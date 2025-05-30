City of Fircrest-Meeting Notice

CITY OF FIRCREST
NOTICE OF SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest City Council will hold a special meeting on June 16, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. for Council discussion and potential action on the Planning Commission’s recommended Middle Housing Code Amendments at Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA, 98466. These meetings are open to the public. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net for the calendar and agenda updates.
For questions, please contact 253-564-8901 or aburkhart@cityoffircrest.net
IDX-1014435
May 30, 2025