Cause No. 23-2-07084-0

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

COURTNEY RIDGE ESTATES OWNERS ASSOCIATION, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

SUNG K. KIM AND JOHN/JANE DOE KIM, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY; ET AL., Defendant(s).

TO: SUNG K. KIM AND JOHN/JANE DOE KIM, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 5921 111TH STREET CT E, #48, PUYALLUP, WA 98373.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $11,654.34 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, November 2, 2023.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

UNIT 36, OF COURTNEY RIDGE ESTATES AN AIR SPACE CONDOMINIUM, PHASE III, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF, RECORDED UNDER PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON RECORDING NO. 200704250758, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, SAID UNIT IS LOCATED ON SURVEY MAP AND PLANS RECORDED UNDER NO. 200807085011, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 9007480140

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

PODY & MCDONALD, PLLC

CHRISTOPHER R. CHICOINE,

ATTORNEY

1000 SECOND AVE STE 1605 SEATTLE, WA. 98104

(206)467-1559

IDX-987050

November 8, 15, 22, 29, 2023