Win $10,000 with a Hole-In-One at Annual Buffalo Soldiers Golf Classic, Aug 27

By Phil Raschke,

Buffalo Soldiers Board Member

That’s right, Ten Grand is all yours if you make a Hole-In-One at our upcoming Golf Classic. And, there are more challenges such as “Closest to the Pin” and “Longest Drive” contests. It all shapes up to a fun day on the links. Plus your participation will help support the Buffalo Soldiers “Youth Education” program, a wonderful learning program designed for the youth of our area.

Registration begins at 11 am with a Shotgun/Scrabble start at 1 pm. Registration includes Green Fees, golf cart, lunch and a banquet at the Samuel Adams Clubhouse.

Eagles Pride is located just west of Interstate 5 at Exit 116 in DuPont, WA 98495

Event is open to everyone.

Complete details available at www.BuffaloSoldiersTacoma.org

Hey, don’t forget this is a great opportunity to become an event sponsor. Great sponsorship packages start at just $200. Call 253-272-4257 for the latest sponsorship opportunities!

Sign up today and see you on August 27th!

Tacoma Buffalo Soldiers Museum is located at 1940 South Wilkeson St., Tacoma, WA and is dedicated to troopers and soldiers of the four heroic all-black Army regiments established in 1866. “Lest We Forget”

– Tacoma Buffalo Soldiers Museum