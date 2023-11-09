CITY OF TACOMA-Public Hearing

CITY OF TACOMA

November 8, 2023

On Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the proposed modifications to the 2023-2024 Biennial Budget Mid-Biennium Budget modification, and 2023-2024 Capital Budget modification.

For additional details, please see the attached information.

The meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meeting will be held in the Council Chambers, on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street. The meeting can be attended remotely by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/84834233126, and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126, and passcode 349099 when prompted. The meeting will be broadcasted on TV Tacoma and live streamed on Facebook.

Oral comments will be taken during the City Council meeting. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or by mail at 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 5:00 p.m., on Monday,

November 20, 2023. Written comments will be compiled, forwarded to the City Council, and posted on the City’s webpage at www.cityoftacoma.org/writtencomments.

Resolution No. 41286, which will set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for October 31, 2023, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505.

For more information, please contact Reid Bennion, Acting Budget Officer, at 253-591-5116.

Nicole Emery City Clerk

Summary

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at approximately 5:15 p.m.

A. SUBJECT OF HEARING Mid-Biennium modification of the budget adjustments for the City of Tacoma.

B. BACKGROUND

RCW 35.34.130 provides that the legislative body of the City will meet no sooner than eight months after the start nor later than the conclusion of the first year of the fiscal biennium for the purpose of a mid-biennial review and modification of the biennial budget.

As such, departments within the City have proposed modifications to their 2023-2024 biennial budgets for the purpose of making adjustments to the budget appropriations set forth at the beginning of the biennium.

For more information, please contact Reid Bennion, Acting Budget Officer at 253-591-5116.

IDX-987198

November 9, 2023