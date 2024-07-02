No. 24-4-01375-2
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
IN RE THE ESTATE OF:
NORMA LOUISE SPENCER,
Deceased
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, Peggy Sue Crosby, has been appointed and has qualified as Administrator of the above entitled Estate; that all persons having claims against said deceased are hereby required to serve the same on Peggy Sue Crosby, Executrix, at the address below stated, and file the same with the Clerk of said Court, together with proof of such service, within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the date of filing of a copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later, or the same will be barred.
Date of First Publication:
July 2, 2024
Personal Representative:
PEGGY SUE CROSBY
Address for mailing or service
PO Box 893
Spanaway, WA 98387
IDX-998710
July 2, 9, 16, 2024