Case No. 26-2-08316-4

NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP OF AERO PRECISION, LLC,

a Delaware limited liability company, and BALLISTIC ADVANTAGE, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company,

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

TO: TO CREDITORS AND OTHER PARTIES IN INTEREST

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that J.S. Held LLC (the “Receiver”) was appointed on May 5, 2026, as a general receiver over the assets of (i) Aero Precision, LLC, with a last known address of 4825 100th St SW, Lakewood, WA 98499; and (ii) Ballistic Advantage, LLC, with a last known address of 540 Logistics Ln, Suite 60, Ocoee, FL 34761.

YOU ARE HEREBY FURTHER NOTIFIED that in order to receive any dividend in this proceeding you must file a proof of claim with the Receiver on or before July 6, 2026 (30 days after notice), or if you are a government entity on or before October 2, 2026 (180 days after notice). A sample proof of claim form is attached to the Notice of Receiver filed with the Clerk of the Superior Court for Pierce County Washington, and attached to the version of this notice mailed to identified creditors. Your proof of claim form should identify which Debtor entity you are asserting your claim against.

ANY PROOF OF CLAIM FILED AFTER JULY 6, 2026 (OR OCTOBER 2, 2026 IN THE CASE OF GOVERNMENTAL ENTITIES), SHALL BE DISALLOWED, EXCEPT IF OTHERWISE ORDERED BY THE COURT.

EACH CREDITOR AND OR RECIPIENT OF THIS NOTICE IS PERSONALLY RESPONSIBLE FOR REVIEWING THIS NOTICE AND TIMELY FILING ANY PROOF OF CLAIM AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THEIR RESPECTIVE AGENTS AND ATTORNEYS TO MEET THE DEADLINES SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE.

Presently it is unclear whether there will be assets available for disbursements to general unsecured creditors.

If you have any questions concerning this Notice, please contact Receiver’s counsel, K&L Gates, LLP, c/o Ms. Denise Lentz, Paralegal, at (206) 623-7580. RECEIVER

J.S.HELD LLC

Attorneys for Receiver:

K&L GATES, LLP

Brian T. Peterson, WSBA #42088

Zak V. Read, WSBA #Pending

925 Fourth Ave., Suite 2900

Seattle, WA 98104

phone: (206) 623-7580

email: brian.peterson@klgates.com zak.read@klgates.com

IDX1031671

June 3, 10, 17, 2026