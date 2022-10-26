Yoga Burn Tea Ignite Reviewed

Yoga Burn Tea Ignite is a powdered weight loss formula exclusively sold through Yoga-Burn.net.

Priced at $69 per pouch, Yoga Burn’s Tea Ignite lets you turn any tea into a fat-burning tea. Each pouch contains a proprietary blend of ingredients to help you burn fat while boosting energy and metabolism.

Find out everything you need to know about Tea Ignite today in our review.

What is Tea Ignite?

Tea Ignite is a new weight loss supplement from Yoga Burn.

By adding one pouch of Tea Ignite to your tea and drinking it daily, you can use a patent-pending, proprietary formula to boost the speed and efficiency of your metabolism, making it easier to lose weight.

Each pouch of Tea Ignite contains a unique blend of ingredients to complement the natural ingredients in tea. These ingredients work in conjunction with caffeine and the natural antioxidants in tea to accelerate metabolism.

Tea Ignite also has ingredients to counteract the teeth staining tannins in tea. In addition to supporting weight loss and other benefits, Tea Ignite can prevent tea from staining your teeth.

Although Tea Ignite is specifically designed to work with tea, the natural ingredients also work in other beverages. The formula works equally as well regardless of what beverage you’re using. You can put Yoga Burn’s Tea Ignite in a shake, coffee, or any other beverage: it’s a tasteless powder that dissolves instantly into any liquid.

Tea Ignite Features & Benefits

Yoga Burn advertises Tea Ignite with all of the following features and benefits:

Tasteless powder that instantly dissolves into tea

Vegetarian, non-GMO, gluten-free, and 100% all natural with no artificial colors or stimulants

Manufactured in the United States in an FDA-approved, GMP-certified facility

Tested in third party labs for the highest quality, purity, and potency

100% completely safe with zero side effects

How Does Yoga Burn Tea Ignite Work?

According to Yoga Burn, Tea Ignite is designed to help with everything from weight loss to overall health.

The tasteless formula dissolves into any beverage you’re drinking – like tea – to support a range of advertised benefits.

According to Yoga Burn, tens of thousands of customers have experienced the following benefits after taking Tea Ignite:

Electrify metabolism

Release and burn fat

Enjoy incredible all-day energy

Reduce hunger

Improve health

Brighten smile

To achieve these benefits, Tea Ignite contains a blend of vitamins, minerals, nutrients, plant extracts, and herbs that work in different ways. Some of these ingredients complement the other ingredients in tea. Others work regardless of whether you’re drinking them with tea or any other beverage.

The goal of many ingredients is to activate the fat burning furnace within yourself. Tea Ignite is primarily marketed as a weight loss aid. By taking one packet of Tea Ignite daily, you can purportedly lose a significant amount of weight. In fact, the official website is filled with reviews from customers who have lost enormous amounts of weight in a short period of time with Tea Ignite.

Tea Ignite Ingredients

Yoga Burn describes Tea Ignite’s ingredients as “Nutritional Synergy” because they work together to achieve targeted benefits.

Here’s how Yoga Burn explains the ingredients within Tea Ignite and how they work:

“…Tea Ignite has a patent-pending nutritional complex designed to amplify the incredible health benefits of tea while neutralizing the downsides…”

The goal of these ingredients is to transform your tea into a super tea. Some of the ingredients in Tea Ignite target metabolism, helping you burn more calories at rest. Others keep you strong, energized, and healthy.

Each serving of Tea Ignite contains four active ingredients combined with a small blend of vitamins and minerals. Here are all of the ingredients in Tea Ignite:

Green Tea Leaf Extract: Green tea leaf extract is one of the most popular and science-backed weight loss ingredients available today. Each serving of Tea Ignite contains a significant dose of green tea leaf extract. It’s the first listed ingredient in the 400mg proprietary blend. Green tea extract works because it’s rich with catechins – including popular catechins like epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG). These catechins play a crucial role in fat burning and weight management, and multiple studies have linked green tea to significant weight loss effects.

Green Coffee Bean Extract: Tea Ignite contains green coffee bean extract. Green coffee beans are coffee beans before they’re roasted. They’re prized for their weight loss effects. Studies show green coffee beans are rich with chlorogenic acid. 98% of this chlorogenic acid is lost during the roasting process. When you take the green version of the coffee bean, you get a strong dose of the fat burning chlorogenic acid, which is why green coffee bean extract is found in many weight loss formulas sold online today.

L-Carnitine: L-carnitine is an amino acid linked to blood flow and protein formation. Like other amino acids, L-carnitine forms the building blocks of crucial proteins within the human body. In fact, many people take L-carnitine as a preworkout for its effects on blood flow and protein. With Tea Ignite, that same L-carnitine can boost blood flow to provide greater cognitive and physical effects, helping you maximize the benefits of each cup of tea – or any other beverage – you drink.

L-Theanine: A natural compound in green tea, L-theanine is prized for its anxiolytic effects. Studies show L-theanine can nullify certain side effects of caffeine – like jitters and anxiety – making it easier to enjoy the active effects of caffeine without the downsides. In fact, caffeine and L-theanine is one of the most popular “stacks” in the supplement space, and studies show L-theanine can help put you in a calm state of energized focus.

Vitamins & Minerals: Tea Ignite also contains five additional vitamins and minerals, including 56% to 208% of your daily value (DV) of vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, and chromium. These vitamins and minerals are crucial for countless processes within the body. They’re important for energy, for example, along with blood sugar management, nerve function, hormone production, and more. Vitamin C is one of nature’s best antioxidants.

Scientific Evidence for Tea Ignite

Tea Ignite contains a blend of four active ingredients along with a combination of vitamins and minerals. To support the use of these ingredients, Yoga Burn cites dozens of studies, including peer-reviewed evidence that the ingredients work.

The largest ingredient in Tea Ignite is green tea extract. It’s the first listed ingredient in the 400mg proprietary formula. In this 2009 study, researchers found the catechins and EGCG in green tea combined with caffeine to create powerful weight loss effects. Researchers found catechins and EGCG significantly improved weight loss and weight maintenance in a group of participants.

Meanwhile, one of the largest studies on green tea was published in 2014, where researchers found people drinking green tea extract could expect to lose 0.2 to 3.5kg more weight than those in a control group, based on 8 randomized controlled trials involving 1,030 participants.

Green coffee bean extract is the second largest ingredient in Tea Ignite. Like green tea, green coffee bean extract is backed by clinical research. In this 2012 study, for example, researchers gave green coffee bean extract or a placebo to a group of participants in a double-blind, placebo-controlled setting. After 22 weeks of taking 700mg to 1,050mg of green coffee bean extract per day, researchers found participants had lost 8.04kg (17.7lbs) of body weight, 2.92 points of BMI, and 4.44% of body fat, among other benefits, suggesting green coffee bean has a powerful impact on weight loss.

L-carnitine is one of the most popular exercise supplements in the world. In this 2018 study, researchers found L-carnitine helped with recovery after exercise, leading to improvements in muscle soreness, tenderness, and the release of creatine, among other benefits.

Caffeine is one of the most science-backed weight loss compounds in the natural world. It’s been shown to accelerate metabolism, making it easier to lose weight. However, caffeine also leads to unpleasant side effects – like jitters, anxiety, and restlessness. L-theanine, one of the active ingredients in Tea Ignite, has been shown to nullify these effects, making it easier to enjoy the weight loss benefits of caffeine without the downsides.

According to Yoga Burn, Tea Ignite will also clean your teeth by nullifying the effects of tannins. Tea and coffee stain your teeth because they contain tannins, which are organic, plant-based substances. Black teas and dark coffees have particularly high levels of tannins, leading to greater teeth staining. However, it’s unclear how Tea Ignite cleans your teeth or which ingredients in Tea Ignite have these teeth cleaning benefits. Nevertheless, Yoga Burn – and multiple customers – report healthier-looking teeth and a brighter, whiter smile with the formula.

Overall, Tea Ignite contains a small but proven blend of ingredients to support weight loss, energy, and metabolism by working in conjunction with the natural ingredients in green tea.

Tea Ignite Ingredients Label

Yoga Burn discloses all ingredients and most dosages in Tea Ignite upfront. Although the company uses a patent-pending, proprietary label with no dosage information disclosed, we know the overall dosage of that proprietary formula and the relative dosages of each ingredient inside.

Here are all of the ingredients in each 2.3g packet of Tea Ignite:

50mg of vitamin C (56% DV)

20mcg of vitamin D (100% DV)

1mg of vitamin B6 (59% DV)

5mcg of vitamin B12 (208% DV)

20mcg of chromium (57% DV)

400mg of a proprietary blend with green tea leaf extract, green coffee bean extract, L-carnitine, and L-theanine

Other (inactive) ingredients, including maltodextrin, calcium silicate, and natural flavors

Each packet of Tea Ignite contains 10 calories and 2g of total carbs. There are no other listed dosages of protein, sodium, or other nutrients within Tea Ignite.

How to Use Tea Ignite

Tea Ignite is designed to be easy to use. Each single-serve packet consists of a tasteless, dissolvable powder. You mix the powder with tea, then drink it daily to support the advertised benefits.

Open a single-serve packet of Tea Ignite

Mix with your favorite hot or cold tea

Tea Ignite is designed to work best with hot or cold tea. However, you can use it with other beverages, including coffee, shakes, or even water. Because it’s a tasteless and dissolvable powder with proven ingredients, it will be effective with other beverages. However, it’s specifically designed to work with tea.

Tea Ignite Reviews: How Much Weight Can You Lose?

According to Yoga Burn, people have enjoyed a range of benefits with the formula – including improving their overall health and boosting energy. However, the supplement is primarily designed as a weight loss aid.

Here are some of the reviews for Tea Ignite, including how much weight customers have lost in a short period while taking Tea Ignite:

One customer likes Tea Ignite for giving her an added boost of energy in the morning, claiming the “pounds are melting off” thanks to the supplement

Customers report Tea Ignite works with all types of tea; some people drink it with regular and herbal tea, for example, while others drink it with hot or cold tea

Some people find Tea Ignite curbs their appetite, making it easier for them to eat less

Customers report losing anywhere from 4lbs to 15lbs with Tea Ignite

Others enjoy the teeth whitening effects of Tea Ignite, claiming the formula whitens their teeth to nullify one of the most annoying side effects of drinking tea

Overall, most customers report Tea Ignite works as advertised to support weight loss, energy, metabolism, appetite suppression, and more. However, Yoga Burn is careful to disclose individual results depending on age and other factors.

Tea Ignite Pricing

Tea Ignite is priced at $34 to $69 per pouch, depending on the number of pouches you order.

Here’s how pricing breaks down:

1 Pouch (30 Day Supply): $69 + $9.95 Shipping

$69 + $9.95 Shipping 3 Pouches (90 Day Supply): $117 ($39 Per Pouch) + $9.95 Shipping

$117 ($39 Per Pouch) + $9.95 Shipping 6 Pouches (180 Day Supply): $204 ($34 Per Pouch) + $9.95 Shipping + 1 Free Pouch of Coffee Ignite

Each pouch contains 30 servings (30 single serving packets) of Tea Ignite. You pour one packet per day into your tea or any other beverage to support the advertised benefits.

For best results, Yoga Burn recommends ordering a 90 to 180 day supply. The more consistently you take Tea Ignite, the greater results you can expect. The company also claims to frequently sell out of Tea Ignite.

If you buy the 6 pouch option of Tea Ignite, you get a free pouch of Coffee Ignite, another popular supplement from Yoga Burn. Coffee Ignite is designed to enhance the effects of the natural ingredients in coffee.

Tea Ignite Refund Policy

All Yoga Burn Tea Ignite purchases come with a 60 day, 100% moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 60 days with no questions asked.

If Yoga Burn Tea Ignite did not work for you, or if you’re unsatisfied with the supplement for any reason, then you can request a complete refund within 60 days of your purchase.

Returns Address: Melprints, 6000 Pardee Road, Taylor, MI 48180, USA

About Yoga Burn

Yoga Burn is a health and wellness brand found online at Yoga-Burn.net. The company is best-known for its Coffee Ignite formula, a supplement designed to enhance the natural ingredients in coffee to achieve various health goals.

Yoga Burn is operated by Digital Health Solutions, a Barbados-registered company. The company makes Tea Ignite in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility in the United States using foreign and domestic ingredients.

You can contact Yoga Burn and the Tea Ignite customer service team via the following:

Email: support@yoga-burn.net

support@yoga-burn.net Phone: (866) 730-7334

(866) 730-7334 Mailing Address: 1444 S. Entertainment Ave, Suite 410, Boise, ID 83709

1444 S. Entertainment Ave, Suite 410, Boise, ID 83709 Registered Address: Digital Health Solutions Inc. Braemar Court, Deighton Road, St. Michael BB 14017, Barbados

Yoga Burn was created by Zoe Bray-Cotton, a personal trainer and yoga instructor with 10+ years of experience. Zoe Bray-Cotton is known for the Yoga Burn Total Body Challenge, a popular health and wellness challenge.

Final Word

Tea Ignite replicates the success of Yoga Burn’s Coffee Ignite formula, providing a similar blend of ingredients to boost the effectiveness of tea.

Each serving of Tea Ignite is tasteless and easy to dissolve into a liquid formula. You mix the powder into any beverage – like tea – then drink it daily to support weight loss, immunity, energy, and overall health.

To learn more about Tea Ignite and how it works or to buy the supplement today, visit the official website at Yoga-Burn.net.

