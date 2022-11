City of Fircrest

NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED BY FIRCREST CITY COUNCIL

NOVEMBER 08, 2022

Summary of Ordinance 1692: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST, WASHINGTON, AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 1272, SECTION 8, FMC 22.64.027 USABLE OPEN SPACES, INCLUDING THE FIRCREST FORM-BASED CODE, PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY, AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Summary of Ordinance 1693: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST, WASHINGTON, AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 1667, SECTION 8, FMC 22.30.022 OFFICIAL ZONING MAP, PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Summary of Ordinance 1694: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST, WASHINGTON, AMENDING FIRCREST MUNICIPAL CODE (“FMC”) 2.44.050 RELATING TO SALARIES OF NON-UNION CITY EMPLOYEES AND AMENDING FMC 2.44.090 RELATING TO HOURLY RATE OF PAY FOR CASUAL AND SEASONAL EMPLOYEES; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Summary of Ordinance 1695: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST, WASHINGTON, AMENDING FIRCREST MUNICIPAL CODE (“FMC”) 2.44.070 REESTABLISHING THE MUNICIPAL COURT JUDGE MONTHLY RATE OF PAY AND THE CIVIL SERVICE CHIEF EXAMINER/ SECRETARY RATE OF PAY AND THE MUNICIPAL COURT JUDGE PRO TEM RATE OF PAY; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Summary of Ordinance 1696: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST, WASHINGTON; TRANSFERRING $150,000 FROM CUMULATIVE RESERVE-STREET TO THE STREET FUND, $11,513 FROM, CUMULATIVE RESERVE-WATER TO THE WATER FUND, AND $369,250 FROM CUMULATIVE RESERVE-SEWER TO THE SEWER FUND; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Summary of Ordinance 1697: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST, WASHINGTON, FIXING THE AMOUNT OF THE ANNUAL AD VALOREM TAX LEVY NECESSARY FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2023, AND REPEALING SECTION 1 AND SECTION 2 OF ORDINANCE NO. 1675; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The complete text of this ordinance is available at the Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466. (253) 564-8901. Copies will be mailed upon request.

IDX-966732

November 14, 2022