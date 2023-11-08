Cause No. 23-2-07084-0
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE
STATE OF WASHINGTON, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
COURTNEY RIDGE ESTATES OWNERS ASSOCIATION, Plaintiff(s),
vs.
SUNG K. KIM AND JOHN/JANE DOE KIM, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY; ET AL., Defendant(s).
TO: SUNG K. KIM AND JOHN/JANE DOE KIM, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 5921 111TH STREET CT E, #48, PUYALLUP, WA 98373.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, December 15, 2023
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $11,654.34 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, November 2, 2023.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
UNIT 36, OF COURTNEY RIDGE ESTATES AN AIR SPACE CONDOMINIUM, PHASE III, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF, RECORDED UNDER PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON RECORDING NO. 200704250758, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, SAID UNIT IS LOCATED ON SURVEY MAP AND PLANS RECORDED UNDER NO. 200807085011, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON
PARCEL NO.: 9007480140
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
PODY & MCDONALD, PLLC
CHRISTOPHER R. CHICOINE,
ATTORNEY
1000 SECOND AVE STE 1605 SEATTLE, WA. 98104
(206)467-1559
IDX-987050
November 8, 15, 22, 29, 2023