City of Tacoma-Ordinance 28969 & 28970

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, June 11, 2024, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance 28969 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, by amending Section 1.12.920, entitled “Protection of officers and employees against personal legal liability,” and Section 1.12.040, entitled “Determination of scope of employment,” to comply with the requirements of Washington State law regarding defense of City officers and employees for acts in the course of employment.

Ordinance 28970 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.90 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Local Employment and Apprenticeship Training Program, by amending various sections, to replace outdated elements and strengthen program outcomes. The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. To request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-997784

June 13, 2024