CAUSE NO. 23-2-10930-4-WRIT FOR ORDER OF SALE

WRIT FOR ORDER OF SALE

CAUSE NO. 23-2-10930-4

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

WASHINGTON FEDERAL BANK,

Plaintiff(s),

vs. RICHARD PAUL HOOLAHAN; ROBERT HOOLAHAN; WILLIAM HOOLAHAN AKA BILL HOOLAHAN; JOAN ALBITZ; DOE 1 and DOE 2, the unknown heirs and devisees at law of David Hoolahan; DOE 3 and DOE 4 who are the occupants of 10631 105th Street Ct, Anderson Island, Washington, nka 10515 107th Avenue Court E, Anderson Island, Washington; ARMSTRONG CONSTRUCTION CO., INC., a Washington corporation; RIVIERA COMMUNITY CLUB INC., a Washington nonprofit corporation; STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES;

Defendant(s).

TO: DOE 1 AND DOE 2 THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES AT LAW OF DAVID HOOLAHAN, A WRIT FOR ORDER OF SALE has been issued in the above captioned case, directed to the Sheriff of Pierce County, commanding the sheriff as follows:

FROM: THE PIERCE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CLERK’S OFFICE

TO: THE SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON

On May 14, 2024, an in rem Stipulated Declaratory Judgment (“Judgment”) was entered in favor of Washington Federal Bank (“Plaintiff”) against Defendants Richard Paul Hoolahan, Robert Hoolahan, William Hoolahan aka Bill Hoolahan, Joan Albitz, Doe 1 and Doe 2, the unknown heirs and devisees at law of David Hoolahan, Armstrong Construction Co., Inc., Riviera Community Club Inc., and State of Washington, Department of Social and Health Services (“Defendants”). The Judgment forecloses the interests of all the Defendants in and to the following described property (the “Property”) commonly known as 10631 105th Street Ct, Anderson Island, Washington 98303, nka 10515 107th Avenue Court E, Anderson Island, Washington 98303 for the total sum of $113,028.14, with interest thereon at the rate of 12% per annum beginning on May 15, 2024, until satisfied. The Property situated in Pierce County, State of Washington, is legally described as:

LOT 69 OF LAKE JOSEPHINE RIVIERA NO. 2, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK 31 OF PLATS AT PAGES 35 AND 36, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON;

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Parcel No. 5017200690.

THEREFORE, pursuant to RCW 61.12.060, and in the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded to sell the Property, or so much thereof as may be necessary, in order to satisfy the Judgment, including post-judgment interest and costs.

MAKE RETURN HEREOF within sixty days of the date indicated below, showing you have executed the same.

Pursuant to RCW 6.21.050(2), the Sheriff may adjourn the foreclosure sale from time to time, not exceeding thirty days beyond the last date at which this Writ is made returnable, with the consent of the Plaintiff endorsed upon this Writ or by a contemporaneous writing.

WITNESS, the Honorable TIMOTHY L. ASHCRAFT

Judge of the Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed on June 18, 2024, at Pierce County, Washington.

By: CONSTANCE R. WHITE

Superior Court Clerk

By: Brenda Wilson

Deputy Clerk

PRESENTED BY:

HERSHNER HUNTER, LLP,

ATTORNEYS

By /s/Nancy K. Cary Nancy K. Cary, WSB 32262

Of Attorneys for Plaintiff

THIS WRIT SHALL BE AUTOMATICALLY EXTENDED FOR 30 DAYS FOR THE PURPOSES OF SALE. The sale date has been set for September 6, 2024. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

HERSHNER HUNTER, LLP, ATTORNEYS

NANCY K. CARY, ATTORNEY

PO BOX 1475 EUGENE, OR. 97440

(541) 686-8511

IDX-999327

July 17, 24, 31, August 7, 14, 21 2024