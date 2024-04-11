City of Tacoma-Ordinance 28961

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, April 9, 2024, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance 28961 An ordinance amending Chapter 8.17 of the Municipal Code, relating to False Reports of Crime, by amending Section 8.17.010, to adopt by reference Revised Code of Washington Chapter 9A.84.040, and to amend Section 8.17.020, to update penalty provisions.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. To request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. IDX-994526

