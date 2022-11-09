Total Balance Reviews [Nutramina] (Claudia Caldwell)

Total Balance is a nutritional supplement from Nutramina designed to support hair, skin, and nails by balancing hormones.

According to the official website, Total Balance can help you end years of hormonal imbalances in just weeks via a 10-second daily breakfast ritual. The supplement is particularly popular among women 40 and older dealing with symptoms of perimenopause and menopause.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Total Balance and how it works today in our review.

What is Total Balance?

Total Balance is a capsulated supplement designed to target hormones and symptoms of aging.

The makers of Total Balance, Nutramina, market the supplement primarily to women experiencing common hormone and aging issues, including weight gain, hair loss, sleep problems, mood swings, or irritability.

Hormones dictate crucial body functions. If you have hormone issues, then you could experience physical and cognitive symptoms – from stress to immune dysfunction to hair loss and weight gain. Total Balance claims to target hormones to reverse these effects.

By taking two capsules of Total Balance, anyone can purportedly lose weight, balance hormones, and support the health of the hair, skin, and nails using a 10-second breakfast ritual.

Total Balance Benefits

According to the manufacturer, Total Balance is part of a 10-second morning ritual that has helped thousands of women around the world experience benefits like:

Boost metabolism

Enjoy crystal clear skin

Relax better

Improve sex drive

Improve heart health

After taking Total Balance, women can enjoy benefits like fewer symptoms of acne and dry skin, fewer mood swings, less anxiety, less vaginal dryness, and fewer hot flashes, among other benefits.

Plus, Total Balance works on women of all ages and body types. According to the manufacturer, the formula works regardless of your age, weight, and body type.

Total Balance Targets Multiple Hormonal Imbalances to Support Hormones

As you get older, your hormone levels fluctuate. These fluctuating hormone levels are linked to thyroid problems, estrogen issues, and other imbalances.

According to the official website, Total Balance can target multiple hormonal imbalances, making it easier for you to balance hormones and resume living your happy and healthy life.

Here are some of the hormonal imbalances Total Balance targets:

Hormonal Imbalance #1: The Thyroid Imbalance: Your thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland inside the front part of your neck. It plays a small but major role inside your body. Your thyroid regulates appetite, body temperature, symptoms of menopause, and more. It also produces two crucial thyroid hormones, including T3 and T4. These thyroid hormones are important for energy. Poor T3 and T4 balance could cause your body to stubbornly store unusual amounts of fat instead of burning it for energy, which is linked to a condition called hypothyroidism. Hypothyroidism can also lead to problems like fatigue, muscle weakness, thinning hair, and dry skin.

Hormonal Imbalance #2: The Estrogen Imbalance: Estrogen is the primary female sex hormone. For various reasons, including natural aging, estrogen can become imbalanced. When estrogen is imbalanced, it can impede cognitive function, bone health, and heart health. As women enter their 40s, for example, which is their perimenopausal stage, estrogen takes a hit, and levels of estradiol begin to rapidly fall. This can lead to increased fat burning – particularly with visceral fat. Visceral fat is linked with health conditions like diabetes, stroke, heart disease, and certain types of cancers.

Hormonal Imbalance #3: The Leptin Imbalance: Leptin is another crucial hormone in the female body, and it’s particularly important for obesity. Your body’s fat cells produce leptin in response to hunger and appetite. Leptin enters your hypothalamus – the part of your brain that tells you when you’ve had enough to eat. It helps you feel satisfied after each meal. Low leptin levels can decrease energy levels and cause you to burn fewer calories at rest, making it increasingly difficult to lose weight while, contrarily, also making you hungrier.

Total Balance claims to target all three of those hormonal imbalances without forcing you to resort to hormone replacement therapy, endless cardio workouts, or other strategies.

How Total Balance Fixes Hormonal Imbalances

We’ve explained the three main hormonal imbalances up above. So how does Total Balance target those hormonal imbalances? What does Total Balance do to address hormonal issues?

Here’s how Total Balance fixes the imbalances above:

Imbalance Fix #1: The Thyroid Imbalance Fix: To address thyroid imbalance, Total Balance targets the production of two thyroid hormones: T3 and T4. To do that, Total Balance encourages your thyroid to produce more T3 and T4. Total Balance contains ingredients like ashwagandha to relieve stress and anxiety, reduce inflammation, and promote a healthy heart, among other benefits. Some studies have linked ashwagandha to positive impacts on thyroid health. Total Balance also contains ginger, which is loaded with antioxidants to also support thyroid health.

Imbalance Fix #2: The Estrogen Imbalance Fix: Total Balance contains multiple natural ingredients to balance estrogen. In fact, the company claims fixing estrogen is “as simple as fixing your thyroid.” To address thyroid problems, Total Balance contains maca, an Andean herb shown to promote healthy cells, boost energy and endurance levels, boost metabolism, and improve digestion.

Imbalance Fix #3: The Leptin Imbalance Fix: Leptin is a crucial hormone linked to hunger, appetite suppression, and overall weight management. To fix leptin imbalance, Total Balance uses mucuna pruriens, a natural ingredient linked to dopamine because it contains a rare amino acid called Levodopa (L-dopa). By targeting leptin, Total Balance can reduce sugar cravings, reduce hunger, boost metabolism, and boost your overall immunity, among other benefits.

Symptoms of Hormonal Imbalances

Hormonal imbalances can lead to physical and cognitive symptoms. Total Balance is marketed primarily to women over 40 experiencing hormonal changes.

If you are experiencing any of the following symptoms, then it could be a sign of hormonal imbalances – and Total Balance could help:

Stress

Acne

Thinning hair or hair loss

Constipation or diarrhea

Breast tenderness

Weight gain

Deepening of voice

Difficulty sleeping

Excess facial and body hair

Irregular or painful periods

Decreased sex drive and vaginal dryness

Changes in blood pressure

Headaches

Depression

According to the makers of Total Balance, these symptoms “can all be fixed with one simple 10-second morning ritual.” That morning ritual simply involves taking two capsules of Total Balance each morning with a glass of water.

Total Balance Ingredients

Any hormone balance supplement can claim to balance hormones. However, only the best supplements contain ample doses of science-backed ingredients to actually achieve hormone balance.

Here are all of the active ingredients in Total Balance and how they work:

Ashwagandha: Ashwagandha has been used for centuries. Today, we know ashwagandha has adaptogenic properties, working to relieve stress and reduce the effects of stressors in the mind and body. Ashwagandha has been shown to relieve stress and anxiety, reduce inflammation, promote a healthy heart, and “even treat some cancers,” according to Total Balance. In an 8-week double-blind study involving 50 people with hypothyroidism, researchers found taking 600mg of an ashwagandha supplement led to significant improvements in thyroid function compared to a placebo.

Ginger Root: Ginger root is a flowering plant used for centuries in traditional Chinese and Indian medicine. It also grows naturally in Southeast Asia, Africa, and certain Caribbean islands. Today, we know ginger works because it’s loaded with antioxidants that prevent stress and reduce damage to your body’s DNA. According to the makers of Total Balance, ginger can help purify your skin, promote healthy weight loss, boost immunity, and help you age better. Specifically for Total Balance, ginger supplementation can relieve certain symptoms of hypothyroidism.

Maca: Maca is a rare plant growing naturally in the mountains of Peru. It only grows at high altitudes, and traditional indigenous peoples of the Andes used maca in traditional medicine for millennia. Modern research shows maca can promote healthy cells, boost energy and endurance levels, boost metabolism, and improve digestion. More importantly for Total Balance, maca has been shown to treat unstable estrogen levels in females. As proof, the makers of Total Balance cite numerous studies showing maca can provide a favorable impact on menopause symptoms.

Dong Quai: Dong quai has been used as medicine for over 2,000 ears, according to the makers of Total Balance. It has an exotic name, but it belongs to the same family as carrots and celery. Over the years, dong quai was known as a “blood purifier” for its ability to regulate immunity, relax bowels, and reduce pain. And, in Total Balance, it can be effective at reducing symptoms of menopause and promoting healthy estrogen levels.

Mucuna Pruriens: Mucuna pruriens is a tropical legume rich with a rare amino acid called L-dopa (Levodopa). This amino acid is particularly valuable because it’s linked to dopamine production, and dopamine is critical for your mood and brain. Also known as “magic velvet bean,” mucuna pruriens has been shown to raise dopamine levels, leading to antidepressant effects in the brain and memory-boosting properties, among other benefits.

Scientific Evidence for Total Balance

As proof Total Balance works, Nutramina cites 14 studies validating each of the ingredients in Total Balance and their effects on hormones, menopause, and overall female health. We’ll review some of that evidence below to determine how Total Balance works.

Multiple studies have linked ginger to reduced menopause symptoms. One 2021 study found ginger could help with menopause by impacting cortisol, glutathione, and estrogen levels. Another clinical trial found ginger powder led to a “significant change” in estrogen levels compared to a placebo, while a similar clinical trial found a sharp reduction in body weight with ginger powder compared to a placebo.

Ashwagandha is one of the most notable ingredients in Total Balance. Prized for its adaptogenic properties, ashwagandha has been linked to menopause relief in some trials. In a 2021 trial, researchers found Withania somnifera root extract (ashwagandha) helped reduce symptoms in women during perimenopause (which typically occurs when women reach their 40s and early 50s).

Maca, the third active ingredient in Total Balance, is known for its hormone balancing properties. Although few trials have specifically analyzed maca for menopausal symptoms, one review found some small evidence maca could help with menopausal symptoms, although researchers were hesitant to draw conclusions because of the small size of the trials.

Dong quai is a popular herb in traditional Chinese medicine. It’s also one of the best-known ingredients in Total Balance for managing menopause. According to Mount Sinai, many women use dong quai to relieve hot flash symptoms, and researchers believe this effect occurs because dong quai either acts like estrogen or blocks estrogen in the body. A separate clinical trial, published in 1998, tested the effects of dong quai and a group of 71 women. Researchers gave postmenopausal women dong quai or a placebo, then tested their hormone levels and vaginal cells. Researchers find dong quai was no more effective than a placebo for treating hot flashes – even when taking high doses of 4.5g of dong quai root daily. Nevertheless, many women continue to take dong quai regularly for menopause symptoms.

Overall, Total Balance contains a blend of ingredients linked to menopause, estrogen levels, and hormone balance. The ingredients are backed by some clinical trials and other scientific evidence proving they work.

Total Balance Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Total Balance is backed by strong reviews online. According to Nutramina, thousands of women from around the world have used the supplement to balance hormones and achieve noticeable results.

Here are some of the thoughts shared by Total Balance reviewers online:

One customer describes Total Balance as “amazing so far” for its ability to boost energy, reduce aches and pains, eliminate mood problems, improve skin, and lead to other benefits.

Some users try Total Balance after struggling to lose weight with diet and exercise. They do everything right – but their bodies cling to fat because of hormonal imbalances. One reviewer claims she was eating healthy and exercising but not losing weight – until she started taking Total Balance, which corrected her hormones and gave her the weight loss she needed.

Another customer claims her hormones “were completely out of whack” before she started taking Total Balance. She was experiencing fatigue, weight gain, hair loss, and other issues because of these hormonal changes. After taking Total Balance, she claims “everything changed” because her energy returned, her weight dropped, and her hair stopped falling out.

One customer claims she started taking Total Balance a week ago and has already noticed balanced hormones, increased calmness and relaxation, glowing skin, and other benefits

Multiple reviewers are shocked by the number of symptoms linked to hormonal imbalances. After taking Total Balance and balancing their hormones, they have experienced a range of physical and cognitive effects throughout their body.

Many reviewers also like Total Balance for being safe, natural, and effective. Instead of resorting to hormone therapies or other invasive treatments, they can enjoy powerful effects with natural ingredients.

Overall, the makers of Total Balance claim to have collected 10,270+ 5-star reviews from happy customers, making it one of the internet’s best-rated and bestselling hormonal balance supplements available today.

Total Balance Pricing

Total Balance is priced at $29 to $49 per bottle. You must order a minimum of two bottles of Total Balance with each purchase.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordering Total Balance online today:

2 Month Supply: $98 ($49 Per Bottle) + Free US Shipping

$98 ($49 Per Bottle) + Free US Shipping 4 Month Supply: $156 ($39 Per Bottle) + Free US Shipping

$156 ($39 Per Bottle) + Free US Shipping 6 Month Supply: $174 ($29 Per Bottle) + Free US Shipping

Each bottle of Total Balance contains a one month supply (60 capsules / 30 servings). You take two capsules daily to balance hormones.

The ordinary retail price of Total Balance is $197 per bottle, according to the manufacturer. You can save over $1,000 by ordering Total Balance through the special promotional offer online today.

Total Balance Refund Policy

Total Balance is backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 60 days.

If you’re unsatisfied with Total Balance for any reason within two months of your purchase, then you can request a complete refund.

About Nutravina

Total Balance is made by a nutritional supplement company named Nutravina. That company manufactures Total Balance in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility.

In addition to Total Balance, other popular Nutravina supplements include Anxio-Lo, C-CitruLize, CogniRize, Gluco-Lo, and ImmuRize.

Total Balance supplements are formulated in partnership with Al Needleman (BSc. Pharm MS Pharmacology), the Chief Scientific Officer of the company. The company is led by Mark Gowers (CEO) and Nathan Ford, MD (Vice President).

Final Word

Total Balance is a hormonal balance supplement marketed to women over 40 who want to balance estrogen, thyroid hormones, and other hormones to support cognitive and physical benefits.

By taking two capsules of Total Balance daily, you can give your body the nutrients, herbs, and plants it needs to help with weight loss, hair loss, skin health, and other benefits.

To learn more about Total Balance and how it works, or to buy the nutritional supplement online today, visit the official website.