Case No. 26-2-08316-4 -NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, June 3, 2026
Case No. 26-2-08316-4
NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP OF AERO PRECISION, LLC,
a Delaware limited liability company, and BALLISTIC ADVANTAGE, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company,
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
TO: TO CREDITORS AND OTHER PARTIES IN INTEREST
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that J.S. Held LLC (the “Receiver”) was appointed on May 5, 2026, as a general receiver over the assets of (i) Aero Precision, LLC, with a last known address of 4825 100th St SW, Lakewood, WA 98499; and (ii) Ballistic Advantage, LLC, with a last known address of 540 Logistics Ln, Suite 60, Ocoee, FL 34761.
YOU ARE HEREBY FURTHER NOTIFIED that in order to receive any dividend in this proceeding you must file a proof of claim with the Receiver on or before July 6, 2026 (30 days after notice), or if you are a government entity on or before October 2, 2026 (180 days after notice). A sample proof of claim form is attached to the Notice of Receiver filed with the Clerk of the Superior Court for Pierce County Washington, and attached to the version of this notice mailed to identified creditors. Your proof of claim form should identify which Debtor entity you are asserting your claim against.
ANY PROOF OF CLAIM FILED AFTER JULY 6, 2026 (OR OCTOBER 2, 2026 IN THE CASE OF GOVERNMENTAL ENTITIES), SHALL BE DISALLOWED, EXCEPT IF OTHERWISE ORDERED BY THE COURT.
EACH CREDITOR AND OR RECIPIENT OF THIS NOTICE IS PERSONALLY RESPONSIBLE FOR REVIEWING THIS NOTICE AND TIMELY FILING ANY PROOF OF CLAIM AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THEIR RESPECTIVE AGENTS AND ATTORNEYS TO MEET THE DEADLINES SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE.
Presently it is unclear whether there will be assets available for disbursements to general unsecured creditors.
If you have any questions concerning this Notice, please contact Receiver’s counsel, K&L Gates, LLP, c/o Ms. Denise Lentz, Paralegal, at (206) 623-7580. RECEIVER
J.S.HELD LLC
Attorneys for Receiver:
K&L GATES, LLP
Brian T. Peterson, WSBA #42088
Zak V. Read, WSBA #Pending
925 Fourth Ave., Suite 2900
Seattle, WA 98104
phone: (206) 623-7580
email: brian.peterson@klgates.com zak.read@klgates.com
IDX1031671
June 3, 10, 17, 2026