Cause No. 23-2-10930-4-Sheriffs Sale

Cause No. 23-2-10930-4

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

WASHINGTON FEDERAL BANK,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

RICHARD PAUL HOOLAHAN; ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: IN REM AGAINST THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY DESCRIBED AS 10631 105TH STREET CT, ANDERSON ISLAND, WASHINGTON 98303, NKA 10515 107TH AVENUE COURT E, ANDERSON ISLAND, WASHINGTON 98303, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 10631 105TH ST CT NKA 10515 107TH AVE CT E, ANDERSON ISLAND, WA 98303.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, September 6, 2024

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $113,028.14 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, July 12, 2024.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By:Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 69 OF LAKE JOSEPHINE RIVIERA NO. 2, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK 31 OF PLATS AT PAGES 35 AND 36, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON;

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 5017200690

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

HERSHNER HUNTER, LLP

NANCY K. CARY, ATTORNEY

PO BOX 1475 EUGENE, OR. 97440

(541)686-8511

IDX-999324

July 17, 24, 31, August 7, 2024