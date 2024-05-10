No. 23-4-01768-1

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(R.C.W. 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF

WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY In re the Matter of the Estate of:

Peggy I. Tuma Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as the personal representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the deceased must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in R.C.W. 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative of the address stated below a copy of and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the latter of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060 this barre is effective as to claims against both deceased probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First publication:

May, 10th 2024.

Personal representative:

Pro-se Katy I. Tuma

5811 Wollochet Dr.

Gig Harbor, Washington 98335

IDX-995983

May 10, 17, 24, 2024