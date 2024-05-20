NO. 24-4-01090-7

PROBATE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY In re: the Estate of: SHANNON LEE BURRAGE, Deceased.

The Administratrix named below has been appointed as Administratrix of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator the Administrator’s attorney at the addresses stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administratix served or mailed a notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in section 11 of this act and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

May 20, 2024.

Administratrix: Malinda Burrage

Attorney for Administratrix:

Peter Kram of Kram & Wooster Address for mailing or service: c/o Peter Kram

Kram & Wooster, P.S. 1901 South I Street Tacoma, WA 98405 DATED this 16th day of May 2024.

/s/Peter Kram, WSBA 7436 Attorney for Estate IDX-996440

May 20, 28, June 3, 2024