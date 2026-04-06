Case No. 08-4-00018-7

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT of the State of Washington in and for the County of Pierce

In re the Estate of NOBUKO BEVILL, Deceased,

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE The above Court has appointed the personal representative named below as Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication of this Notice: April 6, 2026

Personal Representative: Nedra E. Ferko

Yuhong Li, WSBA #49326, Attorney for Nedra E. Ferko, Personal Representative YLI Law Firm PLLC, 801 Second Avenue, Suite 1200 Seattle, WA 98104 Tel: (206) 654-3493 Fax: 206-623-5764 Email: office@ylilawfirm.com

IDX1028973

April 6, 13, 20, 2026