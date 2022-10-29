Sonic Solace Reviews: Ingredients, Side Effects, Customer Complaints

Sonic Solace is a nutritional supplement that claims to permanently silence tinnitus.

By taking two capsules of Sonic Solace daily, you can purportedly eliminate the ringing, whooshing, or whirring in your ears caused by tinnitus, restoring peace to your brain.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Sonic Solace and whether it lives up to the hype today in our review.

What is Sonic Solace?

Sonic Solace is an ear health supplement sold exclusively online through SonicSolace.com.

Priced at $59 per bottle, Sonic Solace uses a blend of ingredients to support hearing and ear health in various ways. You take two capsules daily to give your body a blend of vitamins, minerals, and natural ingredients to support healthy hearing.

Sonic Solace doesn’t just claim to support healthy hearing: the supplement is specifically marketed to people with tinnitus. If you regularly experience a whirring, whooshing, or ringing in your ears, then Sonic Solace claims to give you relief.

In fact, the person who created Sonic Solace used to suffer from a severe form of tinnitus – until he started taking the ingredients in the formula.

Today, anyone can enjoy similar tinnitus relief benefits by taking two capsules of Sonic Solace daily.

Benefits of Sonic Solace

According to Kevin Freeman and the Sonic Solace team, the supplement can provide the following benefits:

Permanently silence tinnitus

Support ear health

Natural, plant-based formula with safe, non-habit-forming, non-GMO ingredients

Works within a few days to a week, with results more noticeable the longer you take Sonic Solace

Easy to swallow capsules

Support hearing and overall ear health while eliminating the root causes of tinnitus

Who Created Sonic Solace?

Sonic Solace was developed by a man named Kevin Freeman. Kevin once had tinnitus so bad that he ended up in hospital. Kevin’s tinnitus nearly killed him.

Kevin isn’t a doctor, scientist, or researcher; instead, he’s a commercial real estate broker.

After suffering from tinnitus for years, Kevin started to research natural cures for tinnitus. Eventually, he discovered the ingredients in Sonic Solace, used those ingredients to fix his tinnitus, and now wants to share his tinnitus remedy with others.

How Does Sonic Solace Work?

Sonic Solace uses a blend of herbs, plants, antioxidant-rich compounds, and other ingredients to support ear health and target the root cause of tinnitus.

When you take a capsule of Sonic Solace, these ingredients work in different ways to eliminate tinnitus and support ear health.

Sonic Solace contains some ingredients used in traditional Chinese medicine, for example, including corydalis. Also known as Yan Hu Suo, corydalis is part of the poppy family (but it won’t show up on a drug test). According to Kevin and the Sonic Solace team, the corydalis in Sonic Solace will block the perception of pain in your brain’s sensory neurons, including the neurons inside your inner ear. Instead of repairing the injury or numbing the nerve in the area, it helps prevent that injury from sending pain signals to the brain.

The corydalis in Sonic Solace also plays another critical role: it helps stop the breakdown of acetylcholine. Acetylcholine is a crucial neurotransmitter linked to memory, thinking, learning, and recall. It can also relax muscles.

Corydalis has a third effect: it helps with “micro-circulation” to the tiniest blood vessels in your inner ear. By boosting blood flow to your inner ear, Sonic Solace can support ear health and eliminate the root cause of tinnitus.

Sonic Solace also contains marshmallow root, California poppy seed, and other natural herbs to defend against tinnitus in various ways. The five active ingredients in Sonic Solace, when taken daily, can purportedly silence tinnitus within weeks – regardless of the severity of your tinnitus.

Sonic Solace Ingredients

Sonic Solace contains five active ingredients to permanently silence tinnitus. Some of these ingredients have a long history of use in traditional medicine. Others are backed by modern scientific research.

Here are all of the ingredients in Sonic Solace and how they work, according to Kevin Freeman and the Sonic Solace team:

Corydalis: Corydalis has a long history of use in traditional Chinese medicine. Also known as Yan Hu Suo, corydalis helps improve blood flow, according to Kevin Freeman, which can help with hearing and overall ear function. If your tinnitus is caused by poor blood flow, then Sonic Solace may be able to help by supporting overall cardiovascular health. Corydalis is the superstar ingredient in Sonic Solace because it doesn’t just repair the injury or numb the nerve; instead, it interferes with your brain’s ability to experience pain, according to Kevin, while also boosting circulation within the ear, stop the breakdown of acetylcholine, and exhibit other powerful effects to support ear health and defend against tinnitus.

Passionflower: Passionflower was used by indigenous Americans for generations to relieve anxiety and reduce cortisol that damages your nerves. Stress can lead to higher cortisol levels, and cortisol levels can damage your nerves, worsening symptoms of tinnitus. Some studies have shown passionflower can help with anxiety, which is why the company added passionflower to their formula. Kevin added passionflower to his formula because it “helps to take the edge off,” helping you sleep even when dealing with tinnitus symptoms.

Prickly Pear: Sonic Solace contains prickly pear to help promote healthy blood sugar. High blood sugar levels can damage your nerves, which is why many diabetics develop neuropathy. Diabetics also have a higher risk of tinnitus. By supporting healthy blood sugar levels, prickly pear can support your body’s natural defense against tinnitus. Prickly pear, according to Kevin, also reduces “excitotoxicity” within your brain because of its high levels of antioxidant flavonoids, helping to calm the brain and reduce symptoms of tinnitus.

Marshmallow Root: Sonic Solace contains marshmallow root, which has been used by indigenous Americans for generations to help with anxiety and nerve damage. In fact, Kevin Freeman claims marshmallow root has virtually identical benefits to passionflower, exhibiting anxiolytic effects to help with anxiety. Kevin added marshmallow root to Sonic Solace because it’s an immunostimulant, which means it’s good for your immune system. The sap within marshmallow root also coats and protects nerve endings, relieving inflammation and irritation in your nerves to help end tinnitus.

California Poppy Seed: Sonic Solace contains California poppy seed as its fifth and final ingredient. California poppy seed helps reduce inflammation while promoting a sense of wellbeing, deep and restful sleep, and overall ear health, among other benefits. California poppy seed is not an opiate. It’s 100% legal and will not show up on a drug test. However, it’s been shown to provide mild sedative effects, and some people use it as a pain reliever or remedy for anxiety. Kevin added California poppy seed to Sonic Solace because it “creates an amazing effect on your body” by addressing pain and telling the brain to ignore it.

Together, these five active ingredients can purportedly silence tinnitus, support ear health, and support overall aural health to end tinnitus permanently.

Scientific Evidence for Sonic Solace

Sonic Solace was created by a real estate agent with no medical or nutritional experience. He’s an ordinary guy who suffered from a life threatening case of tinnitus, then used Sonic Solace to permanently silence tinnitus. As proof his formula works, Kevin cites one study on the Sonic Solace references page. We’ll review that study and analyzed the ingredients within Sonic Solace to determine how they work.

First, to justify the use of corydalis (Yan Hu Suo) in Sonic Solace, Kevin cites this 2019 study published by researchers in China. Used in traditional medicine for centuries, corydalis has demonstrated some value as a modern supplement ingredient. In the study, researchers found corydalis had various phytochemical and pharmacological effects, as demonstrated in dozens of studies over the years. The 100+ natural chemicals within corydalis have shown to be effective for supporting nervous, circulatory, digestive, and endocrine health, along with drug withdrawal symptoms. The study did not find any evidence of corydalis curing tinnitus or supporting hearing in any way.

Sonic Solace also contains passionflower (Passiflora incarnata). You can find anecdotal evidence online of tinnitus sufferers using passionflower to treat their condition. However, there’s no formal scientific evidence showing passionflower can reverse or silence tinnitus. Nevertheless, this 2020 study published in Nutrients found passion flower reduced anxiety and had other positive psychiatric effects on a group of students over a 30 day period.

Prickly pear, meanwhile, has been added to Sonic Solace for its antioxidant capacity. The antioxidants in prickly pear can support healthy inflammation throughout your body. If inflammation is causing hearing problems or tinnitus in your ear, then prickly pear extract may be able to help. Although there’s no major research connecting prickly pear to tinnitus, one 2013 study found prickly pear had powerful antioxidant and anticlastogenic capacities at multiple concentrations, suggesting prickly pear can help support ear health.

Kevin Freeman also claims his formula will work within “as little as a few days, to up to a week.” In other words, most customers can experience noticeable relief from tinnitus within 7 days of taking Sonic Solace for the first time. Even the best tinnitus relief methods and ear health supplements do not tend to work this quickly. It may take longer to fight inflammation throughout your body and support hearing and ear health, for example.

Overall, Sonic Solace contains a blend of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and plants to support hearing and ear health in various ways. Although the formula was not developed or approved by a medical professional, it can purportedly provide noticeable tinnitus relief within 3 to 7 days.

The Story Behind Sonic Solace: Who is Kevin Freeman?

Kevin Freeman, the creator of Sonic Solace, used the formula to silence his serious case of tinnitus.

Kevin tried everything to cure his tinnitus. He tried different supplements, physical treatments, and therapies.

Eventually, Kevin visited a doctor who used a 6-inch needle to inject a yellowish liquid into his ears to fix his tinnitus. The procedure left Kevin shaking with fear – but Kevin’s tinnitus was so bad he was willing to try anything.

After trying unsuccessfully to cure his tinnitus, Kevin stumbled upon a group of natural ingredients that could provide meaningful relief. Here’s how Kevin explains his search:

“…I was at a point in my life where I was certain I would stay a confined prisoner to the maddening ringing for the rest of my life…But I was wrong. There was a solution to my tinnitus. And I firmly believe it may have even saved my life…”

Kevin’s tinnitus was leading to anxiety. It became difficult to sleep. He had trouble functioning.

Eventually, Kevin spoke to a neurologist. That neurologist helped Kevin understand the root cause of his tinnitus – and various ways he could solve that tinnitus.

To make a long story short, Kevin tested different herbs, plants, and teas to target the root cause of his tinnitus. Here’s what happened next:

Kevin started to drink a daily tea from a Japanese tea house

After a few weeks of drinking the tea daily, he felt his ringing go away; Kevin slept better that night than he had in almost six years

Kevin continued to drink the tea; after a few weeks, Kevin had totally cured his tinnitus: it weakened and weakened over a period of several weeks before disappearing entirely

Here’s how Kevin explains the silence he now enjoys thanks to the ingredients in Sonic Solace:

“Today, it’s gone. If I stand in a quiet room with my fingers in my ears and really concentrate I can find it still ringing in the back of my head…But I have my life back. I have my peace back.”

Motivated by his success, Kevin wanted to share his tinnitus relief program with the world. He condensed the ingredients from the Japanese teahouse into the Sonic Solace formula. Today, anyone can use that formula to silence the ringing in their ears.

Sonic Solace Pricing

Sonic Solace costs $39 to $59 per bottle, depending on whether you’re buying 1, 3, or 6 bottles per order.

According to the official website, most reviewers eliminate tinnitus within weeks of using Sonic Solace, and most notice a significant difference within the first 3 to 7 days. However, you may want to buy multiple bottles for added ear health support.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordering Sonic Solace online today through the official website:

1 Bottle: $59 + Shipping

$59 + Shipping 3 Bottles: $147 + Free Shipping + 2 Free Bonuses

$147 + Free Shipping + 2 Free Bonuses 6 Bottles: $234 + Free Shipping + 2 Free Bonuses

Each bottle contains a 30 day supply of Sonic Solace (30 servings). You take two capsules daily to support ear health and eliminate tinnitus.

Bonuses Included with Sonic Solace

As part of a 2022 promotion, Kevin Freeman and the Sonic Solace team are bundling two free bonus eBooks with purchases of Sonic Solace. If you purchase 3 or more bottles of Sonic Solace, then you receive immediate access to two free bonus eBooks to help silence your tinnitus even further.

Here are the two bonus Sonic Solace eBooks included with all 3 and 6 bottle purchases:

Bonus eBook #1: Five Foods That Can Make Your Tinnitus Worse: Is your diet secretly making your tinnitus worse? Are you eating foods that are bad for ear health? In this book, you can discover five common foods that make tinnitus worse and can worsen symptoms of ringing, whooshing, buzzing, or hissing in your ears.

Bonus eBook #2: Stop the Stress: Secrets of a Stress Free Life: Kevin believes stress made his tinnitus worse. In this eBook, you can discover proven stress relief strategies to help you live a stress free life. You can discover the best ways to defend yourself against stress, lower cortisol, and prevent stress from wreaking havoc on your ear health – and overall body health.

Both eBooks were written by a man named Charles Stevenson.

Sonic Solace Refund Policy

If Sonic Solace doesn’t fix your tinnitus, or if you’re unhappy with Sonic Solace for any reason, then you are entitled to a complete refund within 180 days.

Contact the manufacturer to initiate the refund process if Sonic Solace did not work for you.

Note: Depending on where you purchase Sonic Solace, your purchase may come with a 60 day moneyback guarantee.

Returns Address: 37 Inverness Dr. East 100# Englewood, Colorado 80112

About Sonic Solace

Sonic Solace is made in the United States at an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility.

The supplement was formulated by a man named Kevin Freeman. Kevin is not a doctor, nutritionist, or researcher; instead, he’s an ordinary guy who used Sonic Solace to fix his life-threatening tinnitus problem.

After suffering from severe tinnitus for six years, Kevin used the ingredients in Sonic Solace to rapidly fix that problem. Kevin partnered with a nutritional supplement manufacturer to share that formula with the world.

You can contact the Sonic Solace customer service team via the following:

Email: support@sonicsolace.com

support@sonicsolace.com Mailing Address: 37 Inverness Dr. East 100# Englewood, Colorado 80112

Final Word

Sonic Solace is an herbal supplement that claims to permanently silence tinnitus.

Developed by a man with a life-threatening case of tinnitus, Sonic Solace uses a blend of herbs, plants, roots, and nutrients to support hearing and blood flow, helping to eliminate tinnitus at the source.

To learn more about Sonic Solace and how it works, or to buy Sonic Solace online today, visit the official website at SonicSolace.com.

RELATED TINNITUS SUPPLEMENT TO COMPARE: