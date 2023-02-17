Echo Hydrogen Water Reviews: Ultimate Enriched Hydrogen Water Pitcher & Machines?

Echo offers a lineup of water products to create hydrogen-enriched water.

By drinking hydrogen-enriched water, you can give your body advanced molecular hydrogen to optimize cellular health, hydration, inflammation, focus, and longevity.

Keep reading to find out how Echo’s hydrogen enriched water products work today in our review.

What is Echo Water?

Echo is a water technology company offering a lineup of hydrogen enriched water machines and equipment.

You can buy hydrogen water machines like the Echo Ultimate and Echo H2 Machine from Echo, making it easy to create hydrogen water in your home.

Echo also sells products like the Echo Hydrogen Water Pitcher and Echo Go+, allowing you to enjoy hydrogen enriched water without installing anything.

According to the official Echo website, there are many benefits associated with drinking hydrogen enriched water, from better cellular health to reduced antioxidants to improved focus and longevity. With Echo, you can easily make hydrogen enriched water a part of your daily life.

Benefits of Hydrogen Enriched Water

Echo is a big believer in the benefits of drinking hydrogen enriched water. According to the official website, hydrogen enriched water can help you live longer while also boosting immunity, energy, and cognition, among other benefits.

Here are some of the benefits of drinking hydrogen enriched water, according to Echo:

Optimize cellular health

Reduce antioxidants

Improve focus

Increase longevity

Relieve joint pain

Help with digestion

How Hydrogen Enriched Water Works

Typically, your gut produces hydrogen naturally as it breaks down food. However, due to environmental factors, many people don’t produce the hydrogen they need.

Echo’s hydrogen water aims to supplement your body’s natural hydrogen by dissolving hydrogen gas into water. You can increase your intake of hydrogen just by drinking water as you normally would.

Some of the specific effects of drinking Echo’s hydrogen water, according to the official website, include:

Live Better Longer: Hydrogen water can neutralize free radicals that cause oxidative stress (i.e. inflammation). Inflammation is linked to an increased risk of disease and illness. Heart disease, diabetes, wrinkles, skin issues, and other conditions are all linked to inflammation. By supporting healthy inflammation, hydrogen water may help you live better longer. You can speed up wound healing, reduce wrinkles and skin issues, and help support cardiovascular health, among other benefits.

Increase Immune Function: 70% of your immune system is found in your gut. If you are stressed or have a poor diet, then your gut could function less effectively than a normal gut. Pesticides weaken your gut to 20% functionality, for example, causing your immune system to be less effective. Echo’s hydrogen water “repairs and restores the gut,” according to the official website, which can help support immune function.

Improve Food Intolerances: Many of us have food intolerances because of poor gut health. According to the official website, Echo’s hydrogen water can help. Echo’s hydrogen water repairs and restores the gut and “improves food intolerances.”

Improve Energy: Hydrogen water could improve physical and cognitive energy. When your brain and body get the hydrogen they need, you can boost energy.

Support Brain Health, Mental Clarity, and Focus: Many people feel more focused after drinking hydrogen water. Hydrogen water is “a selective antioxidant,” according to Echo and has been shown to “improve mental clarity, prevent cognitive illness, reduce oxidative stress and inflammation,” and boost mental focus and clarity in other ways. In fact, because of these effects, hydrogen water can even “help with mental illness,” according to Echo.

Relieve Joint Pain: Some people find relief from joint pain after drinking hydrogen-enriched water. Hydrogen water could relieve general joint pain or help with symptoms of arthritis. According to Echo, you can “Experience less joint pain and a better way of life” by drinking hydrogen-enriched water.

Support Oral Health: Some people drink hydrogen-enriched water to support oral health. Hydrogen-enriched water can “improve your oral health,” according to Echo. In fact, hydrogen-enriched water can help with a range of oral health problems “from cavities to oral cancers.”

Provide a Positive Effect on Parkinson’s Disease: Hydrogen water “may just slow down” the spread of Parkinson’s disease throughout the brain, according to Echo. Although there’s no cure for Parkinson’s disease, hydrogen water could help slow the progression.

Help with Irritable Bowel Syndrome: If you have irritable bowel syndrome, then Echo could help. Hydrogen water could help with irritable bowel syndrome by supporting digestive health and absorption.

Support Health in Kids: According to Echo, “your kids can benefit from hydrogen-enriched water.” Hydrogen-enriched water has antioxidant properties and “many health benefits” while being safe for your whole family to drink – including kids.

Echo Hydrogen Water Machines

Echo offers six hydrogen water machines for use in the home and around it, including:

Echo Ultimate ($4,995 to $5,790): The Echo Ultimate is the ultimate hydrogen water machine. It’s the first Echo machine made with “Synergy Resonance” technology to provide three types of beneficial water, including neutral pH hydrogen enriched water, alkaline pH hydrogen enriched water, and acid pH hypochlorous (HOCl) enriched water. The Echo Ultimate adds a high concentration of molecular hydrogen to your water. Plus, it has a patented anti-scaling system to prevent scaling and calcium buildup, lengthening the life of the electrodes in the system. To control Echo Ultimate, just use the user-friendly touch panel.

Echo H2 Machine ($2,995): The Echo H2 Machine was the first Echo water machine with the proprietary Echo hydrogen molecule. The goal of the machine is to create the cleanest, best-tasting, pH-neutral hydrogen water possible. You place the machine under your sink, and it uses electrolysis to add hydrogen molecules to your water. After undergoing electrolysis, the hydrogen water has -400 to -500 mV of oxidation reduction potential (ORP), which could make it a valuable antioxidant.

Echo H2 Server ($2,499.99): The Echo H2 Server is a filter-less hydrogen water generator designed to partner with your home water system and reverse osmosis system. The sleek designed machine can fit into small cupboards or underneath the counter. If you already have a reverse osmosis system but want to add hydrogen water to that system, then the Echo H2 Server can help. The Echo H2 Server also comes with the proprietary Echo Hydrogen Module, giving you and your family the best hydrogen water without affecting the pH of the water. Each generator produces pure water with 1.5 ppm of hydrogen gas while giving your water an oxidation reduction potential (ORP) of -400 to -500 mV, helping to support healthy inflammation. It’s also designed to be easy to install and easy to use.

Echo Hydrogen Water Pitcher ($1,195): Echo’s H2 Pitcher is a popular hydrogen water pitcher designed to create hydrogen water on the go. You add water to the pitcher, and it infuses that water with hydrogen in 20 minutes. You can leave it in your fridge like an ordinary water pitcher.

Echo RO ($599.99): Echo RO is a reverse osmosis filter that filters your water while also infusing it with hydrogen. Reverse osmosis is a water treatment process where pressure pushes water through a semipermeable membrane to filter contaminants and flush away the rest, leaving you with clean and pure-tasting drinking water.

Echo Go ($149.99): Echo Go is a hydrogen water bottle that makes it easy to add hydrogen to your water on-the-go. You add water to the bottle. Then, the bottle completes a 3 or 10 minute cycle based on your desired hydrogen concentration. The water bottle even has its own cleaning setting for easy maintenance.

Echo Go+ ($249.95): The Echo Go+ is a new and improved version of the Echo Go hydrogen water bottle. The Go+ uses the same hydrogen-enrichment technology to help you drink hydrogen water on the go – but in a sleek bottle with expanded technology. Each Echo Go+ has a portable lithium ion battery that dissolves 2.5 to 4.5 ppm of hydrogen in minutes with distilled water. It’s also made with food-grade polycarbonate plastic to avoid BPAs in your water. With a 5 to 10 minute digital timer, you can know exactly what your hydrogen water is ready to drink.

Echo Residential Systems

Echo offers residential systems for your home, allowing you to install Echo hydrogen water equipment and enjoy it in all parts of your home. You can install the Echo Ultimate, for example, to supply your entire home with the hydrogen-enriched water you need.

Echo’s residential systems and components include:

Whole Home Water Filter ($3,395): Echo’s Whole Home Water Filter uses five-stage filtration technology to give you cleaner, purer, hydrogen-infused water. The system includes a sediment pre-filter, a main filtration tank, a submicron post filter, along with additional pre-filtration and post-filtration mechanisms to give you cleaner water in your home.

Other Echo products, including the Echo RO and Echo Ultimate, are also listed under the residential systems category.

Echo Plumbing Parts

Echo also offers a lineup of plumbing parts and supplies, helping you build or maintain your own hydrogen-enriched water system at home. You can order replacement parts for existing Echo equipment, for example. Or, you can move water from your Echo machine throughout your home using hoses, pipes, pumps, and valves.

Echo’s plumbing parts include:

Water Filters ($19+): Echo sells replacement filters for all its equipment, including H2 cleaning cartridges, fluoride filters, secondary filters, reverse osmosis filters, sulfur and heavy metals filters, internal remineralization filters, carbon filters, and more.

Other Plumbing Components: Echo sells a range of components to add your Echo water machines to your home, including a top spout house ($15), T-valve ($13.99), Flojet Water Pump ($200), top spout adapter ($10), and diverter valve ($4.95).

Replacement Main Tank ($2,595): You can buy a replacement main tank for your Echo system via the official Echo website.

How Echo’s Synergy Resonance Technology Works

Some Echo products, including the Echo Ultimate, use Synergy Resonance technology to create hydrogen enriched water at different pH levels and frequencies.,

Synergy Resonance technology relies on the same concept as lasers, sound therapy, and light therapy: our bodies are made from subatomic particles like protons, neutrons, and electrons that rely on frequency to function.

Echo developed a technology similar to pulsed electromagnetic therapy (PEMT) and other frequency-based therapies designed to support health. Certain Echo products deliver Synergy Resonance frequencies into water, using that water as a carrier to bring certain frequencies into the human body.

Here’s how Echo describes the benefits of Synergy Resonance water entering the body:

“The powerful synergistic combination of pure, hydrogenated water with energetic frequency is a revolutionary approach to wellness.”

Echo also uses something called the e-Lybra Bio-Field Balancing System to target health and wellness. You can learn more about the Synergy Resonance technology and how it works here.

When using the Echo Ultimate, you can change frequencies and create new formulas. As you change the frequency of your water, you may experience different effects. The goal is to create “intelligent energy” that interacts with your consciousness to achieve balance and wellness.

Other Echo Hydrogen Water Features

In addition to the health benefits and products above, Echo has other features to differentiate it from competing water equipment companies, including:

Doctor Approved: Echo water is doctor approved, according to sources online, and over 3,000 doctors recommend molecular hydrogen water to patients as a type of therapy.

Patented Technology: Echo’s hydrogen water machines have 20+ patents, giving you hydrogen water with the most advanced technology, unique to Echo and its family of products.

Molecular Hydrogen: Echo contains molecular hydrogen, and each hydrogen machine can give you up to triple the normal amount of therapeutic hydrogen for maximum benefit.

Healthy Water: Echo advertises its products primarily for their health benefits. Hydrogen water can be healthy. It’s no secret all water is healthy, but the water we drink isn’t always the best for us. Echo’s hydrogen water machines purify and clean your water, giving you better tasting water for better health.

Removes Other Contaminants from Water: Many Echo hydrogen water machines also come with built-in filters that remove ordinary contaminants from your water. A standard Echo filter, for example, can remove pesticides, chlorine, chloramines, bacteria, viruses, fungi, and algae from your water. The filter also removes 90% or more of soluble metal, including mercury, lead, nickel, copper, chromium, and arsenic.

Available on the Countertop or Under the Sink: Flagship Echo products like the Echo H2 Machine can be used on the counter or under the sink.

Switch Between Filtered Water & Hydrogen Water: You can switch between filtered water and hydrogen water easily, allowing you to drink hydrogen water when you like or get filtered water for other purposes.

Science-Backed: Hydrogen water is backed by 700+ studies, with 150+ of those studies taking place on humans. These studies have continued to reinforce the value of hydrogen water and its effects.

Scientific Evidence for Hydrogen Water

Hydrogen water is backed by 700+ studies and 150+ studies on humans. We’ll review some of the evidence supporting hydrogen water below to determine how it really works.

Hydrogen water may reduce inflammation. In a 2020 study, researchers found hydrogen-rich water reduced inflammatory responses and prevented apoptosis of peripheral blood cells in healthy adults. That study was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial. Participants took hydrogen water or a placebo, then experienced significant changes in inflammation.

A 2017 study published in Medical Gas Research found hydrogen-rich water improved mood, anxiety, and autonomic nerve function in daily life. researchers gave a group of volunteers (13 men and 13 women) hydrogen water or a placebo over 4 weeks. Researchers found change ratios for K6 score and sympathetic nerve activity during rest were significantly lower in the hydrogen water group than the placebo group, suggesting hydrogen water could improve quality of life by relieving anxiety.

In a study on 49 people with liver cancer, researchers found drinking hydrogen water for six weeks could improve quality of life during treatment. People undergoing radiation therapy for liver cancer may experience side effects like fatigue, hair loss, skin problems, nausea, and headaches. The study found people drinking hydrogen water reported higher quality of life scores than people drinking the placebo water.

A 2021 study published in Frontiers in Physiology found hydrogen regulated oxidative stress, inflammation, and apoptosis. Researchers found hydrogen water appeared to participate in the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activity regulation of immune cells, for example, while also targeting reactive oxygen species production.

Some people drink hydrogen water for weight loss. One of the largest studies on hydrogen water and weight loss was published in March 2020. Researchers gave participants hydrogen water or a placebo over 24 weeks, and researchers found hydrogen water significantly reduced blood cholesterol and glucose levels compared to the placebo. Researchers also found hydrogen water was linked to a small but significant decrease in body mass index (BMI) and waist to hip ratio, suggesting hydrogen water could help with weight management and general metabolic syndrome.

As WebMD explains, hydrogen water is simply regular water with extra hydrogen gas. Supporters of hydrogen water believe the hydrogen increases the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of the water, which can help with energy, anti-aging effects, and recovery. Most experts acknowledge certain studies supporting the use of hydrogen water, but others caution that more large-scale research is needed to verify the effects of hydrogen water.

Overall, growing evidence is connecting hydrogen water to a range of effects, including anti-aging effects, improved mood, and reduced inflammation, among others. By drinking hydrogen water from Echo’s products daily, you could support health in various ways.

Echo Refund Policy

Echo offers a 30 day moneyback guarantee on all products. You can request a complete refund within 30 days if unhappy for any reason.

About Echo Technologies, LLC

Echo Technologies, LLC is a water product company offering a lineup of state-of-the-art health solutions. The company has 16 industry awards and 12,000 customers to date. They’ve also partnered with 1,600+ distribution partners to sell products around the world.

You can contact Echo Technologies and the Echo team via the following:

Phone: +1 855-737-1114

+1 855-737-1114 Email: support@echoh2o.com

support@echoh2o.com Customer service is available 24/7 by email and from 9am to 5pm MST by phone.

Final Word

Echo offers a lineup of hydrogen water products, filters, bottles, pitchers, machines, and more.

By buying an Echo hydrogen water machine today, you could easily add hydrogen water to your home’s water supply, allowing you to make hydrogen water on-demand.

To learn more about Echo and its lineup of health supporting hydrogen water products, visit the official website.

