CITY OF TACOMA-Resolution 41355

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, February 6, 2024, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution 41355 A resolution setting Tuesday, March 5, 2024, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing by the City Council on a proposed moratorium on the nomination and designation of new Historic Special Review and Conservation Districts, for a period of one year.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. IDX-991318

February 8, 9, 2024