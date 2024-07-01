City Of Tacoma-Public Notice REVISED

Public Notice

REVISED

(CHANGE OF LOCATION)

Public Hearing on Proposed Amendments to the City Charter

On Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the City Council will conduct a public hearing on proposed amendments to the City Charter. Section 2.25 of the City Charter states that once every ten years the City Council shall review the Charter by appointing residents to a committee to commence a comprehensive review and make recommendations for changes. From January to May 2024, a committee of 15 members met and submitted their recommendations to the City Council for review. The City Council has met multiple times since to discuss and review the amendments. More information and a list of proposed recommendations can be found at www.cityoftacoma.org/charterreview as well as on the Tuesday, July 2, 2024, City Council agenda. The City Council meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meeting will be held in the Tacoma Public Utilities Building, in the Auditorium, located at 3628 South 35th Street. The meeting can be attended remotely by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/84834233126, and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126, and passcode 349099 when prompted. City Council meetings are also available live on TV Tacoma and Facebook. Oral comments will be taken during the City Council meeting. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or by mail at 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 5:00 p.m., on Monday, July 1, 2024. Written comments will be compiled, forwarded to the City Council, and posted on the City’s webpage at www.cityoftacoma.org/writtencomments.

Resolution No. 41452, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for June 18, 2024, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office. For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or 253-591-5505.

Nicole Emery

City Clerk

IDX-998687

July 1, 2, 2024