Cause No. 24-2-06717-1-Sheriffs Sale

Cause No. 24-2-06717-1

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

DELLYROME, LLC,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

R.A.D CUSTOM HOMES & DEVELOPMENT, INC., A WASHINGTON CORPORATION; ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: R.A.D. CUSTOM HOMES & DEVELOPMENT, INC., Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 15007 BOAT ST SW, LAKEWOOD, WA 98498.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, September 6, 2024

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402 2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $329,146.56 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, July 15, 2024.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By:Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

COMMENCING AT A POINT ON THE WEST LINE OF COMMERCIAL AVENUE IN AMERICAN LAKE PLAT, PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK 9 OF PLATS, AT PAGES 28 AND 29, IN SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 19 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST, W.M., PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON, 175.18 FEET NORTH 0°57’51” EAST OF ITS INTERSECTION WITH

THE NORTHERLY LINE OF PORTLAND AVENUE OF SAID PLAT;

THENCE NORTH 49°12’09” WEST 171.04 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 39°59’51” WEST 89 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING FOR THIS DESCRIPTION;

THENCE CONTINUING ON SAME COURSE SOUTH 39°59’51” WEST 71 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 49°12’09” WEST 68 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 39°59’51” EAST 71 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 49°12’09” EAST 68 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 0219212149

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

SCHWEET LINDE &

ROSENBLUM, PLLC

JOHN A. MCINTOSH, ATTORNEY

575 S MICHIGAN ST SEATTLE, WA. 98108

(206)275-1010

IDX-999453

July 24, 31, August 7, 14, 2024