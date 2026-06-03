No. 26-2-08609-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

PAULA RUSSELL AS TRUSTEE OF THE BERNARD AND JUDITH FAKER LIVING TRUST;

PLAINTIFF;

V.

REBECCA MARSH; DEFENDANT.

The State of Washington to the said REBECCA MARSH:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 3rd day of June, 2026, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff, PAULA RUSSELL AS TRUSTEE OF THE BERNARD AND JUDITH FAKER LIVING TRUST, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for the Plaintiff, Nelson Allen Walk & Scott, PLLC and Jeffrey M. Allen, at the office address below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said Court.

Plaintiff’s Complaint seeks judgment for:

A. For and Order or Judgment quieting title to Plaintiff’s Property to Plaintiff;

B. For an award of attorneys’ fees and costs, as may be provided for by contract, or at law or in equity;

C. For leave to amend this Complaint freely as justice may require, or as is necessary

to conform the pleadings to the evidence discovered or presented at trial; F. For such other and further relief as the Court deems just and equitable.

Plaintiff’s attorney:

Jeffrey M. Allen

Nelson Allen Walk & Scott, PLLC

1103 Shaw Rd.

Puyallup, WA 98372

IDX-1031681

June 3, 10, 17, 24, July, 1, 8, 2026