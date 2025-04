No.24-2-12885-4-Sheriffs Sale

Cause No.24-2-12885-4

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

JEFFREY A. HABERSETZER AND JOSEPH F. HABERSETZER,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

ARRQ LEGACY, LLC, A WASHINGTON LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: ARRQ LEGACY, LLC AND JESSE A. QUIDACHAY AND JAZMEN QUIDACHAY, JOINTLY AND SEVERALLY, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property is unimproved, and the common addresses are:

119 184TH Avenue Ct SW

Lakebay, WA 98349

and 202 184th Avenue Ct SW

Lakebay, WA 98349 and

313 184th Avenue Ct SW

Lakebay, WA 98349 and

317 184th Avenue Ct SW

Lakebay, WA 98349 The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $642,117.41 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, April 10, 2025.

KEITH SWANK

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 10 AS SHOWN ON THE SURVEY FILED UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 3150, BEING A PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 20 NORTH, RANGE 1 WEST OF THE WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

AND

LOT 11 AS SHOWN ON THE SURVEY FILED UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 3150, BEING A PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 20 NORTH, RANGE 1 WEST OF THE WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

AND LOT 13 AS SHOWN ON THE SURVEY FILED UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 3150, BEING A PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 20 NORTH, RANGE 1 WEST OF THE WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WAHINGTON.

AND

LOT 14 AS SHOWN ON THE SURVEY FILED UNDER AUDIOTR’S FILE NO. 3150, BEING A PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 20 NORTH, RANGE 1 WEST OF THE WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 0020031020; 0020031021; 0020031023 and 0020031024

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

GALLAGHER LAW, PLLC 417 S G ST TACOMA, WA. 98405

(253)328-4254

IDX-1012434

April 23, 30, May 7, 14, 2025