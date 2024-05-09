NO. 24-4-00960-7

AMENDED PROBATE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Superior Court of Washington

County of Pierce

In re the Estate of: JOHN MARTIN, Deceased.

The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney, at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: May 9, 2024

Administrator:

Paula J. Martin

Attorney for Administrator:

Janta M. Steele

Address for Mailing or Service:

ALLIANCE LAW GROUP, P.S.

5316 Orchard Street West

University Place, WA 98467

(253) 581-0660

DATED this 7th day of May 2024.

By: /s/ Paula J. Martin

Administrator IDX-995881

May 9, 16, 23, 2024