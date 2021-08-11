NOTICE

Pierce Transit Notice of Emergency Declaration and Issuance of Emergency Contracts

Description of emergency situation, operations and/or personnel affected and date of occurrence:

Pierce Transit is experiencing an extreme driver shortage both at Pierce Transit and with our ADA Paratransit contractor First Transit. Pursuant to RCW 39.04.280, a Declaration of Emergency was signed by the Interim Chief Executive Officer on July 15, 2021.

Emergency contracts were issued to Around The Sound and Medstar Transportation to provide ADA Paratransit door-to-door service within Pierce Transit standards as directed by Pierce Transit Dispatch. Questions related to this notification may be sent to Linda Shilley, Procurement Manager via email to lshilley@piercetransit.org.

August 11, 2021