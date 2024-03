City of Fircrest-NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED

City of Fircrest

FEBRUARY 13, 2024

NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED BY FIRCREST CITY COUNCIL

Summary of Ordinance 1718: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST, WASHINGTON, AMENDING SECTION 1 OF ORDINANCE NO. 1703 AND FIRCREST MUNICIPAL CODE 6.08.130 RELATING TO THE SCHEDULE OF RATES AND CHARGES FOR SOLID WASTE COLLECTION.

Summary of Ordinance 1719: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST, WASHINGTON, AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 1706 SECTION l(a) AND FMC 21.01.030 GENERAL FACILITIES CHARGE; AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 1706 SECTION 2(a)(b) AND FMC 21.04.130 SERVICE CONNECTION FEES AND WATER METER DROP-IN FEES. Summary of Ordinance 1720: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST, WASHINGTON, AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 1705 SECTION l(a) AND FMC 20.04.025 GENERAL FACILITIES CHARGE; AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 1705 SECTION 2(a)(c) AND FMC 20.04.030 SERVICE CONNECTION FEE AND INSPECTION FEE.

The complete text of this ordinance is available at the Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466. (253) 564-8901. Copies will be mailed upon request.

March 6, 2024