Cause No. 24-2-12550-2-Sheriffs Sale

Cause No. 24-2-12550-2

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

FREDERICK FRANKLIN, ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: FREDERICK FRANKLIN, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 5106 FILBERT LANE SW, LAKEWOOD, WA 98499.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $205,258.47 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, April 15, 2025.

KEITH SWANK

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 24 IN BLOCK 9 OF M AND M THIRD ADDITION, AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN VOLUME 15 OF PLATS, PAGES 4, 5 AND 6, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR;

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 5400302100

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

ZBS LAW, LLP

TOM B. PIERCE, ATTORNEY

11335 NE 122ND WAY, STE 105 KIRKLAND, WA. 98034

(206)209-0375

IDX-1012440

April 23, 30, May 7, 14, 2025