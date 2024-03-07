Superior Court rulings

SUPERIOR COURT

Jdgmt/dissol

2-06400 CR Woodmark Communities LLC vs Ericka Talbot et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $4,095

2-12091 Parkwood Wpig LLC vs Jesse Campbell et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $7,095 plus costs and fees

2-05951 Elizabeth Morgan vs George England et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $2,109

2-12063 Professional Propety Management vs Pamela Alder et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $25,240 plus costs and fees

2-05283 Scott Valentine vs Angelina Beaver et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $8,000 plus costs and fees

2-05311 Westside Estates Apt vs Khandis Sutton et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $4,454 plus costs and fees

2-05632 Verity Credit Union vs Lynall Wimer et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $29,598 plus costs and fees

Marriages Dissolved

3-03265 Noah S Herringshaw & Abigal R Hilling

3-03375 Karen M Wold & Scott A Hamilton

3-03983 David E Ames & Amanda M Ames

3-03509 Christina E Areyano & Jose E Areyano

3-00207 Danny L Snope & Rachel M Snope

3-00393 Miekha B Peterson & Vince R Peterson

3-00935 Shavae K McKellips & Andrew A McKellips

Orders

1-01389 State vs Baye O Rife, ord setting restitution and disbursement

1-03016 State vs Emilio John, ord setting restitution and disbursement

1-00299 State vs Daniel K Corrington, ord for dismissal

1-01009 State vs Vincent L Bradley III, ord on motion to continue detention

1-01118 State vs Adavien A Herrera-Perry, ord on motion to continue detention

1-01119 State vs Ah-Mont K Williams, ord on motion to continue detention

1-01389 State vs Baye O Rife, ord on motion to continue detention

1-02932 State vs Juan M Calvario, ord on motion to continue detention

1-03306 State vs Edward J Williams, ord on motion to continue detention

1-00585 State vs Arthur W Hahn III, ord issue bench warrant

1-02765 State vs Zakkary K Pennington, ord issue bench warrant

1-02719 State vs Zakkary K Pennington, ord issue bench warrant

1-03501 State vs Noah E Tuapua, ord issue bench warrant

1-03165 State vs Darius T Hammond, ord est conditions of release

1-00132 State vs Larie E Moorer, ord est conditions of release

1-00410 State vs Daniel W Dobler, ord est conditions of release

1-00466 State vs Danstan W Ndura, ord est conditions of release

1-00536 State vs Richard J Gill, ord est conditions of release

1-00537 State vs Lucy A Grigsby, ord est conditions of release

1-00578 State vs Cory A Davis, ord est conditions of release

1-00579 State vs Diana J Graves, ord est conditions of release

1-00590 State vs Mberwa A Mukoma, ord est conditions of release

1-03398 State vs Rose Ann Quintana, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-03163 State vs Crystal L MArino, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-00903 State vs Asia N Roberts, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-02747 State vs Alexander Carlson, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-02218 State vs Asia N Roberts, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-01760 State vs Tedrubia E Baily, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-00410 State vs Daniel W Dobler, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-00326 State vs Daniel W Dobler, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-01836 State vs Travis J Carlock, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-02994 State vs Carlos J Santos, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-00514 State vs Ashley R Cook, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-02234 State vs Shykiala Mills, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-02299 State vs Mauro Lopez, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

2-05775 Est Maria Duffy vs The Hartford Insurance Co, ord for dismissal

2-06401 Park Chase Associated Limited Prtnshp vs Catherine Petrigrew et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 28 as to writ of restitution

2-06357 Waterfall Apartments Inc vs KAtalyna Gamez et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 20 as to writ of restitution

2-06369 Salishan Six LLC vs Anjelica Randolph et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 21 as to writ of restitution

2-06367 Lakewood Hawaiian Village North vs Carlos P Hernandez et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 22 as to writ of restitution

2-06376 Westside Estates Apt vs Anita Williams et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 19 as to writ of restitution

2-06386 Ja Charlesbee vs Michelle Carpenter et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 22 as to writ of restitution

2-06393 Pointview Tower LLC vs Cassandra Cooper et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 26 as to writ of restitution

3-03654 James E Nunley III vs Kylie M Duck, ord to modify parenting plan

3-02469 Jeremy L Burnside vs Amanda E Burnside, peti ord to show cause Mar 27 as to contempt

3-02619 Jenika Burton vs Serafin Chavez, resp ord to show cause Mar 21 as to contempt

3-00670 State ex rel Anthony V Solorio vs Jose Solorio et al, resp ord to show cause May 15 as to contempt

3-04081 State ex rel Madison R Prince vs Matthew Prince et al, resp ord to show cause May 3 as to contempt

3-04080 State ex rel Steven Prince vs Matthew Prince et al, resp ord to show cause May 3 as to contempt

3-00324 Quincy Ellis vs Natasha Ford, resp ord to show cause Mar 20 as to contempt

Probate

4-00523 Est Ellen M Waclawski, will probated, John Waclawski apptd pers rep, ord of solv, J Rodman atty

4-00547 Est Ronald E Bernd, will probated, Steven L Bernd apptd pers rep, ord of solv, S Jones atty

4-00512 Est Joetta Henry, will probated, Jodi Ausbun apptd pers rep, T Robinson atty

4-00522 Est Robert A Lordahl, will probated, Janet Lordahl apptd pers rep, ord of solv, A Khalaf atty

4-00574 Est Michael Knight SR, ord granting letters of admin, Michael Knight Jr apptd pers rep, ord of solv, A Mifflin atty

4-00352 Est Doreen N Berry, inventory of assets of estate

4-00528 Est Ana Rose Golebiewski, preliminary inventory

4-90738 Grdnshp Pamela J Black, guardian report and accounting