deposits & Withdrawals
Speed
Bovada claims to have a no more than 24-48h deposit and withdrawal processing timeframe. Bank wire transfer and check by courier option can take up to 15 business days.
Methods
- VISA/Mastercard/American Express
- Bank wire
- Crypto wallet transfer
- MatchPay
- Voucher
Support
- Email: service@bovada.lv
- Phone: +1 888-263-0000
- Live chat
Bovada has live chat support available 24/7 and other traditional help options that take a bit more time to reach.
Bonuses
- $750 Bitcoin welcome bonus for the 1st sportsbook deposit with the code BTCSWB750
- Refer a friend bonus: $275 for every referral
- $250 sports welcome bonus for the first deposit
7. SportsBet.io — Better for eSports
SportsBet.io Sportsbook & Casino
Sportsbet.io is a modern and trendy website, well known for sponsoring many famous teams: Arsenal FC, Southampton FC, and São Paulo football club. Brett Lee, King Kaka, and other celebs also made their input in making Sportsbet.io so popular — and trusted, of course.
With low prices and tons of cyber tournaments, this one is probably the best choice for younger bettors. The website keeps up with the times and offers a native app for iOS and Android. It also has competitive odds for most events — including ESports.
Features
- Sportsbook and casino available
- Mobile app (IOS, Android)
- Crypto accepted
- Fiat accepted
- ESports available
- Loyalty program
Sports Selection: 30+
Full list of sports on SportsBet.io. Source: Sportsbet.io
The list of sports on Sportsbet.io is huge. Almost anything you can imagine, from top popular soccer games to some exotic sports, is on the list. And it’s not only about traditional sports — ESports bettors will find a vast choice of cyber disciplines. For example, Sportsbet.io has Overwatch and Wild Rift betting, which is unavailable on other sites like Sportsbetting.ag.
ESports Selection: 9
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- King of Glory
- League of Legends
- Overwatch
- Rainbow Six
- Starcraft
- Valorant
- Wild Rift
Deposits & Withdrawals
Speed
Usually, the processing time depends on the payment method. The card and bank transfers can stay pending for up to 5 business days. Crypto payments are accepted in minutes and take up to 24 hours.
Methods
- VISA/Mastercard
- Bank transfer
- Pay4Fun
- Crypto wallet transfer
Sportsbet.io accepts fiat and crypto. Some payment methods can be restricted in your country, so if you need more time, contact the support team to know what you can opt for.
Support
- Live Chat
- Email: cs@sportsbet.io
- Message form
Bonuses
- Win your share of 2 MILLION USDT
- Cashback for betting on J-League
- Win 5000 USDT for joining Sportsbet.io Fantasy League with the code knk6v7
- Event-centered promotions
��⚽Guide to Finding the Best Sportsbetting.ag Alternative��⚽
What to look for in a New Sportsbook?
Legal Status
The first thing to know about a new sportsbook is its gambling license. Every trustworthy company mentions its current license number on its main page. You can find this information in the bookie’s Privacy Policy.
Important: always check if this license gives this sportsbook a legal opportunity to provide services in exactly your country.
Security & Privacy
Gambling is related to the constant circulation of money. Make sure that your betting provider offers the best security measures:
- Uses secure SSL protocol.
- Uses services like CloudFlare to avoid DDOS attacks.
- Updates the website and the app regularly.
- Has an up-to-date cybersecurity certificate like eCOGRA.
Odds
Betting Odds Explained: Understanding How Odds Work at FanDuel Sportsbook
Betting odds explained
Odds are probably the most important thing in sports betting, especially if you love going hard. Some sportsbooks allow you to win more than others, while some will reward you generously only if a very unlikely event (like an outsider wins) happens.
Don’t know how to read odds ? Many bookies have detailed guides on how to do it — including explanations of different odds formats. So, make sure you know why 2.0 is better than 1.3 before you choose a bookmaker!
Bonuses & Promotions
If you want to get the 200% out of your experience, take your time to look for sports betting bonuses and promotions.
Sometimes, bonuses are not as lucrative as they seem: you can find them out after you read their terms and conditions.
However, many promotions might be a real boost to your gambling experience! Sportsbooks fight for new customers, especially before major events, making real cashback offers, discounts, deposit bonuses, and more.
Another tip: check if a sportsbook has a loyalty program. It can significantly save you money, especially if you are a high-roller and spend much on your wagers.
Comparison of Sportsbetting.ag Alternatives
|
License
|
Security
|
Mobile app
|
Promotions
|
Loyalty Program
|
Sportsbetting.ag
|
Gambling authority of Antigua & Barbuda
|
SSL
|
No
|
★★
|
Yes
|
Cloudbet
|
Curacao eGaming
Montenegro Gambling
|
SSL
|
No
|
★★★★
|
Yes
|
Stake.com
|
Curacao Gaming
|
SSL
|
No
|
★★★
|
Yes
|
N1Bet
|
Curacao Gaming
|
SSL
|
Yes
|
★★★★★
|
No
|
BetOnline
|
Panama Ministerio de Economia
|
SSL
|
No
|
★★★★
|
No
|
BCGame
|
Curacao Interactive Licencing
|
SSH tunnels
CloudFlare,
servers VPN protection
|
Yes
|
★★★★
|
Yes
|
Bovada
|
–
|
SSL
|
Yes
|
★★★
|
Yes
|
Sportsbet.io
|
Curacao Gaming
|
SSL
|
Yes
|
★★
|
Yes
|
Crypto
|
Fiat
|
User Interface
|
Fast Withdrawals
|
ESports support
|
Sportsbetting.ag
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
★★★★
|
★★★
|
★★★
|
Cloudbet
|
Yes
|
No
|
★★★★
|
★★★★
|
★★★★★
|
Stake.com
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
★★★★★
|
★★★★
|
★★★
|
N1Bet
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
★★★★
|
★★★
|
★★★★
|
BetOnline
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
★★★★
|
★★★
|
★★★
|
BCGame
|
Yes
|
No
|
★★★
|
★★★★
|
★★★
|
Bovada
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
★★★★
|
★★★
|
★★★★
|
Sportsbet.io
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
★★★★★
|
★★★★
|
★★★★★
Conclusion
With many good Sportsbetting.ag alternatives on the Internet, it’s not hard to find your next best place for placing wagers. Check real user reviews, compare odds, and search for the most profitable bonuses — and you are ready to go.
Disclaimer
Sports betting can be addictive. If you or your relatives notice any signs of compulsive gambling , contact a National Problem Gambling specialist immediately. Compulsive gambling is a progressive illness that must be stopped before it causes serious problems.
Free gambling help resources worldwide:
- USA: Gamblers Anonymous International Service Office
- Canada: Canada-Safety
- UK: GamCare Gambling support
- Australia: Gambling Help Online
- International: Gambling Therapy
Note that sports betting is forbidden for persons under the age of 18.
Some countries do not allow sports betting. Make sure that sports betting is legal in your country before joining online sportsbooks.