City of Tacoma-CANCELLATION OF MEETING

CITY OF TACOMA

NOTICE CANCELLATION OF MEETING

Tacoma Employees’ Retirement System Board of Administration

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma Employees’ Retirement System Board of Administration meeting of Thursday, June 13, 2024, has been canceled. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2024 on the 3rd Floor, Conference Room LT-1 of the Tacoma Public Utilities – Administration Building North, located at 3628 South 35th Street at 1:00 p.m. The meeting will be conducted on location. Except for occasional closed executive sessions permitted by law, the meetings are open to the public. Agendas and minutes of the Tacoma Employees’ Retirement Board of Administration can be found at www.cityoftacoma.org/retirement. Notices can be found at www.cityoftacoma.org/notices.

IDX-996293

June 12, 2024