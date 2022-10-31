City of Tacoma-Solid Waste Rate Increase

Solid Waste Rate Increase Legal Notice

City of Tacoma Notice of Solid Waste Rate Increase

This Notice of Rate Increase notifies Tacoma’s Solid Waste Utility customers that their solid waste rates may increase a system average of 4 percent in 2023 and in 2024. Rate increases for residential and commercial solid waste customers are necessary to fund inflation, increased labor costs, increased costs for recycling, and capital investment in infrastructure. If passed, the rate increase will become effective no sooner than January 1, 2023. First reading of the ordinance proposing such rate increases will be on November 15, 2022, at the regularly scheduled meeting of the Tacoma City Council, which begins at 5:00 PM on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building at 747 Market Street. To attend City Council meetings virtually, follow this link: https://cityoftacoma.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. Persons may comment on the proposed solid waste rate increases at the Tacoma City Council meetings scheduled for November 15 and November 22, 2022. Proposed rate increases for individual customer categories are available online at cityoftacoma.org/rates and are provided in the following table: City of Tacoma Proposed Rates Schedule

RESIDENTIAL RATES Container Size 2023 2024

Monthly Charge 30 gal $25.64 $26.77 45 gal $38.41 $40.11 60 gal $51.21 $53.47 90 gal $76.82 $80.21 2X60 gal $102.42 $106.94 60+90 gal $128.03 $133.68 2X90 gal $153.64 $160.42 LIE/LID Customers 30 gal $16.67 $17.40 45 gal $24.97 $26.07 60 gal $33.29 $34.76 90 gal $49.93 $52.14 2X60 gal $66.57 $69.51 60+90 gal $83.22 $86.89 2X90 gal $99.87 $104.27 COMMERCIAL RATES Barrel Containers 2023 2024

Monthly Charge 20 gal $33.64 $35.66 30 gal $44.08 $46.73 60 gal $59.51 $59.51 90 gal $81.88 $81.88 300 gal $166.05 $166.05 Charge per Additional Pickup 20 gal $17.50 $17.50 30 gal $17.50 $17.50

60 gal $17.50 $17.50

90 gal $17.50 $17.50

300 gal $38.35 $38.35 Rental Fee ($/mo) 300 gal $4.41 $4.41 Front-load Containers 2023 2024

Monthly Charge 2 YD $234.86 $239.56 3 YD $297.00 $302.94 4 YD $360.47 $367.68 6 YD $485.30 $495.01 8 YD $612.27 $624.52 Charge per Additional Pickup 2 YD $54.20 $55.28 3 YD $68.54 $69.91 4 YD $83.19 $84.85 6 YD $111.99 $114.23 8 YD $141.29 $144.12 Rental Fee ($/mo) 2 YD $8.28 $8.62 3 YD $9.45 $9.83 4 YD $11.26 $11.72 6 YD $14.70 $15.29 8 YD $16.24 $16.89 Drop-off Box Containers 2023 2024

Per Haul Rate 15 YD $641.58 $654.42 20 YD $733.48 $748.15 25 YD $836.57 $853.31 30 YD $948.34 $967.31 40 YD $1,163.45 $1,186.72 Rental Fee ($/mo) 15 YD $41.27 $42.93 20 YD $45.04 $46.85 25 YD $45.89 $47.73 30 YD $48.86 $50.82 40 YD $55.33 $57.55 Front-load Compactor Containers 2023 2024

Per Haul Rate 2 YD $109.26 $115.82 3 YD $227.69 $241.36 4 YD $295.69 $313.44 5 YD $364.25 $386.11 Drop-off Box Compactor Containers: Per Haul Rate 2023 2024

Per Haul Rate 10 YD $781.49 $828.38 12 YD $1,203.59 $1,275.81 15 YD $1,511.49 $1,602.18 16 YD $1,582.37 $1677.32 17 YD $1,665.76 $1,765.71 18 YD $1,744.03 $1,848.68 20 YD $1,898.75 $2,012.68 24 YD $2,211.86 $2,344.58 25 YD $2,289.44 $2,426.81

26 YD $2,371.72 $2,514.03 27 YD $2,442.21 $2,588.75 30 YD $2,683.60 $2,844.62 33 YD $2,925.05 $3,100.56 34 YD $3,008.68 $3,189.21 40 YD $3,466.05 $3,674.02 Self-Haul Garbage Services 2023 2024

First 400 lbs. or Minimum Fee Tacoma Residents $20.00 $20.00 Non-Residents $40.00 $40.00

Commercial $40.00 $40.00

Non-Profit $40.00 $40.00

Charge Per Every Additional 100-lbs. Tacoma Residents $7.25 $7.25 Non-Residents $8.50 $8.50 Commercial $8.50 $8.50

Non-Profit $4.25 $4.25

Service Category 2023 2024

Commercial Recycling Mixed – up to 90gal Bi-weekly $7.67 $8.14 Weekly $15.28 $16.20 2 hauls/week $30.53 $32.37 3 hauls/week $45.71 $48.46 4 hauls/week $60.93 $64.59 Daily $76.10 $80.67 Additional Pick-Up $17.50 $17.50

Return Trip Charge $10.00 $10.00

Overload Charge $10.00 $10.00

Mixed – 2 YD Rear Load Bi-weekly $43.12 $43.12

Weekly $71.79 $71.79

2 hauls/week $143.52 $143.52

Additional Pick-Up $30.00 $30.00

Combination Charge $30.00 $30.00

Return Trip Charge $25.00 $25.00

Glass Bi-weekly $29.23 $30.99

Weekly $52.60 $55.76

2 hauls/week $105.19 $111.51

3 hauls/week $157.78 $167.25

Additional Pick-Up $25.00 $25.00

Contamination Charge $30.00 $30.00

Cardboard Bi-weekly $22.06 $23.39

Weekly $44.12 $46.77

2 hauls/week $88.23 $93.53 3 hauls/week $132.35 $140.30 4 hauls/week $176.45 $187.04 Additional Pick-Up $20.00 $20.00

Contamination Charge $30.00 $30.00

Return Trip Charge $25.00 $25.00

Yard Waste – 90 gal 2 hauls/week $9.35 $9.92 Weekly $18.70 $19.83 Food Waste – 30 gal Weekly $18.70 $19.83

2 hauls/week $37.40 $39.65 Food Waste – 60 gal Weekly $18.70 $19.83

2 hauls/week $37.40 $39.65 Food Waste – 90 gal Weekly $18.70 $19.83

2 hauls/week $37.40 $39.65 Yard Waste Hauls/Pick-Ups $50.00 50.00 IDX-965690

October 31, November 7, 2022