CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, June 16, 2026, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, is as follows: Substitute Ordinance No. 29108 An ordinance adopting the 2026 Annual Amendment to the Comprehensive Plan and Land Use Regulatory Code; and amending various chapters in Titles 1 and 13 of the Municipal Code, relating to Administration and Personnel and the Land Use Regulatory Code, to implement said amendments; as recommended by the Planning Commission.

Ordinance No. 29109 An ordinance amending Chapter 12.06A of the Municipal Code, relating to the Electrical Code, by amending Section 12.06A.230, entitled “Permit to owner – Conditions”, to allow nonprofit corporations to obtain electrical permits when certain conditions are met, effective July 1, 2026.

Ordinance No. 29110 An ordinance adopting the Six-Year Comprehensive Transportation Improvement Program amended for the years 2026 and 2027-2032.

Ordinance No. 29111 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for employees represented by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://cityoftacoma.legistar.com, by clicking on the meeting date and selecting meeting details, you will find the recent legislation in the attachments, or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1032618

June 18, 2026