Cause No. 23-2-08329-1-SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, May 27, 2026
Cause No. 23-2-08329-1
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
RIVIERA COMMUNITY CLUB, INC., A WASHINGTON NONPROFIT CORPORATION,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
EARL NELSON AND JANE DOE NELSON, HUSBAND AND WIFE
OR STATE REGISTERED DOMESTIC PARTNERS; ET AL.,
Defendant(s).
TO: EARL NELSON AND JANE DOE NELSON, HUSBAND AND WIFE, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 11408 BREAKER WAY, ANDERSON ISLAND, WA 98303.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, July 10, 2026
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $15,147.62 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, May 19, 2026.
KEITH SWANK
SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,
Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 142 OF LAKE JOSEPHINE RIVIERA NO. 17, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 39 OF PLATS AT PAGE 25, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY WASHINGTON.
PARCEL NO.: 5018061420
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
SMITH ALLING, P.S.
KELLY DELAAT-MAHER, ATTORNEY
1501 DOCK ST TACOMA, WA. 98402
(253)627-1091
IDX-1031419
May 27, June 3, 10, 17, 2026