No. 18-4-00414-7

Notice of Sale of Real Property

(NTS)

(RCW 11.92.115)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Guardianship of:

KATHY MARSHALL,

An Incapacitated Person. Notice is given that the guardians of the estate will sell by negotiation the following real property for the price of $170,000.00.

Street Address:

20310 67th Ave. E, Spanaway, WA 98387

Legal Description: Lot 119, Fir Meadows, According to Plat Recorded in Book 35 of Plats, Pages 17 Through 20, Inclusive, in Pierce County, Washington.

Situate in the County of Pierce, State of Washington.

Parcel No.: 3834001190

This sale may be confirmed ten days after the publication of this Notice and will be presented to the court for confirmation on or after October 26, 2020. Bidders are required to comply with the provisions of RCW 11.56.110. Written bids will be accepted by:

Name: Robert B. Nettleton

Address: 1 Tacoma Ave. N. Ste. 300

Tacoma, WA 98403

Dated: October 12, 2020

/s/ Robert B. Nettleton

Robert B. Nettleton, WSBA # 17403

Attorney for Guardian

October 14, 2020