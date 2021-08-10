City of Tacoma-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma | Environmental Services

Applicant: John Burk, P.E.

Proposal: The proposed Wastewater Sewer Replacement South J Street project involves approximately 1.65 acres of soil disturbance for Utilities construction activities. The receiving waterbodies are Thea Foss Waterway, Commencement Bay. Locations: I Street from Division Avenue to South 7th Street, South 7th Street from I Street to J Street, and J Street from South 7th Street to South 13th Street.

The City of Tacoma is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti- degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov Department of Ecology

Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-935197

Issue/Publication Date: August 10, 2021 and August 17, 2021