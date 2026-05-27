CAUSE NO. 23-2-08329-1

ORDER OF SALE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

RIVIERA COMMUNITY CLUB, INC., A WASHINGTON NONPROFIT CORPORATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs. EARL NELSON AND JANE DOE NELSON, HUSBAND AND WIFE OR STATE REGISTERED DOMESTIC PARTNERS; ET AL.

Defendant(s).

TO: EARL NELSON AND JANE DOE NELSON, HUSBAND AND WIFE, Judgment Debtor: An ORDER OF SALE has been issued in the above captioned case, directed to the Sheriff of Pierce County, commanding the sheriff as follows: THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, TO THE SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY:

WHEREAS, in the above entitled Court, on the 21st day of August, 2024, the Plaintiff, Riviera Community Club, Inc., recovered an in rem Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure against Defendants which is for the total Judgment amount of $15,147.62, plus interest thereon at the rate of 12% per annum from August 21, 2024. Said Judgment is entered in the Execution Docket of the Superior Court, Judgment No. 24-9-02763-8; and

WHEREAS, said Judgment is a foreclosure against the above-named Defendants of a homeowners’ assessment lien on the improved property commonly known as 11408 BREAKER WAY, ANDERSON ISLAND, WA 98303, and legally described as:

LOT 142 OF LAKE JOSEPHINE RIVIERA NO. 17, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 39 OF PLATS AT PAGE 25, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL ID NUMBER: 501806-1420

And

WHEREAS, said Judgment provides for an eight (8) months redemption period following the Sheriff’s sale.

THEREFORE, in the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded that you proceed to seize and sell forthwith, and without appraisement, the above described property, in the manner provided by law; or so much thereof as may be necessary to satisfy the Judgment, interest and costs.

HEREIN FAIL NOT, but due return make hereof within sixty (60) days, showing how you have executed the same. For purposes of the sale, this Order may be automatically extended for 30 days, pursuant to RCW 6.21.050.

WITNESS the Honorable Susan Adams, Judge of the Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed this 5 day of March, 2026, at Tacoma, Washington.

Iván Sandoval

Superior Court Clerk

Deputy Clerk

Presented by:

SMITH ALLING, P.S.

/s/ Kelly DeLaat-Maher

Kelly DeLaat-Maher, WSBA No. 26201

Attorney for Plaintiff

1501 Dock St Tacoma, WA 98402

(253) 627-1091 The sale date has been set for July 10, 2026. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

IDX-1031420

May 27, June 3, 10, 17, 24, July 1, 2026