City of Tacoma-ASSESSMENT ROLL HEARING

ASSESSMENT ROLL HEARING

LID No. 8642

Notice is hereby given that the City Council has rescheduled the date and time for a hearing by the Hearing Examiner from Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. to Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meeting will be held in Council Chambers, on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street. Information on how to participate virtually can be found at www.cityoftacoma.org/government/city_departments/hearing_examiner/hearing_schedule or by calling the Hearing Examiner’s Office at 253-591-5195. The Hearing Examiner will consider the Assessment Roll for the cost and expense of Local Improvement District No. 8642: LID No. 8642 Construction of permanent pavement and the installation of concrete curbs and gutters, surface water mains, and surface water catch basins, where needed, on:

•Mullen Street from North 42nd Street to North 43rd Street;

•North 40th Street from Baltimore Street to Bennett Street;

•Mason Avenue from North 35th Street to North 36th Street;

•Cheyenne Street from North 37th Street to North 38th Street; and

•Fir Street from North 15th Street to North 17th Street;

All persons who wish to object to the assessment must either (1) appear at the hearing and make their objections orally, or (2) make their objections in writing, and file them in the office of the City Clerk before 1:30 p.m., on February 1, 2024. At the time set for the hearing, or at such time as the hearing may be adjourned to, the Hearing Examiner will consider all objections made to the Assessment Roll, and will then make recommendations to the City Council. The City Council will sit as a board of equalization for the purpose of considering the Assessment Roll and the Hearing Examiner’s recommendations regarding the Roll, and may correct, revise, raise, lower, change, or modify the Assessment Roll, or any part of the Roll, or may set aside the Roll and order the assessment to be made anew.

IDX-990191

January 17, 18, 2024