City of Tacoma-Ordinance 28960

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, April 2, 2024, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance 28960 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for employees represented by the Tacoma Joint Labor Committee agreement; International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 483, Water Pollution Control Unit; District Lodge No. 160, on behalf of Local Lodge No. 297 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, Yard Clerks, General, and Rail Mechanics Units; and the Tacoma Police Management Association, Local 26.

The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505

IDX-994173

April 4, 2024