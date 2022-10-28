Back Renewal System Reviewed (Meredith Shirk) Back Pain Relief Program

Meredith Shirk’s Svelte Media has launched a new pain relief program called the Back Renewal System.

Available online for a one-time payment of $37, the Back Renewal System features follow-along movements, breathing techniques, and exercises to alleviate everyday aches and pains.

Is Svelte’s Back Renewal System worth it? How does Meredith Shirk’s new pain relief treatment program work? Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about the Back Renewal System today in our review.

What is the Back Renewal System?

The Back Renewal System is a digital program created by Meredith Shirk and published online through Svelte Media.

By following along with the program, you can relieve everyday aches and pains and get back on the path to a pain-free life.

In the Back Renewal System, Meredith Shirk teaches you about strategies like the Kratos Technique that anyone can use to take control of their back, health, and body. Using natural movements and simple exercises, you can reclaim control of your body and support powerful benefits.

Throughout a series of videos and guides, you can discover easy ways to improve your posture, strengthen your core and spine, and enjoy powerful relief from back pain by targeting the root cause of your pain.

Meredith Shirk, CPT, FNS, WLS, BCS is a certified personal trainer, certified fitness nutrition specialist, and a certified weight loss specialist. Since launching Svelte Media 10+ years ago, Meredith has helped thousands of people lose weight, live a pain-free life, and accomplish other health and wellness goals.

How Does the Back Renewal System Work?

In the Back Renewal System, you get access to a series of videos, guides, exercises, and movements you can follow at home to relieve aches, pains, sciatica, and other issues.

After paying a one-time fee of $37, you receive instant access to the program and all included bonuses. The core of the program consists of:

Detailed demonstration videos to help you relieve back pain and other aches and pains throughout your body

Follow-along sciatica relief routines you can use while sitting, standing, or laying down

Bonus videos on box breathing technique, Core Envy Combination strategies, and Back2Basics workouts you can perform to relieve pain

How to use the revolutionary Kratos Technique to take control of your back, health, and body

How to use simple movements and exercises to naturally increase quality of life and take control

How to painlessly strengthen and fortify your muscles and joints to create a strong foundation to relieve current pain and reduce future pain in your neck, shoulders, back, and thighs

You can access these videos and guides from your tablet, phone, computer, laptop, or any other digital device.

Plus, the Back Renewal System aims to work in just 5 minutes per day. You don’t need to spend hours doing weird exercises, nor do you need special equipment. Instead, anyone can access the Back Renewal System with just 5 minutes at home with no equipment required.

What Will You Learn in the Back Renewal System?

The Back Renewal System covers topics like:

4 Must Do Tricks for Natural Pain Relief in 5 Minutes Per Day: You can relieve pain in just 5 minutes per day by implementing simple, natural tricks at home. In the Back Renewal System, you can discover how these tricks work, how to maximize their pain relief effects, and how to easily perform these movements at home with no equipment required.

How to Stop Common Back Pain Before It Starts: It’s possible to stop back pain before it starts. By implementing the lessons in the Back Renewal System today, you can avoid some of the most common causes of back pain. In fact, many of the exercises are designed to combat pain throughout your body, helping you create a solid foundation to avoid future pain in your neck, shoulders, thighs, and back.

How to Use the Kratos Technique: Meredith Shirk is a big believer in using the Kratos Technique to combat everyday back pain. In the Back Renewal System, you can discover how to use this technique to fight back against everyday back pain.

How to Use the Superman Push to Create a Stronger, Healthier, Leaner, and Pain-Free Back: In the Back Renewal System, you can also discover alternative pain relief strategies like the Superman Push, including how to perform the Superman Push at home to relieve back pain. You can use this technique to build a stronger, leaner, and healthier back while relieving pain.

Other Strategies for Managing Back Pain, Strengthening your Core and Spine, and Targeting the Root Cause of Back Pain: NSAIDs may help with back pain symptoms, but they don’t address the root cause of back pain. Many people experience back pain because of poor walking posture, sleeping posture, a weak spine and core, and other issues. Meredith Shirk uses her 20+ years of personal training experience to target these issues to help you enjoy long-term back pain relief.

Combating Back Pain Has Little to Do with Age, Previous Injuries, or Fitness Level

75% of people experience back pain at some point in their lives. Many people attribute back pain to age, previous injuries, or fitness level.

According to Meredith Shirk, however, combating back pain has little to do with age, previous injuries, or fitness level.

Instead, anyone can follow Meredith’s recommended movements and combinations to relieve back pain in no time at all – regardless of your age, any previous injuries you experienced, or your current level of fitness.

Meredith Shirk is a certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist with 20+ years of experience. In the Back Renewal System, she uses that experience to help people of all ages and levels discover permanent relief from back pain.

Topics Covered in the Back Renewal System

Over the course of the Back Renewal System, you’ll discover a series of easy exercises and movements anyone can perform at home regardless of age, injury, or fitness level.

Here are some of the topics, exercises, and movements covered in Meredith Shirk’s Back Renewal System:

Are you walking correctly? Adjusting your walk could help with back pain. Poor walking posture causes low back pain in many people, and even changing your shoes could lead to meaningful back pain relief. To practice the perfect walk, Meredith recommends holding your head high, keeping your shoulders back with your eyes forward, and tightening your midsection and core. Then, naturally swing your arms in motion, swinging your opposite leg in time with your opposite arm. Tuck your pelvis under your torso, push off with your hind leg while using your glutes and engaging your hips. Then, position your feet straight ahead and parallel to each other. It takes a bit of practice, but it can meaningfully change the way you walk.

6 anterior pelvic tilt stretches to relieve lower back pain. In the Back Renewal System, you can discover proven anterior pelvic tilt stretches you can perform at home to alleviate lower back pain, including the knee to chest stretch, puppy dog pose, cat cow, upward facing dog, and seated forward fold, among others.

How to correct your anterior pelvic tilt. Many of us have a natural anterior pelvic tilt that is putting excess pressure on our lower back. In the Back Renewal System, you can discover how to correct your anterior pelvic tilt to help avoid lower back pain and tightness, hamstring tightness, and knee hyperextension while standing.

How to move and exercise to avoid excessive use of NSAIDs. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory can relieve back pain, but they’re associated with long-term side effects. Some people develop tinnitus, heartburn, nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain because of NSAIDs for pain relief, for example. In the Back Renewal System, you can target the root cause of back pain to get long-lasting relief.

Sleeping positions to minimize back pain. Simple changes to your sleep can help you minimize back pain and maximize pain relief. If you wake up feeling sore every morning, then changing your sleeping position could help.

Natural supplements and ingredients for back pain. Meredith Shirk has previously recommended using turmeric tonics for back pain, for example. By mixing turmeric with celery, cucumber, ginger, carrots, and pineapple, you can target and relieve occasional back pain.

Stretches for before and after exercises. Discover stretches you can perform at home to support healthy blood pressure, boost movement, and relieve joint and back pain after exercise.

Optimal sitting and standing posture for work. Whether you stand or sit at work, the right posture can make a meaningful difference in your back pain.

Simple, at-home exercises to strengthen and support your back to target long-term relief. You can discover how to plank to strengthen your spine and abdominal muscles, for example, to give you stronger posture and relieve occasional back pain. By strengthening your core and spine using various movements in the Back Renewal System, you can enjoy meaningful pain relief results.

How to exercise your back muscles correctly for long-term relief. Your back has over 120 muscles, approximately 220 ligaments, and 100+ joints. By targeting these areas with the right movements, you can relieve low back pain in various ways.

The 3 best ways to help with back pain, including staying active (including frequent movement to avoid stiff muscles and aches), maintaining good posture (including training your muscles to hold your body in a healthy position), and using heat (applying heat when stiff can help release tension and ease pain), among other proven strategies.

How a simple runner’s stretch can help with low back pain. Begin in a plank position with your hands directly below your shoulders. Then, step your right foot forward next to your pinky finger, relax your hips and back and let them sink forward, then breathe and hold for 30 seconds and switch sides.

How to correctly perform a reverse plank to strengthen your back and spine in a healthy way.

The benefits of lifting weights for back pain and overall health, including increased muscle mass, better bone strength, and improved posture.

Overall, the Back Renewal System features a blend of science-backed strategies to relieve occasional back pain by targeting the root cause. By improving your posture, strengthening your spine and core, and moving the right way, you can enjoy meaningful relief from back pain.

What’s Included with the Back Renewal System?

When you buy the Back Renewal System today, you get a bundle of products to help maximize the benefits of the program. You receive instant digital access to the program and all included files.

Here’s what you receive when you buy the Back Renewal System today:

Access to exclusive members-only dashboard

Detailed demo videos to ensure perfect form

Sciatica routines you can perform standing, sitting, or laying down

Bonus video #1 on box breathing techniques

Bonus video #2 on Core Envy Combination

Bonus video #3 on the Back2Basics workout

24/7 support and assistance

Back Renewal System Pricing

The Back Renewal System is priced at a one-time fee of $37. You receive instant access to the program after your purchase is confirmed.

You can exclusively buy the Back Renewal System through BackRenewalSystem.com:

Back Renewal System: $37

You can pay online using any major credit card.

Back Renewal System Refund Policy

All Back Renewal System purchases are backed by a 100% complete satisfaction guarantee.

If you aren’t totally satisfied with the program for any reason, then contact Svelte within the first 60 days to receive a full refund.

About Meredith Shirk and Svelte Media

Meredith Shirk is the founder and CEO of Svelte Media Incorporated. She founded Svelte 10+ years ago with the goal of helping clients build the bodies and lives they love. Today, Svelte consists of a team of 20.

Popular Svelte products and services include the One & Done 14-day exercise program, the Svelte Life Series monthly membership program, and MetaBoost.

Meredith Shirk is a certified personal trainer by the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM-CPT), a certified Fitness Nutrition Specialist (NASM-FNS), and a certified Weight Loss Specialist (NASM-WLS). She also has a BS in Biology from California Lutheran University.

You can contact Svelte Media and the Back Renewal System customer service team via the following:

Email: support@sveltetraining.com

support@sveltetraining.com Online Form: https://sveltetraining.com/contact

https://sveltetraining.com/contact Phone: (317) 662-2322

(317) 662-2322 Mailing Address: Svelte Media Inc. 499 Evernia Street, Apt 303 West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Meredith Shirk claims many of the lessons in the Back Renewal System helped to relieve her back pain. Meredith experienced back pain after a devastating fall down her stairs. Meredith was carrying her child down the stairs when she tumbled, leaving her with a serious back injury. Thanks to the lessons in the Back Renewal System, Meredith was able to regain her mobility and eliminate her back pain.

Final Word

The Back Renewal System is an all-in-one back pain relief program created by Meredith Shirk and Svelte Media.

By buying the Back Renewal System online today, for $37, you get a comprehensive guide to relieving your back pain using simple, at-home exercises and movements.

Your purchase includes follow-along guides, walkthrough videos, and more – all led by experienced and certified personal trainer Meredith Shirk, who used many of the lessons in the Back Renewal System to alleviate her own back pain after a serious injury.

To learn more about the Back Renewal System and how it works, or to buy the Back Renewal System program online today, visit the official website at BackRenewalSystem.com.

