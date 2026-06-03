Cause No. 25-2-11274-3-Sheriff’s Sale
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, June 3, 2026
Cause No. 25-2-11274-3
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
GIG HARBOR OPERATIONS LLC DBA COTTESMORE OF LIFE CARE,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
SYLVIA G. TINIO, AN INDIVIDUAL, AND FRANZ LOPEZ, AN INDIVIDUAL,
Defendant(s).
TO: SYLVIA G. TINIO, AN INDIVIDUAL, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 13318 139TH AVE NW, GIG HARBOR, WA.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, July 17, 2026
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $72,506.71 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, May 27, 2026.
KEITH SWANK
SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,
Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 97, LAKE OF THE WOODS NO. 2, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK 46 OF PLATS AT PAGES 1, 2 AND 3, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.
SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN 1991 MODULINE MOBILE HOME 28 X 48, TPO NO. 111526, WHICH IS AFFIXED TO THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED ABOVE. TITLE ELIMINATION RECORDED FEBRUARY 7, 1995, RECORDING NO. 9502070286.
PARCEL NO.: 5024200280
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
AUER RYAN PC
ELAINE A. RYAN, ATTORNEY
20987 N JOHN WAYNE PKWY, B104-374 MARICOPA, AZ. 85139
(502)705-7332
IDX1031591
June 3, 10, 17, 24, 2026