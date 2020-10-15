City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

Revised

October 14, 2020

On Tuesday, October 27, 2020, and Tuesday, November 10, 2020, the City Council will conduct the first and second public hearings on the proposed 2021-2022 Biennial Operating Budget. The hearings will be held during the City Council meeting and will begin upon completion of the regular agenda items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m. For additional details, please see the attached information.

The City Council meeting will not be conducted in-person and will have telephonic and virtual access for the public to attend. The meeting and public hearing can be heard by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at http://www.zoom.us/j/84834233126, and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126 and passcode 349099, when prompted. Oral comments will be taken at the City Council meeting. Sign up to speak by clicking the ‘Raise Hand’ button at the bottom of the Zoom window or press *9 on your phone. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or by mail at 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 4:00 p.m., on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Written comments will be compiled and forwarded to the City Council.

Resolution No. 40662, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for October 6, 2020, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505. For more information, please contact Katie Johnston, Budget Officer, at Kathryn.Johnston@cityoftacoma.org or 253-591-5063.

Doris Sorum

City Clerk

Summary

City Council Public Hearing 2021-2022 Biennial Budget

October 27, 2020 and November 10, 2020

A. SUBJECT OF HEARING –

Adoption of the 2021-2022 Biennial Budget

B. BACKGROUND

2021-2022 Biennial Budget

As required by RCW 35.34.100 Budget – Notice of Hearing, immediately following the filing of the preliminary budget with the clerk, the clerk shall publish a notice once a week for two consecutive weeks stating that the preliminary budget for the ensuing fiscal biennium has been filed with the clerk, that a copy thereof will be made available to any taxpayer who will call at the clerk’s office therefore, that the legislative body of the city or town will meet on or before the first Monday of the month next preceding the beginning of the ensuing fiscal biennium for the purpose of fixing the final budget, designating the date, time, and place of the legislative budget meeting, and that any taxpayer may appear thereat and be heard for or against any part of the budget. The publication of the notice shall be made in the official newspaper of the city or town if there is one, otherwise in a newspaper of general circulation in the city or town. If there is no newspaper of general circulation in the city or town, then notice may be made by posting in three public places fixed by ordinance as the official places for posting the city’s or town’s official notices. [1985 c 175 § 13.]

As required by RCW 35.34.110 Budget – Hearing, the legislative body shall meet on the day fixed by RCW 35.34.100 for the purpose of fixing the final budget of the city or town at the time and place designated in the notice thereof. Any taxpayer may appear and be heard for or against any part of the budget. The hearing may be continued from day to day but not later than the twenty-fifth day prior to commencement of the city’s or town’s fiscal biennium. [985 c 175 § 14.]

For more information, contact Katie Johnston, Budget Officer, at 253-591-5063 or visit www.cityoftacoma.org/budgetdevelopment

