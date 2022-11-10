CITY OF TACOMA-Resolution No. 41058

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, November 8, 2022, passed the following resolutions. The summary of the contents of said resolutions, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution No. 41058 A resolution setting Tuesday, November 29, 2022, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing by the City Council on the declaration of surplus and sale of approximately 1.74 acres of Tacoma Power property, located in the Graham – Eatonville vicinity of unincorporated Pierce County, to Amie and Jared Brisson, for the amount of $13,500.

Resolution No. 41059 A resolution setting Tuesday, November 29, 2022, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing by the City Council on the declaration of surplus and sale of approximately 1.29 acres of Tacoma Power property, located in the Graham – Eatonville vicinity of unincorporated Pierce County, to Eduardo Dominguez and Margarita Calderon, for the amount of $13,500.

The full text of the above resolutions may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-966598

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, November 10, 2022 and Monday, November 14, 2022.