Cause No. 25-2-11274-3-Sheriff’s Sale

Cause No. 25-2-11274-3

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

GIG HARBOR OPERATIONS LLC DBA COTTESMORE OF LIFE CARE,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

SYLVIA G. TINIO, AN INDIVIDUAL, AND FRANZ LOPEZ, AN INDIVIDUAL,

Defendant(s).

TO: SYLVIA G. TINIO, AN INDIVIDUAL, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 13318 139TH AVE NW, GIG HARBOR, WA.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, July 17, 2026

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $72,506.71 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, May 27, 2026.

KEITH SWANK

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 97, LAKE OF THE WOODS NO. 2, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK 46 OF PLATS AT PAGES 1, 2 AND 3, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN 1991 MODULINE MOBILE HOME 28 X 48, TPO NO. 111526, WHICH IS AFFIXED TO THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED ABOVE. TITLE ELIMINATION RECORDED FEBRUARY 7, 1995, RECORDING NO. 9502070286.

PARCEL NO.: 5024200280

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

AUER RYAN PC

ELAINE A. RYAN, ATTORNEY

20987 N JOHN WAYNE PKWY, B104-374 MARICOPA, AZ. 85139

(502)705-7332

IDX1031591

June 3, 10, 17, 24, 2026