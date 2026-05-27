Cause No. 21-2-07634-5

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

RIVIERA COMMUNITY CLUB INC., A WASHINGTON NONPROFIT CORPORATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

JOANNA MOSS AND JOHN DOE MOSS, WIFE AND HUSBAND OR STATE REGISTERED DOMESTIC PARTNERS; ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: JOANNA MOSS AND JOHN DOE MOSS; STACY O’HARA AND JOHN DOE O’HARA, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 11416 LESCHI CIR., ANDERSON ISLAND, WA 98303.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, July 10, 2026

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $27,795.52 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, May 18, 2026.

KEITH SWANK

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 13 OF LAKE JOSEPHINE RIVIERA NO. 6, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 34 OF PLATS AT PAGES 43 AND 44, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 5017600130

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

SMITH ALLING, P.S.

KELLY DELAAT-MAHER, ATTORNEY

1501 DOCK ST TACOMA, WA. 98402

(253)627-1091

IDX-1031415

May 27, June 3, 10, 17, 2026