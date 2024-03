City of Fircrest

MARCH 12, 2024

NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED BY FIRCREST CITY COUNCIL

Summary of Ordinance 1722: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST, WASHINGTON, AMENDING SECTION 1 OF ORDINANCE NO. 1663 AND FIRCREST MUNICIPAL CODE (FMC) 12.04 ADOPTING THE INTERNATIONAL AND UNIFORM CODES FOR THE CITY OF FIRCREST

IDX-993261

March 18, 2024