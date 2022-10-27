City of Tacoma-Biennial Operating Budget

City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

October 26, 2022

On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, and Tuesday, November 15, 2022, the City Council will conduct the first and second public hearings on the proposed 2023-2024 Biennial Operating Budget, 2023-2024 Capital Budget, and the 2023-2028 Capital Facilities Program. The hearings will be held during the City Council meeting and will begin upon completion of the regular agenda items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m. For additional details, please see the attached information.

The meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meeting will be held in the Council Chambers, on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street. The meeting can be attended remotely by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/84834233126, and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126, and passcode 349099 when prompted. The meeting will be broadcast on TV Tacoma and live streamed.

Resolution No. 41048, which set the public hearing dates, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for October 25, 2022, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505.

For more information, please contact Katie Johnston, Budget Officer, at Kathryn.Johnston@cityoftacoma.org or 253-591-5063, or Nick Anderson, Office of Management and Budget, at nanderson@cityoftacoma.org or 253-591-5847.

Doris Sorum City Clerk

A. SUBJECT OF HEARING –

Adoption of the 2023-2024 Biennial Budget

B. BACKGROUND

2023-2024 Biennial Budget

As required by RCW 35.34.100 Budget – Notice of Hearing, immediately following the filing of the preliminary budget with the Clerk, the Clerk shall publish a notice once a week for two consecutive weeks stating that the preliminary budget for the ensuing fiscal biennium has been filed with the Clerk, that a copy thereof will be made available to any taxpayer who will call at the Clerk’s office therefore, that the legislative body of the City or town will meet on or before the first Monday of the month next preceding the beginning of the ensuing fiscal biennium for the purpose of fixing the final budget, designating the date, time, and place of the legislative budget meeting, and that any taxpayer may appear thereat and be heard for or against any part of the budget. The publication of the notice shall be made in the official newspaper of the City or town if there is one, otherwise in a newspaper of general circulation in the City or town. If there is no newspaper of general circulation in the City or town, then notice may be made by posting in three public places fixed by ordinance, as the official places for posting the City’s or town’s official notices. [1985 c 175 § 13.]

As required by RCW 35.34.110 Budget – Hearing, the legislative body shall meet on the day fixed by RCW 35.34.100 for the purpose of fixing the final budget of the City or town at the time and place designated in the notice thereof. Any taxpayer may appear and be heard for or against any part of the budget. The hearing may be continued from day to day but not later than the twenty-fifth day prior to commencement of the City’s or town’s fiscal biennium. [985 c 175 § 14.]

A. SUBJECT OF HEARING – Adoption of the 2023-2028 Capital Facilities Program and 2023-2024 Capital Budget

B. BACKGROUND

The 2023-2028 Capital Facilities Program (CFP) is an implementing strategy of the Capital Facilities Element of the Comprehensive Plan and provides information on capital facilities in the City of Tacoma. It is both a planning and financial document as it prioritizes the capital improvements the City intends to build in the next six years and provides a plan for paying for these improvements. The Program does not appropriate funds, but rather functions as a budgeting tool, supporting the actual appropriations that are made through adoption of the Capital Budget. Each year providers of publicly supported capital facilities submit information about projects relative to type, size, location, financing (including anticipated cost and funding sources), and impact on existing levels of service. Consistent with requirements of the Growth Management Act, the Comprehensive Plan, and the Tacoma Municipal Code, this information is compiled into a draft document and presented for public review and comment through the public hearing process prior to consideration by the City Council for adoption or amendment concurrently with the City’s operating and capital budget [RCW 36.70A.130(2)(a)(iv)].

Resolution No. 36914, adopted on July 11, 2006, reinforces the City’s commitment to public involvement and ensures consistency throughout the public review process by prioritizing the projects to be included in the 2023-2028 Capital Facilities Program and requiring public hearings by both the Planning Commission and City Council. The draft 2023-2028 Capital Facilities Program was presented to the Planning Commission on May 4, and May 18, 2022, and the public hearing was held on June 15, 2022. The public hearing notice was distributed to individuals and entities on the Planning Commission’s mailing list that included the City Council, Neighborhood Councils, business district associations, civic organizations, environmental groups, the development community, the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, adjacent jurisdictions, major employers and institutions, City and State departments, and other interested parties. A City of Tacoma News Release was issued on June 8, 2022. A legal notice was published on the Tacoma Daily Index on June 7, 2022. A “Notice of Intent to Adopt Amendment 60 Days Prior to Adoption” was sent to the State Department of Commerce (per RCW 36.70A.106) on September 12, 2022. A similar notice was sent to Joint Base Lewis-McChord (per RCW 36.70A.530(4)) on June 3, 2022, asking for comments within 60 days of receipt of the notice. A letter was sent to the chairman of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians on June 3, 2022, to formally invite the Tribe’s consultation on the proposed CFP update. The proposal was posted on the website of the Planning Services Division at www.cityoftacoma.org/planning.

The first two years of funding outlined in the Capital Facilities Program form the basis for the City’s 2023-2024 Capital Budget. Comments and edits are actively being solicited on the Capital Budget as well per RCW 35.34.100 and RCW 35.34.110. The 2023-2024 Capital Budget will be adopted concurrently with the 2023-2024 Biennial Operating Budget IDX-965778

