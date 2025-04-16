Cause No. 22-2-09158-0

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

RIVIERA COMMUNITY CLUB INC., A WASHINGTON NONPROFIT CORPORATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

DEANNA D. PICKETT AND JOHN DOE PICKETT, WIFE AND HUSBAND OR STATE REGISTERED DOMESTIC PARTNERS, ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: DEANNA D. PICKETT AND JOHN DOE PICKETT; THE ESTATE OF DEANNA PICKETT; AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DEANNA PICKETT, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 12411 95TH STREET COURT, ANDERSON ISLAND, WA 98303.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $19,507.64 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, April 14, 2025.

KEITH SWANK

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 68 OF LAKE JOSEPHINE RIVIERA NO. 13, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK 37 OF PLATS, PAGES 59 AND 60, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 5017900680

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

SMITH ALLING, P.S.

KELLY DELAAT-MAHER, ATTORNEY

1501 DOCK ST TACOMA, WA. 98402

(253)627-1091 IDX-1012185

April 16, 23, 30, May 7, 2025